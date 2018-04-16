Through April 14

1. Jessica Korda, 68.313

2. Inbee Park, 69.25

3. Jin Young Ko, 69.542

4. Ariya Jutanugarn, 69.839

5. Shanshan Feng, 69.87

6. Amy Yang, 69.882

7. Michelle Wie, 69.926

8. Lexi Thompson, 69.947

9. Charley Hull, 69.963

10. Brittany Lincicome, 70.0

10. Minjee Lee, 70.0

12. Brooke M. Henderson, 70.037

13. Nelly Korda, 70.048

14. In Gee Chun, 70.176

15. Moriya Jutanugarn, 70.31