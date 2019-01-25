Los Angeles Rams Game Recaps

Game 1 RAMS 34, RAIDERS 13

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes, newcomer Marcus Peters returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown and the Los Angeles Rams spoiled coach Jon Gruden's much-anticipated return to the Oakland sideline by beating the Raiders 33-13.

The Rams scored on a 19-yard shovel pass from Goff to Todd Gurley in the first quarter and an 8-yard strike to Cooper Kupp in the third to win in Gruden's first game as coach of the Raiders since the end of the 2001 season.

Gruden was traded to Tampa Bay after that season and beat the Raiders in the Super Bowl the following year. He has been announcing for ESPN for the past nine seasons before Oakland owner Mark Davis finally lured him back to the delight of Raiders fans.

___

Game 2 RAMS 34, CARDINALS 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Todd Gurley ran for three touchdowns, Jared Goff threw for 354 yards and a touchdown.

The Rams have won their first two games for the first time since 2001, when they started 6-0 en route to the third Super Bowl appearance in team history.

It was the second time in Gurley's four-year NFL career that he had three rushing scores in a game. Gurley finished with 42 yards on 19 carries as he played only three quarters due to cramps.

Goff, who has six 300-yard games, completed 24 of 32, marking the third time in 24 starts he has completed more than 70 percent of his passes when making 25 or more attempts. The 354 yards were only a yard off of his career high, set last season against Houston.

Brandin Cooks had seven receptions for 159 yards.

___

Game 3 RAMS 35, CHARGERS 23

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jared Goff passed for 354 yards and three touchdowns, and Todd Gurley rushed for 105 yards and another score, leading the Rams over the Chargers in the franchises' first meeting since their relocations to Los Angeles.

Cory Littleton blocked a punt in the end zone and Blake Countess recovered for an early touchdown for the Rams, who racked up 521 yards and remained one of the NFL's four unbeaten teams.

Two seasons after the Rams kicked off professional football's return to the nation's second-largest market after 21 years away, two NFL teams based in Los Angeles met on the field for the first time since Nov. 13, 1994. The teams put on an uncommonly entertaining show for a Coliseum crowd of 68,947 containing a surprisingly significant turnout of Chargers fans, but the Rams' offensive brilliance kept them ahead all day.

Robert Woods caught two TD passes and Cooper Kupp made a 53-yard scoring catch from Goff, who went 29 for 36 in one of his most impressive pro performances.

___

Game 4 RAMS 38, VIKINGS 31

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jared Goff passed for career highs of 465 yards and five touchdowns, winning a scintillating duel with Kirk Cousins and leading the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams to a 38-31 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Goff hit Cooper Kupp with two of his four TD throws during a 251-yard first half in which the third-year quarterback flawlessly executed coach Sean McVay's offense.

Todd Gurley then finished with 83 yards rushing and 73 yards receiving while the Rams barely held off the Vikings and Cousins, who passed for 422 yards and three touchdowns.

The Vikings got the ball back with 2:20 left, but rookie John Franklin-Myers stripped Cousins of the ball near midfield. The Rams recovered and ran out the clock.

___

Game 5 RAMS 33, SEAHAWKS 31

SEATTLE (AP) — Todd Gurley rushed for three touchdowns, Jared Goff passed for 321 yards and a score and the Rams remained unbeaten.

Playing without their top two receivers due to concussions suffered late in the first half, the Rams leaned heavily on Goff, Gurley and wide receiver Robert Woods to escape Seattle and improve to 5-0.

Gurley scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter, and added TDs of 2 and 5 yards in the second half. Gurley's third rushing TD on the second play of the fourth quarter pulled the Rams within 31-30. But new kicker Cairo Santos hooked the extra point attempt and Seattle maintained a one-point lead.

Santos atoned for the miss with a 39-yard field goal with 6:05 remaining to give the Rams a 33-31 lead, capping a 61-yard drive that took 4 1/2 minutes.

___

Game 6 RAMS 23, BRONCOS 20

DENVER (AP) — Todd Gurley rushed for a career-high 208 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries and the Rams celebrated Wade Phillips' homecoming.

The Rams, who had surrendered 31 points in back-to-back games, improved to 6-0 in sending the Broncos (2-4) to their fourth straight loss.

The Broncos pulled to 23-20 on Case Keenum's 1-yard dart to Demaryius Thomas with 1:22 remaining, capping a 77-yard drive that included three defensive penalties. Rams receiver Robert Woods, however, knocked Brandon McManus' onside kick out of bounds, and the Rams ran out the clock with Jared Goff (14 of 28 for 201 yards) twice taking a knee.

Phillips was the Broncos' beloved bandmaster when they were celebrating their Super Bowl 50 triumph, but his contract wasn't renewed after the 2016 season and he joined Sean McVay in sunny Southern California.

___

Game 7 RAMS 39, 49ERS 10

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Todd Gurley scored three touchdowns and Jared Goff threw two TD passes as the Rams took advantage of four takeaways and a blocked punt.

The Rams (7-0) intercepted C.J. Beathard twice and recovered two fumbles to give them seven straight wins to open the season for the first time since 1985. The Rams began 6-0 for three straight seasons in 1999-2001 before losing the seventh game.

The 49ers (1-6) made sure that wouldn't happen this year by repeatedly giving away the ball, justifying the decision the NFL made to flex this game out of prime time following the season-ending knee injury to San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Rams dominated defensively with Aaron Donald recording four sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery; linebacker Cory Littleton having two sacks and a blocked punt for a safety; and Troy Hill and John Johnson III intercepting passes.

___

Game 8 RAMS 29, PACKERS 27

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Greg Zuerlein hit a 34-yard field goal with 2:05 left and Ramik Wilson forced and recovered Ty Montgomery's fumble on the ensuing kickoff return, allowing the Los Angeles Rams to remain unbeaten without a late defensive stand in a 29-27 victory over Green Bay.

Jared Goff passed for 295 yards and three touchdowns while the Rams (8-0) were sternly tested by the Packers and Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 286 yards.

The Rams extended their best start to a season since 1969.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers with 8:50 left to put the Packers ahead 27-26, but Goff and Todd Gurley drove the Rams into range for Zuerlein's second field goal of the fourth quarter after a 25-yard punt by JK Scott.

Montgomery then coughed up his return. Gurley ran 17 yards for a key first down and stopped before reaching the end zone in the final seconds.

Josh Reynolds caught two touchdown passes for Los Angeles, while Gurley rushed for 114 yards and scored a touchdown in his franchise record-tying 11th consecutive game on a 30-yard pass in the third quarter.

___

Game 9 SAINTS 45, RAMS 35

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Thomas caught a late 72-yard touchdown reception and then celebrated with a cellphone in a throwback to another famous New Orleans play, and the streaking Saints handed the Los Angeles Rams their first loss of the season.

Drew Brees passed for 346 yards and four touchdowns in New Orleans' seventh straight win, and Thomas finished with a club-record 211 yards receiving.

Thomas' long TD came on a pivotal third-down play with about four minutes to go. Thomas ran free behind Marcus Peters, caught Brees' long throw virtually in stride and ran straight to the goal post, where he got out an old-school flip phone reminiscent of Joe Horn's Sunday night TD celebration in 2003.

Thomas, who caught 12 passes, eclipsed Wes Chandler's club record of 205 yards receiving against Atlanta in 1979.

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara scored three times, twice on runs and once on a 16-yard catch-and-run all in the first half. The Rams (8-1) very nearly pulled off an extraordinary comeback in the Superdome, where the crowd was revved up after New Orleans (7-1) raced to a three-touchdown lead late in the first half.

___

Game 10 RAMS 36, SEAHAWKS 31

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brandin Cooks rushed for a 9-yard touchdown on the first snap after Dante Fowler forced and recovered a fumble by Russell Wilson, and the Rams bounced back from their first loss of the season.

Jared Goff passed for 318 yards and two touchdowns, and Todd Gurley rushed for 120 yards and a score as the Rams (9-1) swept the season series with their division rivals.

Los Angeles moved into commanding position for its second consecutive NFC West title, but only after plenty of late drama in a rivalry that's never lacking in excitement.

Wilson threw three touchdown passes, rushed for 92 yards and nearly rallied the Seahawks all the way back after his fumble.

He hit Mike Davis for a short TD catch to cap a 90-yard drive with 1:56 to play. After the Seattle defense held, he got the Seahawks to the Los Angeles 35 before throwing four straight incompletions in the final minute.

___

Game 11 RAMS 54, CHIEFS 51

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jared Goff threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Gerald Everett for the go-ahead score with 1:49 to play, and the Los Angeles Rams outlasted the Kansas City Chiefs for a 54-51 victory in a high-octane NFL offensive showdown that somehow surpassed the hype.

Patrick Mahomes threw six touchdown passes in his latest jaw-dropping performance for the Chiefs, but he also threw two interceptions in the final 1:18 as the Rams (10-1) claimed the highest-scoring Monday night game ever played and the first NFL game with two 50-point performances.

Goff passed for 413 yards and four touchdowns, while Marcus Peters and Lamarcus Joyner came up with late interceptions as the Rams hung on.

The highest-scoring game in the league this season was an offensive fantasia featuring 1,001 combined yards and ingenious scheming from mastermind coaches Andy Reid and Sean McVay — along with three defensive touchdowns and 21 combined penalties.

___

Game 12 RAMS 30, LIONS 16

DETROIT (AP) — Todd Gurley ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns to help the Los Angeles Rams overcome a sputtering start to beat the Detroit Lions 30-16 and clinch the NFC West title for a second straight season.

Detroit's defense held Los Angeles' high-powered offense in check for three quarters, giving the slumping team a shot to potentially pull off a stunning upset. The Lions, though, failed to make the most of the opportunity because their offense struggled to move the ball and score.

Aaron Donald helped seal the win by forcing Matthew Stafford to fumble midway through the fourth quarter. The star defensive tackle had two strip-sacks in his last game on Nov. 19, a 54-51 win over Kansas City.

The Rams were able to lean on Gurley, who has a single-season franchise record with 15 rushing touchdowns. The standout running back also caught three passes for 33 yards.

___

Game 13 BEARS 15, RAMS 6

CHICAGO (AP) — Eddie Goldman led a dominant defensive effort, and Chicago shut down Jared Goff and Los Angeles' high-powered offense.

The Rams (11-2) missed a chance to secure a first-round playoff bye.

Goff threw a career-high four interceptions and was sacked three times, with Goldman getting to him for a tiebreaking safety early in the third quarter.

Bradley Sowell became the first Bears offensive lineman in 11 years with a touchdown reception when he caught a 2-yarder from Mitchell Trubisky in the third quarter.

___

Game 14 EAGLES 30, RAMS 23

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles get a big road win over the Rams.

Foles took over for Carson Wentz and passed for 270 yards, and Wendell Smallwood rushed for two touchdowns in the Eagles' victory over Los Angeles.

The Eagles (7-7) kept their playoff hopes alive with a gritty victory over the Rams (11-3), who lost consecutive regular-season games for the first time in coach Sean McVay's tenure.

The Eagles scored 17 consecutive points in the third quarter and then survived the Rams' late rally. They got help from Los Angeles returner JoJo Natson, who fumbled a punt return that D.J. Alexander recovered with 2:51 to play.

After Philadelphia's Jake Elliott missed a field goal with 1:08 left, Jared Goff got the Rams to the Philadelphia 18 with 4 seconds to play — but he couldn't connect with Josh Reynolds on a pass to the goal line as time expired.

___

Game 15 RAMS 31, CARDINALS 9

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — C.J. Anderson, playing five days after he was signed by Los Angeles, rushed for 167 yards — one shy of his career high.

Anderson, playing in place of the injured Todd Gurley, had a 4-yard touchdown run and other runs of 46 and 27 yards as the Rams (12-3) rushed for 269 yards, most allowed by Arizona on the ground this season.

Arizona's Larry Fitzgerald threw the first touchdown pass of his career, a 32-yard toss to David Johnson.

But it was the only trip to the end zone for the Cardinals (3-12), who at 1-7 had the worst record home since they moved to Arizona in 1988.

___

Game 16 RAMS 48, 49ERS 32

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brandin Cooks and Josh Reynolds caught two touchdown passes apiece from Jared Goff, and the Rams secured a first-round playoff bye.

Cory Littleton returned one of his two interceptions for a TD as the Rams (13-3) forced four turnovers and wrapped up their winningest regular season since 2001 with a six-game sweep of their NFC West rivals.

Goff passed for 199 yards for Los Angeles, which needed a win over the Niners or a loss by Chicago to clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC postseason. The Rams didn't mess around, playing nearly every starter except Todd Gurley and jumping to a 14-0 lead in the first five minutes before stretching it to 28-3 midway through the second quarter.

San Francisco's George Kittle set the NFL's single-season record for yards receiving by a tight end with 1,377 when he caught a 43-yard touchdown pass from Mullens with 2:20 left.

___

Divisional Playoffs RAMS 30, COWBOYS 22

LOS ANGELES (AP) — C.J. Anderson rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns and Todd Gurley rushed for 115 more yards and another TD in the Los Angeles Rams' first playoff victory in 14 years, 30-22 over the Dallas Cowboys.

Gurley and Anderson punished the Cowboys' normally sturdy run defense and sent the second-seeded Rams to the NFC championship game for the first time in 17 years. Los Angeles racked up a franchise playoff-record 273 yards on the ground — also the most ever allowed in the postseason by the Cowboys, who were playing in their NFL-record 63rd postseason game.

Dak Prescott passed for 266 yards and rushed for a TD with 2:11 to play, but the Cowboys couldn't climb out after falling into a 23-7 hole midway through the third quarter. Elliott managed just 47 yards on 20 carries as Dallas lost for just the second time in its last 10 games.

Jared Goff passed for 186 yards and spent much of the night handing off, but the gangly quarterback improbably scrambled 11 yards for a first down with 1:51 to play, essentially wrapping up his first playoff victory.

___

NFC Championship RAMS 26, SAINTS 23, OT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Greg Zuerlein kicked a 57-yard field goal in overtime and Los Angeles, helped by a huge missed call by the officials, advanced to the Super Bowl with a victory over New Orleans in the NFC championship game.

The stunning finish came after New Orleans got the ball first in the extra period. Under pressure, Drew Brees fluttered up a pass that was picked off by John Johnson III, who was able to hang on to the interception while falling onto his back.

The Rams weren't able to do much offensively, but it didn't matter. Zuerlein, who had already delivered a tying 48-yard kick with 15 seconds left in regulation, booted through the winning field goal from just inside midfield with plenty of room to spare.

It was the first home playoff loss for the Saints with Brees and coach Sean Payton, who and been 6-0 in those games since their pairing began in 2006.

It was another bitter end to the season for the Saints, who lost the previous season in the divisional round on the "Minnesota Miracle" — the Vikings' long touchdown pass on the final play of the game.

This time, New Orleans squandered an early 13-0 lead and couldn't overcome a blown call in the closing minutes of regulation, when the officials failed to flag a blatant pass interference penalty on Los Angeles Nickell Robey-Coleman inside the 5.