Goal Scoring Assists
Name Team GP G Name Team GP A
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 2 3 John Carlson Washington 1 3
Filip Forsberg Nashville 1 2 Brian Dumoulin Pittsburgh 2 3
Evander Kane San Jose 1 2 Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 2 3
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 1 2 Nicklas Backstrom Washington 1 2
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 2 2 Pierre-Luc Dubois Columbus 1 2
Zach Parise Minnesota 2 2 Ryan Johansen Nashville 1 2
David Backes Boston 1 1 Torey Krug Boston 1 2
Brent Burns San Jose 1 1 Ondrej Palat Tampa Bay 1 2
Blake Comeau Colorado 1 1 Artemi Panarin Columbus 1 2
Yanni Gourde Tampa Bay 1 1 David Pastrnak Boston 1 2
Taylor Hall New Jersey 1 1 Joe Pavelski San Jose 1 2
Zach Hyman Toronto 1 1 Jack Roslovic Winnipeg 1 2
Tyler Johnson Tampa Bay 1 1 Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 2 2
Seth Jones Columbus 1 1 Sean Couturier Philadelphia 2 2
Alex Killorn Tampa Bay 1 1 Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 2 2
David Krejci Boston 1 1 Mikko Koivu Minnesota 2 2
Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay 1 1 Ivan Provorov Philadelphia 2 2
Sean Kuraly Boston 1 1 Justin Schultz Pittsburgh 2 2
Brad Marchand Boston 1 1 Michael Amadio Los Angeles 1 1
Ondrej Palat Tampa Bay 1 1 Viktor Arvidsson Nashville 1 1
Artemi Panarin Columbus 1 1 Cam Atkinson Columbus 1 1
David Pastrnak Boston 1 1 Patrice Bergeron Boston 1 1
Colton Sissons Nashville 1 1 Connor Brown Toronto 1 1
Craig Smith Nashville 1 1 Will Butcher New Jersey 1 1
Devante Smith-Pelly Washington 1 1 Zdeno Chara Boston 1 1
Thomas Vanek Columbus 1 1 Ian Cole Columbus 1 1
Austin Watson Nashville 1 1 Jake DeBrusk Boston 1 1
Alexander Wennberg Columbus 1 1 Brenden Dillon San Jose 1 1
Nikita Zadorov Colorado 1 1 Yanni Gourde Tampa Bay 1 1
Travis Zajac New Jersey 1 1 Taylor Hall New Jersey 1 1
Andrew Copp Winnipeg 2 1 Tomas Hertl San Jose 1 1
Sean Couturier Philadelphia 2 1 Boone Jenner Columbus 1 1
Matt Cullen Minnesota 2 1 Tyler Johnson Tampa Bay 1 1
Shayne Gostisbehere Philadelphia 2 1 Roman Josi Nashville 1 1
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 2 1 David Krejci Boston 1 1
Carl Hagelin Pittsburgh 2 1 Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 1 1
Erik Haula Vegas 2 1 Brad Marchand Boston 1 1
Patric Hornqvist Pittsburgh 2 1 Charlie McAvoy Boston 1 1
Travis Konecny Philadelphia 2 1 Ryan McDonagh Tampa Bay 1 1
Paul LaDue Los Angeles 2 1 Timo Meier San Jose 1 1
Andrew MacDonald Philadelphia 2 1 Matt Nieto Colorado 1 1
Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh 2 1 Brayden Point Tampa Bay 1 1
Joe Morrow Winnipeg 2 1 Mikko Rantanen Colorado 1 1
Tyler Myers Winnipeg 2 1 Morgan Rielly Toronto 1 1
Nolan Patrick Philadelphia 2 1 Mikhail Sergachev Tampa Bay 1 1
Bryan Rust Pittsburgh 2 1 Colton Sissons Nashville 1 1
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 2 1 Carl Soderberg Colorado 1 1
Paul Stastny Winnipeg 2 1 Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 1 1
Shea Theodore Vegas 2 1 Thomas Vanek Columbus 1 1
Alex Tuch Vegas 2 1 Jakub Vrana Washington 1 1
Austin Watson Nashville 1 1
Derick Brassard Pittsburgh 2 1
Jonas Brodin Minnesota 2 1
Ben Chiarot Winnipeg 2 1
Claude Giroux Philadelphia 2 1
Mikael Granlund Minnesota 2 1
Jordan Greenway Minnesota 2 1
Carl Hagelin Pittsburgh 2 1
Patric Hornqvist Pittsburgh 2 1
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 2 1
Jori Lehtera Philadelphia 2 1
Kris Letang Pittsburgh 2 1
Bryan Little Winnipeg 2 1
Jonathan Marchessa Vegas 2 1
Tyler Myers Winnipeg 2 1
James Neal Vegas 2 1
Tomas Nosek Vegas 2 1
Dion Phaneuf Los Angeles 2 1
Nate Prosser Minnesota 2 1
Michael Raffl Philadelphia 2 1
Riley Sheahan Pittsburgh 2 1
Conor Sheary Pittsburgh 2 1
Wayne Simmonds Philadelphia 2 1
Reilly Smith Vegas 2 1
Paul Stastny Winnipeg 2 1
Shea Theodore Vegas 2 1
Jakub Voracek Philadelphia 2 1
Blake Wheeler Winnipeg 2 1

___

Power Play Goals Short Handed Goals
Name Team GP PP Name Team GP SH
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 1 2
David Backes Boston 1 1
Yanni Gourde Tampa Bay 1 1
Seth Jones Columbus 1 1
Evander Kane San Jose 1 1
David Krejci Boston 1 1
Brad Marchand Boston 1 1
Craig Smith Nashville 1 1
Thomas Vanek Columbus 1 1
Travis Zajac New Jersey 1 1
Shayne Gostisbehere Philadelphia 2 1
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 2 1
Paul LaDue Los Angeles 2 1
Zach Parise Minnesota 2 1
Nolan Patrick Philadelphia 2 1
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 2 1
Alex Tuch Vegas 2 1

___

Power Play Assists Short Handed Assists
Name Team GP PPA Name Team GP SHA
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 1 2
John Carlson Washington 1 2
Torey Krug Boston 1 2
Artemi Panarin Columbus 1 2
Sean Couturier Philadelphia 2 2
Michael Amadio Los Angeles 1 1
Cam Atkinson Columbus 1 1
Will Butcher New Jersey 1 1
Jake DeBrusk Boston 1 1
Pierre-Luc Dubois Columbus 1 1
Taylor Hall New Jersey 1 1
Tomas Hertl San Jose 1 1
Ryan Johansen Nashville 1 1
David Krejci Boston 1 1
Charlie McAvoy Boston 1 1
Ondrej Palat Tampa Bay 1 1
David Pastrnak Boston 1 1
Joe Pavelski San Jose 1 1
Mikhail Sergachev Tampa Bay 1 1
Derick Brassard Pittsburgh 2 1
Jonas Brodin Minnesota 2 1
Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 2 1
Claude Giroux Philadelphia 2 1
Mikko Koivu Minnesota 2 1
Jonathan Marchessau Vegas 2 1
Dion Phaneuf Los Angeles 2 1
Conor Sheary Pittsburgh 2 1
Reilly Smith Vegas 2 1
Jakub Voracek Philadelphia 2 1
Blake Wheeler Winnipeg 2 1

___

Power Play Points Short Handed Points
Name Team GP PPP Name Team GP SHP
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 1 2
John Carlson Washington 1 2
David Krejci Boston 1 2
Torey Krug Boston 1 2
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 1 2
Artemi Panarin Columbus 1 2
Sean Couturier Philadelphia 2 2
Michael Amadio Los Angeles 1 1
Cam Atkinson Columbus 1 1
David Backes Boston 1 1
Will Butcher New Jersey 1 1
Jake DeBrusk Boston 1 1
Pierre-Luc Dubois Columbus 1 1
Yanni Gourde Tampa Bay 1 1
Taylor Hall New Jersey 1 1
Tomas Hertl San Jose 1 1
Ryan Johansen Nashville 1 1
Seth Jones Columbus 1 1
Evander Kane San Jose 1 1
Brad Marchand Boston 1 1
Charlie McAvoy Boston 1 1
Ondrej Palat Tampa Bay 1 1
David Pastrnak Boston 1 1
Joe Pavelski San Jose 1 1
Mikhail Sergachev Tampa Bay 1 1
Craig Smith Nashville 1 1
Thomas Vanek Columbus 1 1
Travis Zajac New Jersey 1 1
Derick Brassard Pittsburgh 2 1
Jonas Brodin Minnesota 2 1
Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 2 1
Claude Giroux Philadelphia 2 1
Shayne Gostisbehere Philadelphia 2 1
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 2 1
Mikko Koivu Minnesota 2 1
Paul LaDue Los Angeles 2 1
Jonathan Marchessau Vegas 2 1
Zach Parise Minnesota 2 1
Nolan Patrick Philadelphia 2 1
Dion Phaneuf Los Angeles 2 1
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 2 1
Conor Sheary Pittsburgh 2 1
Reilly Smith Vegas 2 1
Alex Tuch Vegas 2 1
Jakub Voracek Philadelphia 2 1
Blake Wheeler Winnipeg 2 1

___

Game Winning Goals
Name Team GP GW
David Backes Boston 1 1
Filip Forsberg Nashville 1 1
Yanni Gourde Tampa Bay 1 1
Evander Kane San Jose 1 1
Artemi Panarin Columbus 1 1
Sean Couturier Philadelphia 2 1
Erik Haula Vegas 2 1
Joe Morrow Winnipeg 2 1
Bryan Rust Pittsburgh 2 1
Paul Stastny Winnipeg 2 1
Shea Theodore Vegas 2 1

___

Shots
Name Team GP S
James Neal Vegas 2 12
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 2 10
Brent Burns San Jose 1 9
Patric Hornqvist Pittsburgh 2 9
Jonathan Marchessau Vegas 2 9
Tyler Toffoli Los Angeles 2 9
Dustin Brown Los Angeles 2 8
Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 2 8
Justin Schultz Pittsburgh 2 8
Shea Theodore Vegas 2 8
Filip Forsberg Nashville 1 7
Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh 2 7
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 2 7
Patrice Bergeron Boston 1 6
Evander Kane San Jose 1 6
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 1 6
Pierre-Edouard Bell Vegas 2 6
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 2 6
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 2 6
Deryk Engelland Vegas 2 6
Shayne Gostisbehere Philadelphia 2 6
Kris Letang Pittsburgh 2 6
Alex Tuch Vegas 2 6
Yanni Gourde Tampa Bay 1 5
Taylor Hall New Jersey 1 5
Torey Krug Boston 1 5
Timo Meier San Jose 1 5
Andrew Copp Winnipeg 2 5
Joel Eriksson Ek Minnesota 2 5
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 2 5
William Karlsson Vegas 2 5
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 2 5
Brandon Manning Philadelphia 2 5
Colin Miller Vegas 2 5
Josh Morrissey Winnipeg 2 5
Joe Morrow Winnipeg 2 5
Tyler Myers Winnipeg 2 5
Bryan Rust Pittsburgh 2 5
Jacob Trouba Winnipeg 2 5
Jakub Voracek Philadelphia 2 5

___

Plus/Minus
Name Team GP +/-
Bryan Rust Pittsburgh 2 5
Ryan Ellis Nashville 1 4
Roman Josi Nashville 1 4
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 2 4
Brian Dumoulin Pittsburgh 2 4
Ben Chiarot Winnipeg 2 3
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 2 3
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 2 3
Kris Letang Pittsburgh 2 3
Tyler Myers Winnipeg 2 3
Paul Stastny Winnipeg 2 3
Viktor Arvidsson Nashville 1 2
Patrice Bergeron Boston 1 2
Nick Bonino Nashville 1 2
Filip Forsberg Nashville 1 2
Victor Hedman Tampa Bay 1 2
Jack Roslovic Winnipeg 1 2
Colton Sissons Nashville 1 2
Anton Stralman Tampa Bay 1 2
Austin Watson Nashville 1 2
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 2 2
Bryan Little Winnipeg 2 2
Cam Atkinson Columbus 1 1
Brent Burns San Jose 1 1
John Carlson Washington 1 1
Anthony Cirelli Tampa Bay 1 1
Braydon Coburn Tampa Bay 1 1
Ian Cole Columbus 1 1
Dylan DeMelo San Jose 1 1
Brenden Dillon San Jose 1 1
Joonas Donskoi San Jose 1 1
Pierre-Luc Dubois Columbus 1 1
Yanni Gourde Tampa Bay 1 1
Zach Hyman Toronto 1 1
Ryan Johansen Nashville 1 1
Tyler Johnson Tampa Bay 1 1
Evander Kane San Jose 1 1
Alex Killorn Tampa Bay 1 1
Torey Krug Boston 1 1
Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay 1 1
Sean Kuraly Boston 1 1
Kevin Labanc San Jose 1 1
Brad Marchand Boston 1 1
Paul Martin San Jose 1 1
Ryan McDonagh Tampa Bay 1 1
Timo Meier San Jose 1 1
J.T. Miller Tampa Bay 1 1
Kevan Miller Boston 1 1
Matt Nieto Colorado 1 1
Ondrej Palat Tampa Bay 1 1
Artemi Panarin Columbus 1 1
David Pastrnak Boston 1 1
Joe Pavelski San Jose 1 1
Brayden Point Tampa Bay 1 1
David Savard Columbus 1 1
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 1 1
Chris Tierney San Jose 1 1
Thomas Vanek Columbus 1 1
Alexander Wennberg Columbus 1 1
Nikita Zaitsev Toronto 1 1
Pierre-Edouard Bell Vegas 2 1
Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 2 1
William Carrier Vegas 2 1
Andrew Copp Winnipeg 2 1
Deryk Engelland Vegas 2 1
Jordan Greenway Minnesota 2 1
Erik Haula Vegas 2 1
Olli Maatta Pittsburgh 2 1
Andrew MacDonald Philadelphia 2 1
Jon Merrill Vegas 2 1
Colin Miller Vegas 2 1
Joe Morrow Winnipeg 2 1
James Neal Vegas 2 1
Tomas Nosek Vegas 2 1
Justin Schultz Pittsburgh 2 1
Shea Theodore Vegas 2 1
Alex Tuch Vegas 2 1

___