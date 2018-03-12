Through March 12

NASCAR Camping World Truck fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1. Christopher Bell116.80350
2. Johnny Sauter412.20255
3. Kyle Busch7027.00192
4. Matt Crafton37.20151
5. Chase Briscoe57.00146
6. Ben Rhodes26.90145
7. Noah Gragson115.70118
8. Ryan Truex94.6096
9. John Hunter Nemechek84.1085
10. Grant Enfinger103.7078