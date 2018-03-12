Through March 12

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1. Kevin Harvick120.20198
2. Kyle Busch211.70115
3. Brad Keselowski76.3062
4. Ryan Newman136.0059
5. Martin Truex Jr34.9048
6. Chase Elliott164.6045
7. Clint Bowyer94.5044
8. Kurt Busch114.4043
9. Kyle Larson84.1040
10. Denny Hamlin64.0039