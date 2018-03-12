Through March 12
RACESPOS.
1. Christopher Bell186.115
2. Johnny Sauter186.940
3. Matt Crafton187.092
4. Chase Briscoe188.183
5. Ben Rhodes189.277
6. Ryan Truex189.763
7. Grant Enfinger1810.158
8. Justin Haley1610.871
9. Austin Cindric1810.958
10. John Hunter Nemechek1811.124