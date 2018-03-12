https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/LPGA-Solheim-Cup-Standings-12728685.php
LPGA Solheim Cup Standings
Updated 4:00 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
|Through March 4
1. Cristie Kerr, 111
2. Lizette Salas, 110
3. Lexi Thompson, 96
4. Jessica Korda, 91
5. Nelly Korda, 88
5. Stacy Lewis, 88
7. Michelle Wie, 84
8. Brittany Lincicome, 75
9. Brittany Altomare, 71
10. Danielle Kang, 68
11. Marina Alex, 62
12. Jennifer Song, 52
13. Megan Khang, 47
14. Ally McDonald, 40
15. Austin Ernst, 35
View Comments