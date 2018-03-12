https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Camping-World-Truck-Average-Running-12747334.php
NASCAR Camping World Truck Average Running Position
Published 4:14 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
|Through March 12
|RACES
|POS.
|1. Christopher Bell
|18
|6.115
|2. Johnny Sauter
|18
|6.940
|3. Matt Crafton
|18
|7.092
|4. Chase Briscoe
|18
|8.183
|5. Ben Rhodes
|18
|9.277
|6. Ryan Truex
|18
|9.763
|7. Grant Enfinger
|18
|10.158
|8. Justin Haley
|16
|10.871
|9. Austin Cindric
|18
|10.958
|10. John Hunter Nemechek
|18
|11.124
