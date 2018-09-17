G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Bellamy,Western Mich. 3 29 268 3 89.3
Gilbert,Ball St. 3 49 261 2 87.0
Clair,Bowling Green 3 66 247 1 82.3
Edwards,Akron 2 31 162 2 81.0
Harbison,Northern Ill. 3 32 228 0 76.0
Marks,Buffalo 3 45 219 4 73.0
Rankin,Kent St. 3 30 199 1 66.3

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Guadagni,Toledo 2 37 24 1 487 5 214.6
Wiegers,Eastern Mich. 3 60 46 1 614 3 175.8
Jackson,Buffalo 3 98 64 1 789 12 171.3
Nelson,Akron 2 54 33 1 509 5 167.1
Doege,Bowling Green 3 104 67 4 654 9 138.1
Wassink,Western Mich. 3 100 58 3 750 5 131.5
Rourke,Ohio 2 39 18 0 290 2 125.5

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Banham,Eastern Mich. 3 23 361 7.7
White,Ohio 2 14 285 7.0
Johnson,Buffalo 3 16 207 5.3
Miller,Bowling Green 3 16 177 5.3
Morris,Bowling Green 3 16 213 5.3
Osborn,Buffalo 3 16 300 5.3
Young,Miami (OH) 3 16 77 5.3
Wesley,Northern Ill. 3 14 124 4.7

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
White,Ohio 2 14 285 142.5
Banham,Eastern Mich. 3 23 361 120.3
Osborn,Buffalo 3 16 300 100.0
Johnson,Toledo 2 8 179 89.5
Morris,Akron 2 7 145 72.5
Morris,Bowling Green 3 16 213 71.0
Johnson,Buffalo 3 16 207 69.0
Jackson I,Eastern Mich. 3 9 203 67.7
Williams,Akron 2 7 131 65.5

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Davis,Akron 2 3 149 2 1.5
Lewis,Buffalo 3 2 37 0 .7
Anderson,Toledo 2 1 0 0 .5
Croutch,Ohio 2 1 0 0 .5
Davis II,Akron 2 1 3 0 .5
Hollman,Toledo 2 1 2 0 .5
Motley,Ohio 2 1 -7 0 .5
Brown,Central Mich. 3 1 6 0 .3
Garth,Bowling Green 3 1 0 0 .3
Hines,Kent St. 3 1 26 0 .3
Koenig,Miami (OH) 3 1 6 0 .3
Kreski,Central Mich. 3 1 36 0 .3
Labus,Northern Ill. 3 1 6 0 .3
McRae,Kent St. 3 1 15 0 .3
Miller,Ball St. 3 1 18 0 .3
Milton,Bowling Green 3 1 0 0 .3
Parker,Kent St. 3 1 0 0 .3
Rachwal,Eastern Mich. 3 1 12 0 .3
Russell,Buffalo 3 1 5 0 .3
Smalls,Northern Ill. 3 1 0 0 .3
Wilborn,Ball St. 3 1 5 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Arnett,Western Mich. 3 4 128 32.0
Reed,Western Mich. 3 5 155 31.0
McKinley-,Toledo 2 6 92 15.3
Osborn,Buffalo 3 7 77 11.0
Banham,Eastern Mich. 3 4 38 9.5
Tyson,Kent St. 3 6 40 6.7
Young,Miami (OH) 3 5 22 4.4

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Knock,Ohio 2 3 126 42.0
Lewis,Central Mich. 3 8 198 24.8
King,Buffalo 3 5 105 21.0
Thomas,Miami (OH) 3 4 82 20.5
Rankin,Kent St. 3 4 63 15.8
Dunner,Ball St. 3 4 59 14.8
Bellamy,Western Mich. 3 5 67 13.4

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Farkas,Ohio 2 14 46.4
Julien,Eastern Mich. 3 15 46.3
Kramer,Miami (OH) 3 22 43.1
Ference,Northern Ill. 3 20 42.8
Flint,Toledo 2 12 42.8
Sheldon,Central Mich. 3 22 41.2
Snyder,Ball St. 3 16 41.2
Finegan,Buffalo 3 12 40.8
Tinnerman,Bowling Green 3 21 37.6
Trickett,Kent St. 3 11 36.8
Mihalic,Western Mich. 3 12 35.5

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Gasser,Akron 2 4 6 .667 2.00
Hagee,Ball St. 3 4 7 .571 1.33
Gantz,Northern Ill. 3 3 5 .600 1.00
Ryland,Eastern Mich. 3 3 3 1.000 1.00
Trickett,Kent St. 3 3 3 1.000 1.00
Vest,Toledo 2 2 3 .667 1.00
Zervos,Ohio 2 2 3 .667 1.00
Armstrong,Central Mich. 3 2 3 .667 .67
Grant,Western Mich. 3 1 3 .333 .33
Mitcheson,Buffalo 3 1 1 1.000 .33
Needham,Bowling Green 3 1 1 1.000 .33
Sloman,Miami (OH) 3 1 1 1.000 .33
Tice,Central Mich. 3 1 1 1.000 .33

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
White,Ohio 2 0 285 11 0 0 16 296 148.00
Banham,Eastern Mich. 3 0 361 38 0 0 27 399 133.00
Osborn,Buffalo 3 0 300 77 15 0 24 392 130.67
Bellamy,Western Mich. 3 268 39 0 67 0 43 374 124.67
Johnson,Toledo 2 0 179 0 57 0 10 236 118.00
Reed,Western Mich. 3 0 159 155 0 0 17 314 104.67
Rankin,Kent St. 3 199 46 0 63 0 39 308 102.67

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Nelson,Akron 2 78 588 294.0
Guadagni,Toledo 2 56 554 277.0
Jackson,Buffalo 3 100 792 264.0
Wassink,Western Mich. 3 116 765 255.0
Barrett,Kent St. 3 150 719 239.7
Neal,Ball St. 3 127 661 220.3
Wiegers,Eastern Mich. 3 77 641 213.7
Ragland,Miami (OH) 3 121 604 201.3
Doege,Bowling Green 3 118 589 196.3

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Osborn,Buffalo 3 0 0 0 30 10.0
Gasser,Akron 2 7 4 6 19 9.5
Johnson,Toledo 2 0 0 0 18 9.0
Vest,Toledo 2 12 2 3 18 9.0
Marks,Buffalo 3 0 0 0 24 8.0