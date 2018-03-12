https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Camping-World-Truck-Fastest-Laps-12747333.php
NASCAR Camping World Truck Fastest Laps
Published 4:14 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
|Through March 12
NASCAR Camping World Truck fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1. Christopher Bell
|1
|16.80
|350
|2. Johnny Sauter
|4
|12.20
|255
|3. Kyle Busch
|70
|27.00
|192
|4. Matt Crafton
|3
|7.20
|151
|5. Chase Briscoe
|5
|7.00
|146
|6. Ben Rhodes
|2
|6.90
|145
|7. Noah Gragson
|11
|5.70
|118
|8. Ryan Truex
|9
|4.60
|96
|9. John Hunter Nemechek
|8
|4.10
|85
|10. Grant Enfinger
|10
|3.70
|78
