PLAYOFFS / Through games of Sunday, April 21, 2019
|Goal
|Scoring
|Assists
|Name
|Team
|GP
|G
|Name
|Team
|GP
|A
|Mark Stone
|Vegas
|6
|6
|Erik Karlsson
|San Jose
|6
|7
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|5
|5
|Dustin Byfuglien
|Winnipeg
|6
|6
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|5
|5
|Max Pacioretty
|Vegas
|6
|6
|Tomas Hertl
|San Jose
|6
|5
|Alex Pietrangelo
|St. Louis
|6
|6
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|6
|5
|Paul Stastny
|Vegas
|6
|6
|Jordan Eberle
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|4
|Shea Theodore
|Vegas
|6
|6
|Alexander Radulov
|Dallas
|5
|4
|Mathew Barzal
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|5
|Logan Couture
|San Jose
|6
|4
|Tyson Barrie
|Colorado
|5
|5
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|6
|4
|Jamie Benn
|Dallas
|5
|5
|Max Pacioretty
|Vegas
|6
|4
|John Carlson
|Washington
|5
|5
|Jaden Schwartz
|St. Louis
|6
|4
|John Klingberg
|Dallas
|5
|5
|Josh Bailey
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|3
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Washington
|5
|5
|Matt Duchene
|Columbus
|4
|3
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|5
|5
|Rocco Grimaldi
|Nashville
|4
|3
|Jaccob Slavin
|Carolina
|5
|5
|Brock Nelson
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|3
|Andrew Copp
|Winnipeg
|6
|5
|Warren Foegele
|Carolina
|5
|3
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|6
|5
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|5
|3
|Matt Duchene
|Columbus
|4
|4
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|5
|3
|Valtteri Filppula
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|4
|Mats Zuccarello
|Dallas
|5
|3
|Zachary Werenski
|Columbus
|4
|4
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg
|6
|3
|Sam Bennett
|Calgary
|5
|4
|Patrik Laine
|Winnipeg
|6
|3
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|5
|4
|Jonathan Marchessau
|Vegas
|6
|3
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|5
|4
|Andrei Svechnikov
|Carolina
|3
|2
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|6
|4
|Cam Atkinson
|Columbus
|4
|2
|Morgan Rielly
|Toronto
|6
|4
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|Columbus
|4
|2
|Nate Schmidt
|Vegas
|6
|4
|Seth Jones
|Columbus
|4
|2
|Mark Stone
|Vegas
|6
|4
|Artemi Panarin
|Columbus
|4
|2
|Blake Wheeler
|Winnipeg
|6
|4
|Alexandre Texier
|Columbus
|4
|2
|T.J. Brodie
|Calgary
|5
|2
|J.T. Compher
|Colorado
|5
|2
|Jason Dickinson
|Dallas
|5
|2
|Dougie Hamilton
|Carolina
|5
|2
|Roope Hintz
|Dallas
|5
|2
|Roman Josi
|Nashville
|5
|2
|Matt Nieto
|Colorado
|5
|2
|Tyler Seguin
|Dallas
|5
|2
|Matthew Tkachuk
|Calgary
|5
|2
|Colin Wilson
|Colorado
|5
|2
|Tom Wilson
|Washington
|5
|2
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|6
|2
|Dustin Byfuglien
|Winnipeg
|6
|2
|Charlie Coyle
|Boston
|6
|2
|Kevin Hayes
|Winnipeg
|6
|2
|David Krejci
|Boston
|6
|2
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|6
|2
|Ryan O'Reilly
|St. Louis
|6
|2
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|6
|2
|Joe Pavelski
|San Jose
|6
|2
|David Perron
|St. Louis
|6
|2
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|6
|2
|Paul Stastny
|Vegas
|6
|2
|Oskar Sundqvist
|St. Louis
|6
|2
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|St. Louis
|6
|2
___
|Power
|Play
|Goals
|Short
|Handed
|Goals
|Name
|Team
|GP
|PP
|Name
|Team
|GP
|SH
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|5
|3
|Matt Nieto
|Colorado
|5
|2
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|5
|2
|Josh Anderson
|Columbus
|4
|1
|Dougie Hamilton
|Carolina
|5
|2
|Alex Killorn
|Tampa Bay
|4
|1
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|5
|2
|Colin Miller
|Vegas
|5
|1
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|5
|2
|Tomas Hertl
|San Jose
|6
|1
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|6
|2
|William Karlsson
|Vegas
|6
|1
|Tomas Hertl
|San Jose
|6
|2
|Bryan Little
|Winnipeg
|6
|1
|Jonathan Marchessau
|Vegas
|6
|2
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|6
|1
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|6
|2
|Max Pacioretty
|Vegas
|6
|2
|Mark Stone
|Vegas
|6
|2
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|St. Louis
|6
|2
|Josh Bailey
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|1
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|Columbus
|4
|1
|Matt Duchene
|Columbus
|4
|1
|Seth Jones
|Columbus
|4
|1
|Evgeni Malkin
|Pittsburgh
|4
|1
|Brock Nelson
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|1
|Brayden Point
|Tampa Bay
|4
|1
|Alexandre Texier
|Columbus
|4
|1
|Zachary Werenski
|Columbus
|4
|1
|Rasmus Andersson
|Calgary
|5
|1
|Mikael Backlund
|Calgary
|5
|1
|Sam Bennett
|Calgary
|5
|1
|Miro Heiskanen
|Dallas
|5
|1
|Roope Hintz
|Dallas
|5
|1
|Elias Lindholm
|Calgary
|5
|1
|Alexander Radulov
|Dallas
|5
|1
|Jordan Staal
|Carolina
|5
|1
|Matthew Tkachuk
|Calgary
|5
|1
|Colin Wilson
|Colorado
|5
|1
|Tom Wilson
|Washington
|5
|1
|Mats Zuccarello
|Dallas
|5
|1
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg
|6
|1
|Logan Couture
|San Jose
|6
|1
|Charlie Coyle
|Boston
|6
|1
|Andreas Johnsson
|Toronto
|6
|1
|Torey Krug
|Boston
|6
|1
|Patrik Laine
|Winnipeg
|6
|1
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|6
|1
|Charlie McAvoy
|Boston
|6
|1
|Ryan O'Reilly
|St. Louis
|6
|1
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|6
|1
|Joe Pavelski
|San Jose
|6
|1
|David Perron
|St. Louis
|6
|1
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|6
|1
|Jaden Schwartz
|St. Louis
|6
|1
|Reilly Smith
|Vegas
|6
|1
|Paul Stastny
|Vegas
|6
|1
___
|Power
|Play
|Assists
|Short
|Handed
|Assists
|Name
|Team
|GP
|PPA
|Name
|Team
|GP
|SHA
|Tyson Barrie
|Colorado
|5
|4
|Boone Jenner
|Columbus
|4
|1
|John Carlson
|Washington
|5
|4
|Marc-Edouard Vlasi
|San Jose
|4
|1
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|6
|4
|Ian Cole
|Colorado
|5
|1
|Shea Theodore
|Vegas
|6
|4
|Erik Johnson
|Colorado
|5
|1
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Washington
|5
|3
|Mathieu Perreault
|Winnipeg
|5
|1
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|5
|3
|Dustin Byfuglien
|Winnipeg
|6
|1
|Matt Grzelcyk
|Boston
|6
|3
|Nate Schmidt
|Vegas
|6
|1
|Seth Jones
|Columbus
|4
|2
|Reilly Smith
|Vegas
|6
|1
|Artemi Panarin
|Columbus
|4
|2
|Devon Toews
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|2
|Zachary Werenski
|Columbus
|4
|2
|Rasmus Andersson
|Calgary
|5
|2
|Mikael Backlund
|Calgary
|5
|2
|Sam Bennett
|Calgary
|5
|2
|Mark Giordano
|Calgary
|5
|2
|John Klingberg
|Dallas
|5
|2
|Colin Miller
|Vegas
|5
|2
|Jaccob Slavin
|Carolina
|5
|2
|Tom Wilson
|Washington
|5
|2
|Dustin Byfuglien
|Winnipeg
|6
|2
|Vince Dunn
|St. Louis
|6
|2
|Erik Karlsson
|San Jose
|6
|2
|William Karlsson
|Vegas
|6
|2
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|6
|2
|Alex Pietrangelo
|St. Louis
|6
|2
|Paul Stastny
|Vegas
|6
|2
|Mark Stone
|Vegas
|6
|2
|Blake Wheeler
|Winnipeg
|6
|2
___
|Power
|Play
|Points
|Short
|Handed
|Points
|Name
|Team
|GP
|PPP
|Name
|Team
|GP
|SHP
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|5
|5
|Matt Nieto
|Colorado
|5
|2
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|6
|5
|Josh Anderson
|Columbus
|4
|1
|Tyson Barrie
|Colorado
|5
|4
|Boone Jenner
|Columbus
|4
|1
|John Carlson
|Washington
|5
|4
|Alex Killorn
|Tampa Bay
|4
|1
|Mark Stone
|Vegas
|6
|4
|Marc-Edouard Vlasi
|San Jose
|4
|1
|Shea Theodore
|Vegas
|6
|4
|Ian Cole
|Colorado
|5
|1
|Seth Jones
|Columbus
|4
|3
|Erik Johnson
|Colorado
|5
|1
|Zachary Werenski
|Columbus
|4
|3
|Colin Miller
|Vegas
|5
|1
|Rasmus Andersson
|Calgary
|5
|3
|Mathieu Perreault
|Winnipeg
|5
|1
|Mikael Backlund
|Calgary
|5
|3
|Dustin Byfuglien
|Winnipeg
|6
|1
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|5
|3
|Tomas Hertl
|San Jose
|6
|1
|Sam Bennett
|Calgary
|5
|3
|William Karlsson
|Vegas
|6
|1
|Dougie Hamilton
|Carolina
|5
|3
|Bryan Little
|Winnipeg
|6
|1
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Washington
|5
|3
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|6
|1
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|5
|3
|Nate Schmidt
|Vegas
|6
|1
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|5
|3
|Reilly Smith
|Vegas
|6
|1
|Tom Wilson
|Washington
|5
|3
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|6
|3
|Matt Grzelcyk
|Boston
|6
|3
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|6
|3
|Max Pacioretty
|Vegas
|6
|3
|Paul Stastny
|Vegas
|6
|3
|Matt Duchene
|Columbus
|4
|2
|Artemi Panarin
|Columbus
|4
|2
|Alexandre Texier
|Columbus
|4
|2
|Devon Toews
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|2
|Mark Giordano
|Calgary
|5
|2
|John Klingberg
|Dallas
|5
|2
|Elias Lindholm
|Calgary
|5
|2
|Colin Miller
|Vegas
|5
|2
|Jaccob Slavin
|Carolina
|5
|2
|Jordan Staal
|Carolina
|5
|2
|Dustin Byfuglien
|Winnipeg
|6
|2
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg
|6
|2
|Logan Couture
|San Jose
|6
|2
|Charlie Coyle
|Boston
|6
|2
|Vince Dunn
|St. Louis
|6
|2
|Tomas Hertl
|San Jose
|6
|2
|Andreas Johnsson
|Toronto
|6
|2
|Erik Karlsson
|San Jose
|6
|2
|William Karlsson
|Vegas
|6
|2
|Torey Krug
|Boston
|6
|2
|Patrik Laine
|Winnipeg
|6
|2
|Jonathan Marchessau
|Vegas
|6
|2
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|6
|2
|Ryan O'Reilly
|St. Louis
|6
|2
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|6
|2
|Joe Pavelski
|San Jose
|6
|2
|David Perron
|St. Louis
|6
|2
|Alex Pietrangelo
|St. Louis
|6
|2
|Reilly Smith
|Vegas
|6
|2
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|St. Louis
|6
|2
|Blake Wheeler
|Winnipeg
|6
|2
___
|Game
|Winning
|Goals
|Name
|Team
|GP
|GW
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|Columbus
|4
|2
|Brock Nelson
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|2
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|5
|2
|Jaden Schwartz
|St. Louis
|6
|2
|Cale Makar
|Colorado
|3
|1
|Josh Bailey
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|1
|Jordan Eberle
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|1
|Seth Jones
|Columbus
|4
|1
|Marc-Edouard Vlasic
|San Jose
|4
|1
|Zachary Werenski
|Columbus
|4
|1
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|5
|1
|Warren Foegele
|Carolina
|5
|1
|Mikael Granlund
|Nashville
|5
|1
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|5
|1
|Andrew Mangiapane
|Calgary
|5
|1
|Brooks Orpik
|Washington
|5
|1
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|5
|1
|Alexander Radulov
|Dallas
|5
|1
|Tyler Seguin
|Dallas
|5
|1
|Craig Smith
|Nashville
|5
|1
|Brandon Tanev
|Winnipeg
|5
|1
|Teuvo Teravainen
|Carolina
|5
|1
|Mats Zuccarello
|Dallas
|5
|1
|Tyler Bozak
|St. Louis
|6
|1
|Zdeno Chara
|Boston
|6
|1
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg
|6
|1
|Jake DeBrusk
|Boston
|6
|1
|Barclay Goodrow
|San Jose
|6
|1
|Tomas Hertl
|San Jose
|6
|1
|Andreas Johnsson
|Toronto
|6
|1
|Kasperi Kapanen
|Toronto
|6
|1
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|6
|1
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|6
|1
|Ryan O'Reilly
|St. Louis
|6
|1
|Max Pacioretty
|Vegas
|6
|1
|Paul Stastny
|Vegas
|6
|1
|Mark Stone
|Vegas
|6
|1
___
|Shots
|Name
|Team
|GP
|S
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|6
|29
|Max Pacioretty
|Vegas
|6
|29
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|5
|26
|Logan Couture
|San Jose
|6
|26
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|6
|26
|Alexander Radulov
|Dallas
|5
|25
|Tomas Hertl
|San Jose
|6
|25
|Morgan Rielly
|Toronto
|6
|25
|Reilly Smith
|Vegas
|6
|25
|Tyler Seguin
|Dallas
|5
|24
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|6
|23
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|St. Louis
|6
|23
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|6
|22
|Gabriel Landeskog
|Colorado
|5
|21
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|5
|21
|Jonathan Marchessau
|Vegas
|6
|21
|Tyson Barrie
|Colorado
|5
|20
|Evander Kane
|San Jose
|6
|19
|John Carlson
|Washington
|5
|18
|Patrik Laine
|Winnipeg
|6
|18
|Mikael Backlund
|Calgary
|5
|17
|Justin Faulk
|Carolina
|5
|17
|Kasperi Kapanen
|Toronto
|6
|17
|Alex Pietrangelo
|St. Louis
|6
|17
|John Tavares
|Toronto
|6
|17
|Alex Tuch
|Vegas
|6
|17
___
|Plus/Minus
|Name
|Team
|GP
|+/-
|Mathew Barzal
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|6
|Jordan Eberle
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|6
|Alexander Radulov
|Dallas
|5
|6
|Ron Hainsey
|Toronto
|6
|6
|Cam Atkinson
|Columbus
|4
|5
|Matt Duchene
|Columbus
|4
|5
|Anders Lee
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|5
|John Klingberg
|Dallas
|5
|5
|Cale Makar
|Colorado
|3
|4
|Josh Bailey
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|4
|Scott Harrington
|Columbus
|4
|4
|Zachary Werenski
|Columbus
|4
|4
|Ian Cole
|Colorado
|5
|4
|Warren Foegele
|Carolina
|5
|4
|Gabriel Landeskog
|Colorado
|5
|4
|Esa Lindell
|Dallas
|5
|4
|Patrik Nemeth
|Colorado
|5
|4
|Tyler Seguin
|Dallas
|5
|4
|Dustin Byfuglien
|Winnipeg
|6
|4
|Brayden McNabb
|Vegas
|6
|4
|Jaden Schwartz
|St. Louis
|6
|4
|Brian Boyle
|Nashville
|2
|3
|Ryan Dzingel
|Columbus
|4
|3
|Valtteri Filppula
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|3
|Seth Jones
|Columbus
|4
|3
|Nick Leddy
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|3
|Artemi Panarin
|Columbus
|4
|3
|Adam Pelech
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|3
|Ryan Pulock
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|3
|Marc-Edouard Vlasic
|San Jose
|4
|3
|Dougie Hamilton
|Carolina
|5
|3
|Matt Nieto
|Colorado
|5
|3
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|5
|3
|Carl Soderberg
|Colorado
|5
|3
|Tom Wilson
|Washington
|5
|3
|Zdeno Chara
|Boston
|6
|3
|Andrew Copp
|Winnipeg
|6
|3
|Travis Dermott
|Toronto
|6
|3
|Danton Heinen
|Boston
|6
|3
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|6
|3
|William Nylander
|Toronto
|6
|3
___
