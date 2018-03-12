https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/LPGA-Vare-Trophy-Standings-12728687.php
LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
Updated 4:00 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
|Through March 4
1. Jessica Korda, 67.375
2. Jin Young Ko, 68.25
3. Minjee Lee, 68.667
4. Michelle Wie, 69.0
5. Danielle Kang, 69.091
6. Sei Young Kim, 69.25
7. Amy Yang, 69.273
7. Lexi Thompson, 69.273
9. Shanshan Feng, 69.364
10. Brooke M. Henderson, 69.615
11. Anna Nordqvist, 69.75
11. Jeong Eun Lee, 69.75
13. Sung Hyun Park, 69.875
14. Brittany Lincicome, 69.909
15. Nelly Korda, 69.933
