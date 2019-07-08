1. Jin Young Ko, 69.255

2. Hyo Joo Kim, 69.324

3. Sung Hyun Park, 69.378

4. Brooke M. Henderson, 69.667

5. Amy Yang, 69.771

6. Minjee Lee, 69.793

7. Nelly Korda, 69.804

8. Mi Jung Hur, 69.865

9. Jeongeun Lee6, 69.959

10. Carlota Ciganda, 69.964

11. Shanshan Feng, 69.981

12. Jessica Korda, 70.032

13. Inbee Park, 70.14

14. Eun-Hee Ji, 70.22

15. Gaby Lopez, 70.246