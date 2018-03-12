Through March 4

1. Jessica Korda, 67.375

2. Jin Young Ko, 68.25

3. Minjee Lee, 68.667

4. Michelle Wie, 69.0

5. Danielle Kang, 69.091

6. Sei Young Kim, 69.25

7. Amy Yang, 69.273

7. Lexi Thompson, 69.273

9. Shanshan Feng, 69.364

10. Brooke M. Henderson, 69.615

11. Anna Nordqvist, 69.75

11. Jeong Eun Lee, 69.75

13. Sung Hyun Park, 69.875

14. Brittany Lincicome, 69.909

15. Nelly Korda, 69.933