https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/PLAYOFFS-Through-games-of-Saturday-April-14-12835306.php
PLAYOFFS / Through games of Saturday, April 14, 2018
Published 1:48 am, Sunday, April 15, 2018
|Goal
|Scoring
|Assists
|Name
|Team
|GP
|G
|Name
|Team
|GP
|A
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|2
|4
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|2
|5
|Sidney Crosby
|Pittsburgh
|2
|3
|Torey Krug
|Boston
|2
|5
|Alex Killorn
|Tampa Bay
|2
|3
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|2
|5
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Washington
|1
|2
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|2
|5
|Filip Forsberg
|Nashville
|2
|2
|John Carlson
|Washington
|1
|3
|Tyler Johnson
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|Brian Dumoulin
|Pittsburgh
|2
|3
|Evander Kane
|San Jose
|2
|2
|Jake Guentzel
|Pittsburgh
|2
|3
|David Krejci
|Boston
|2
|2
|Ryan McDonagh
|Tampa Bay
|2
|3
|Nikita Kucherov
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|Ondrej Palat
|Tampa Bay
|2
|3
|Patrik Laine
|Winnipeg
|2
|2
|Joe Pavelski
|San Jose
|2
|3
|Zach Parise
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|1
|2
|Austin Watson
|Nashville
|2
|2
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|Columbus
|1
|2
|Seth Jones
|Columbus
|1
|1
|Artemi Panarin
|Columbus
|1
|2
|Artemi Panarin
|Columbus
|1
|1
|Jack Roslovic
|Winnipeg
|1
|2
|Devante Smith-Pelly
|Washington
|1
|1
|Tyson Barrie
|Colorado
|2
|2
|Thomas Vanek
|Columbus
|1
|1
|Connor Brown
|Toronto
|2
|2
|Alexander Wennberg
|Columbus
|1
|1
|Dustin Byfuglien
|Winnipeg
|2
|2
|Viktor Arvidsson
|Nashville
|2
|1
|Sean Couturier
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|David Backes
|Boston
|2
|1
|Brenden Dillon
|San Jose
|2
|2
|Gabriel Bourque
|Colorado
|2
|1
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|Winnipeg
|2
|2
|Tyler Bozak
|Toronto
|2
|1
|Mattias Ekholm
|Nashville
|2
|2
|Brent Burns
|San Jose
|2
|1
|Ryan Johansen
|Nashville
|2
|2
|Blake Coleman
|New Jersey
|2
|1
|Mikko Koivu
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|Blake Comeau
|Colorado
|2
|1
|Nikita Kucherov
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|Andrew Copp
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|2
|2
|Logan Couture
|San Jose
|2
|1
|Brayden Point
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|Sean Couturier
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Ivan Provorov
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|Matt Cullen
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|Morgan Rielly
|Toronto
|2
|2
|Jake DeBrusk
|Boston
|2
|1
|Justin Schultz
|Pittsburgh
|2
|2
|Kevin Fiala
|Nashville
|2
|1
|Colton Sissons
|Nashville
|2
|2
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Steven Stamkos
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|Yanni Gourde
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|P.K. Subban
|Nashville
|2
|2
|Jake Guentzel
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|Carl Hagelin
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|Taylor Hall
|New Jersey
|2
|1
|Ryan Hartman
|Nashville
|2
|1
|Erik Haula
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Tomas Hertl
|San Jose
|2
|1
|Nico Hischier
|New Jersey
|2
|1
|Patric Hornqvist
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|Zach Hyman
|Toronto
|2
|1
|Ryan Johansen
|Nashville
|2
|1
|Alexander
|Kerfoot
|Colorado
|2
|1
|Travis Konecny
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Sean Kuraly
|Boston
|2
|1
|Paul LaDue
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|Gabriel Landeskog
|Colorado
|2
|1
|Hampus Lindholm
|Anaheim
|2
|1
|Andrew MacDonald
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|2
|1
|Evgeni Malkin
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|2
|1
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|2
|1
|Kevan Miller
|Boston
|2
|1
|Joe Morrow
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|Tyler Myers
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|Rick Nash
|Boston
|2
|1
|Ondrej Palat
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|Nolan Patrick
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Brayden Point
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|Bryan Rust
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|Jakob Silfverberg
|Anaheim
|2
|1
|Colton Sissons
|Nashville
|2
|1
|Craig Smith
|Nashville
|2
|1
|Marcus Sorensen
|San Jose
|2
|1
|Paul Stastny
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|Shea Theodore
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Alex Tuch
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Sami Vatanen
|New Jersey
|2
|1
|Nikita Zadorov
|Colorado
|2
|1
|Travis Zajac
|New Jersey
|2
|1
|James van Riemsdyk
|Toronto
|2
|1
___
|Power
|Play
|Goals
|Short
|Handed
|Goals
|Name
|Team
|GP
|PP
|Name
|Team
|GP
|SH
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Washington
|1
|2
|Alex Killorn
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|Seth Jones
|Columbus
|1
|1
|Thomas Vanek
|Columbus
|1
|1
|David Backes
|Boston
|2
|1
|Logan Couture
|San Jose
|2
|1
|Jake DeBrusk
|Boston
|2
|1
|Kevin Fiala
|Nashville
|2
|1
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Yanni Gourde
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|Jake Guentzel
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|Evander Kane
|San Jose
|2
|1
|David Krejci
|Boston
|2
|1
|Paul LaDue
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|Gabriel Landeskog
|Colorado
|2
|1
|Hampus Lindholm
|Anaheim
|2
|1
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|2
|1
|Rick Nash
|Boston
|2
|1
|Zach Parise
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|Nolan Patrick
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|Craig Smith
|Nashville
|2
|1
|Alex Tuch
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Travis Zajac
|New Jersey
|2
|1
|James van Riemsdyk
|Toronto
|2
|1
___
|Power
|Play
|Assists
|Short
|Handed
|Assists
|Name
|Team
|GP
|PPA
|Name
|Team
|GP
|SHA
|Torey Krug
|Boston
|2
|4
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|1
|2
|John Carlson
|Washington
|1
|2
|Artemi Panarin
|Columbus
|1
|2
|Sean Couturier
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|Nikita Kucherov
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|2
|2
|Joe Pavelski
|San Jose
|2
|2
|Michael Amadio
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|Cam Atkinson
|Columbus
|1
|1
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|Columbus
|1
|1
|Andreas Johnsson
|Toronto
|1
|1
|Tyson Barrie
|Colorado
|2
|1
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|2
|1
|Derick Brassard
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|Jonas Brodin
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|Will Butcher
|New Jersey
|2
|1
|Dustin Byfuglien
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|Jake DeBrusk
|Boston
|2
|1
|Ryan Getzlaf
|Anaheim
|2
|1
|Claude Giroux
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Taylor Hall
|New Jersey
|2
|1
|Tomas Hertl
|San Jose
|2
|1
|Ryan Johansen
|Nashville
|2
|1
|Ryan Kesler
|Anaheim
|2
|1
|Mikko Koivu
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|David Krejci
|Boston
|2
|1
|Kevin Labanc
|San Jose
|2
|1
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|2
|1
|Jonathan Marchessau
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|2
|1
|Charlie McAvoy
|Boston
|2
|1
|J.T. Miller
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|Ondrej Palat
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|Dion Phaneuf
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|Mikhail Sergachev
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|Conor Sheary
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|Colton Sissons
|Nashville
|2
|1
|Reilly Smith
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Steven Stamkos
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|Kyle Turris
|Nashville
|2
|1
|Jakub Voracek
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Blake Wheeler
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
___
|Power
|Play
|Points
|Short
|Handed
|Points
|Name
|Team
|GP
|PPP
|Name
|Team
|GP
|SHP
|Torey Krug
|Boston
|2
|4
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|1
|2
|John Carlson
|Washington
|1
|2
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Washington
|1
|2
|Artemi Panarin
|Columbus
|1
|2
|Sean Couturier
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|Jake DeBrusk
|Boston
|2
|2
|Alex Killorn
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|David Krejci
|Boston
|2
|2
|Nikita Kucherov
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|2
|2
|Joe Pavelski
|San Jose
|2
|2
|Michael Amadio
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|Cam Atkinson
|Columbus
|1
|1
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|Columbus
|1
|1
|Andreas Johnsson
|Toronto
|1
|1
|Seth Jones
|Columbus
|1
|1
|Thomas Vanek
|Columbus
|1
|1
|David Backes
|Boston
|2
|1
|Tyson Barrie
|Colorado
|2
|1
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|2
|1
|Derick Brassard
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|Jonas Brodin
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|Will Butcher
|New Jersey
|2
|1
|Dustin Byfuglien
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|Logan Couture
|San Jose
|2
|1
|Kevin Fiala
|Nashville
|2
|1
|Ryan Getzlaf
|Anaheim
|2
|1
|Claude Giroux
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Yanni Gourde
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|Jake Guentzel
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|Taylor Hall
|New Jersey
|2
|1
|Tomas Hertl
|San Jose
|2
|1
|Ryan Johansen
|Nashville
|2
|1
|Evander Kane
|San Jose
|2
|1
|Ryan Kesler
|Anaheim
|2
|1
|Mikko Koivu
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|Paul LaDue
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|Kevin Labanc
|San Jose
|2
|1
|Gabriel Landeskog
|Colorado
|2
|1
|Hampus Lindholm
|Anaheim
|2
|1
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|2
|1
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|2
|1
|Jonathan Marchessau
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|2
|1
|Charlie McAvoy
|Boston
|2
|1
|J.T. Miller
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|Rick Nash
|Boston
|2
|1
|Ondrej Palat
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|Zach Parise
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|Nolan Patrick
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Dion Phaneuf
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|Mikhail Sergachev
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|Conor Sheary
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|Colton Sissons
|Nashville
|2
|1
|Craig Smith
|Nashville
|2
|1
|Reilly Smith
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Steven Stamkos
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|Alex Tuch
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Kyle Turris
|Nashville
|2
|1
|Jakub Voracek
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Blake Wheeler
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|Travis Zajac
|New Jersey
|2
|1
|James van Riemsdyk
|Toronto
|2
|1
___
|Game
|Winning
|Goals
|Name
|Team
|GP
|GW
|Artemi Panarin
|Columbus
|1
|1
|David Backes
|Boston
|2
|1
|Sean Couturier
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|Filip Forsberg
|Nashville
|2
|1
|Yanni Gourde
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|Ryan Hartman
|Nashville
|2
|1
|Erik Haula
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Tomas Hertl
|San Jose
|2
|1
|Evander Kane
|San Jose
|2
|1
|Nikita Kucherov
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|Joe Morrow
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|Rick Nash
|Boston
|2
|1
|Bryan Rust
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|Paul Stastny
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|Shea Theodore
|Vegas
|2
|1
___
|Shots
|Name
|Team
|GP
|S
|Evander Kane
|San Jose
|2
|13
|James Neal
|Vegas
|2
|12
|Taylor Hall
|New Jersey
|2
|11
|Brent Burns
|San Jose
|2
|10
|Tomas Hertl
|San Jose
|2
|10
|Patrik Laine
|Winnipeg
|2
|10
|Patric Hornqvist
|Pittsburgh
|2
|9
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|2
|9
|Jonathan Marchessau
|Vegas
|2
|9
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|2
|9
|Tyler Toffoli
|Los Angeles
|2
|9
|Dustin Brown
|Los Angeles
|2
|8
|Dustin Byfuglien
|Winnipeg
|2
|8
|Filip Forsberg
|Nashville
|2
|8
|Torey Krug
|Boston
|2
|8
|Gabriel Landeskog
|Colorado
|2
|8
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|2
|8
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|2
|8
|Justin Schultz
|Pittsburgh
|2
|8
|Shea Theodore
|Vegas
|2
|8
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|2
|7
|Tyler Bozak
|Toronto
|2
|7
|Kevin Fiala
|Nashville
|2
|7
|Evgeni Malkin
|Pittsburgh
|2
|7
|Patrick Maroon
|New Jersey
|2
|7
|Timo Meier
|San Jose
|2
|7
|Kyle Palmieri
|New Jersey
|2
|7
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|2
|7
|Sami Vatanen
|New Jersey
|2
|7
___
|Plus/Minus
|Name
|Team
|GP
|+/-
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|2
|6
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|2
|6
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|2
|6
|Bryan Rust
|Pittsburgh
|2
|5
|Viktor Arvidsson
|Nashville
|2
|4
|Sidney Crosby
|Pittsburgh
|2
|4
|Brian Dumoulin
|Pittsburgh
|2
|4
|Ben Chiarot
|Winnipeg
|2
|3
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|Winnipeg
|2
|3
|Ryan Ellis
|Nashville
|2
|3
|Ryan Johansen
|Nashville
|2
|3
|Roman Josi
|Nashville
|2
|3
|Patrik Laine
|Winnipeg
|2
|3
|Kris Letang
|Pittsburgh
|2
|3
|Tyler Myers
|Winnipeg
|2
|3
|Paul Stastny
|Winnipeg
|2
|3
|Jack Roslovic
|Winnipeg
|1
|2
|Nick Bonino
|Nashville
|2
|2
|Zdeno Chara
|Boston
|2
|2
|Dylan DeMelo
|San Jose
|2
|2
|Brenden Dillon
|San Jose
|2
|2
|Jake Guentzel
|Pittsburgh
|2
|2
|Victor Hedman
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|Tyler Johnson
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|Torey Krug
|Boston
|2
|2
|Bryan Little
|Winnipeg
|2
|2
|Ryan McDonagh
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|Kevan Miller
|Boston
|2
|2
|Ondrej Palat
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|Brayden Point
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|Anton Stralman
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|David Warsofsky
|Colorado
|2
|2
|Austin Watson
|Nashville
|2
|2
___
View Comments