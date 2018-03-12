https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-XFINITY-Fastest-Laps-12747324.php
NASCAR XFINITY Fastest Laps
Published 4:14 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
|Through March 12
NASCAR XFINITY fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1. Christopher Bell
|4
|13.40
|78
|2. Kyle Larson
|43
|24.90
|66
|3. Kevin Harvick
|44
|42.30
|60
|4. Justin Allgaier
|3
|8.20
|48
|5. Kyle Busch
|47
|13.30
|46
|6. Brad Keselowski
|45
|21.00
|37
|7. Ryan Blaney
|48
|18.10
|31
|8. Joey Logano
|46
|10.20
|24
|9. Cole Custer
|11
|3.80
|22
|10. Tyler Reddick
|2
|3.40
|20
