LPGA Player of the Year Standings
|Through Sept. 2
1. Ariya Jutanugarn, 198
2. Sung Hyun Park, 127
3. Brooke M. Henderson, 108
4. Minjee Lee, 101
5. So Yeon Ryu, 83
6. Nasa Hataoka, 80
7. Inbee Park, 79
8. Jin Young Ko, 77
9. Georgia Hall, 76
10. Jessica Korda, 68
11. Moriya Jutanugarn, 65
12. Pernilla Lindberg, 61
13. Sei Young Kim, 59
14. Marina Alex, 57
15. Brittany Lincicome, 53
