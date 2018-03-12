Through March 12

NASCAR XFINITY fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1. Christopher Bell413.4078
2. Kyle Larson4324.9066
3. Kevin Harvick4442.3060
4. Justin Allgaier38.2048
5. Kyle Busch4713.3046
6. Brad Keselowski4521.0037
7. Ryan Blaney4818.1031
8. Joey Logano4610.2024
9. Cole Custer113.8022
10. Tyler Reddick23.4020