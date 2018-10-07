https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/NEC-Individual-Leaders-13288183.php
NEC Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Wilson,Bryant
|5
|215
|1,387
|277.4
|Duke,Sacred Heart
|5
|188
|1,363
|272.6
|Dolegela,Central Conn. St.
|6
|195
|1,416
|236.0
|Fenimore,Saint Francis (PA)
|5
|159
|1,126
|225.2
|Parr,Duquesne
|6
|193
|1,288
|214.7
|Walker,Robert Morris
|5
|143
|968
|193.6
|Fulse,Wagner
|6
|150
|926
|154.3
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Constant,Bryant
|5
|0
|0
|0
|42
|8.4
|Bofenkamp,Saint Francis (PA)
|5
|22
|6
|8
|40
|8.0
|Crawford,Duquesne
|6
|0
|0
|0
|42
|7.0
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Fulse,Wagner
|6
|150
|926
|6
|154.3
|Meachum,Sacred Heart
|5
|95
|501
|4
|100.2
|Jackson,Robert Morris
|5
|79
|373
|4
|74.6
|Hines,Duquesne
|6
|78
|407
|6
|67.8
|Femiano,Bryant
|5
|71
|330
|1
|66.0
|Stephens ,Robert Morris
|5
|58
|312
|2
|62.4
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Dolegela,Central Conn. St.
|6
|158
|104
|1
|1,299
|8
|150.3
|Fenimore,Saint Francis (PA)
|5
|147
|90
|2
|1,163
|11
|149.7
|Wilson,Bryant
|5
|195
|129
|6
|1,444
|15
|147.6
|Parr,Duquesne
|6
|153
|96
|6
|1,240
|11
|146.7
|Duke,Sacred Heart
|5
|139
|76
|5
|1,076
|10
|136.2
|Walker,Robert Morris
|5
|124
|71
|5
|942
|7
|131.6
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Lewis,Saint Francis (PA)
|5
|34
|458
|6.8
|Crawford,Duquesne
|6
|38
|649
|6.3
|Holder,Saint Francis (PA)
|4
|21
|367
|5.3
|Constant,Bryant
|5
|23
|265
|4.6
|Nisivocci,Bryant
|5
|21
|293
|4.2
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Crawford,Duquesne
|6
|38
|649
|108.2
|Holder,Saint Francis (PA)
|4
|21
|367
|91.8
|Lewis,Saint Francis (PA)
|5
|34
|458
|91.6
|Gonzalez,Robert Morris
|5
|18
|317
|63.4
|Rush,Central Conn. St.
|6
|19
|374
|62.3
|Nisivocci,Bryant
|5
|21
|293
|58.6
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Williams,Bryant
|5
|2
|8
|0
|.4
|Gamble,Wagner
|6
|2
|7
|0
|.3
|Istache,Duquesne
|6
|2
|-5
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Rinella,Saint Francis (PA)
|5
|10
|216
|21.6
|Bagley,Central Conn. St.
|6
|8
|131
|16.4
|McNeal,Bryant
|5
|6
|26
|4.3
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Nunez,Sacred Heart
|5
|9
|268
|29.8
|Knight,Wagner
|6
|14
|404
|28.9
|Stephens ,Robert Morris
|5
|15
|367
|24.5
|Nisivocci,Bryant
|5
|11
|261
|23.7
|Rinella,Saint Francis (PA)
|5
|10
|235
|23.5
|McNeal,Bryant
|5
|6
|123
|20.5
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Zecca,Saint Francis (PA)
|5
|20
|43.7
|Gettman,Sacred Heart
|5
|28
|40.6
|Silvester,Wagner
|6
|37
|40.4
|Desautels,Central Conn. St.
|6
|29
|39.8
|MacZura,Duquesne
|6
|30
|39.4
|Rowley,Bryant
|5
|21
|37.4
|Check,Robert Morris
|5
|27
|37.1
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Bofenkamp,Saint Francis (PA)
|5
|6
|8
|.000
|1.20
|Silvester,Wagner
|6
|4
|6
|.000
|.67
|Cole,Central Conn. St.
|6
|3
|5
|.000
|.50
|MacZura,Duquesne
|6
|3
|3
|.000
|.50
|Freiria,Sacred Heart
|5
|2
|4
|.000
|.40
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Fulse,Wagner
|6
|926
|107
|0
|-3
|0
|161
|1,030
|171.67
|Crawford,Duquesne
|6
|15
|649
|43
|138
|0
|53
|845
|140.83
|Stephens ,Robert Morris
|5
|312
|20
|0
|367
|0
|78
|699
|139.80
|Meachum,Sacred Heart
|5
|501
|120
|0
|0
|0
|104
|621
|124.20
|Knight,Wagner
|6
|20
|313
|0
|404
|0
|43
|737
|122.83
|Nisivocci,Bryant
|5
|53
|293
|0
|261
|0
|36
|607
|121.40
View Comments