NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Fastest Laps
Published 4:14 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
|Through March 12
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1. Kevin Harvick
|1
|20.20
|198
|2. Kyle Busch
|2
|11.70
|115
|3. Brad Keselowski
|7
|6.30
|62
|4. Ryan Newman
|13
|6.00
|59
|5. Martin Truex Jr
|3
|4.90
|48
|6. Chase Elliott
|16
|4.60
|45
|7. Clint Bowyer
|9
|4.50
|44
|8. Kurt Busch
|11
|4.40
|43
|9. Kyle Larson
|8
|4.10
|40
|10. Denny Hamlin
|6
|4.00
|39
