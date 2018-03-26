https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/LPGA-Player-of-the-Year-Standings-12781688.php
LPGA Player of the Year Standings
Published 11:12 am, Monday, March 26, 2018
|Through March 25
1. Jin Young Ko, 40
2. Brittany Lincicome, 35
3. Jessica Korda, 31
4. Eun-Hee Ji, 30
4. Inbee Park, 30
4. Michelle Wie, 30
7. Ariya Jutanugarn, 22
8. Marina Alex, 18
8. Danielle Kang, 18
8. Minjee Lee, 18
8. Brooke M. Henderson, 18
12. Nelly Korda, 17
12. Lexi Thompson, 17
14. Wei-Ling Hsu, 16
15. Shanshan Feng, 15
