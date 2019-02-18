https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-XFINITY-Pole-Winners-13624905.php NASCAR XFINITY Pole Winners The Associated Press Published 10:31 am EST, Monday, February 18, 2019 Through Feb. 16 1. Tyler Reddick, 1 Most Popular 1 Louisiana candidates for governor show their donor numbers 2 A note to readers of the Darien News 3 Police: Intruder enters home, steals iPad and credit cards 4 House Calls / Keep your eye on the ball when it comes to heart disease 5 Police say mother and teenage son killed in the Bronx 6 More ski areas opening this weekend 7 Protesters stone home of Haiti president, clash with police View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.