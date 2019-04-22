Goal Scoring Assists
Name Team GP G Name Team GP A
Mark Stone Vegas 6 6 Erik Karlsson San Jose 6 7
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 5 5 Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 6 6
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 5 5 Max Pacioretty Vegas 6 6
Tomas Hertl San Jose 6 5 Alex Pietrangelo St. Louis 6 6
Auston Matthews Toronto 6 5 Paul Stastny Vegas 6 6
Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders 4 4 Shea Theodore Vegas 6 6
Alexander Radulov Dallas 5 4 Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders 4 5
Logan Couture San Jose 6 4 Tyson Barrie Colorado 5 5
Brad Marchand Boston 6 4 Jamie Benn Dallas 5 5
Max Pacioretty Vegas 6 4 John Carlson Washington 5 5
Jaden Schwartz St. Louis 6 4 John Klingberg Dallas 5 5
Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders 4 3 Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 5 5
Matt Duchene Columbus 4 3 Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 5 5
Rocco Grimaldi Nashville 4 3 Jaccob Slavin Carolina 5 5
Brock Nelson N.Y. Islanders 4 3 Andrew Copp Winnipeg 6 5
Warren Foegele Carolina 5 3 Brad Marchand Boston 6 5
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 5 3 Matt Duchene Columbus 4 4
Alex Ovechkin Washington 5 3 Valtteri Filppula N.Y. Islanders 4 4
Mats Zuccarello Dallas 5 3 Zachary Werenski Columbus 4 4
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 6 3 Sam Bennett Calgary 5 4
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 6 3 Alex Ovechkin Washington 5 4
Jonathan Marchessau Vegas 6 3 Mikko Rantanen Colorado 5 4
Andrei Svechnikov Carolina 3 2 David Pastrnak Boston 6 4
Cam Atkinson Columbus 4 2 Morgan Rielly Toronto 6 4
Oliver Bjorkstrand Columbus 4 2 Nate Schmidt Vegas 6 4
Seth Jones Columbus 4 2 Mark Stone Vegas 6 4
Artemi Panarin Columbus 4 2 Blake Wheeler Winnipeg 6 4
Alexandre Texier Columbus 4 2
T.J. Brodie Calgary 5 2
J.T. Compher Colorado 5 2
Jason Dickinson Dallas 5 2
Dougie Hamilton Carolina 5 2
Roope Hintz Dallas 5 2
Roman Josi Nashville 5 2
Matt Nieto Colorado 5 2
Tyler Seguin Dallas 5 2
Matthew Tkachuk Calgary 5 2
Colin Wilson Colorado 5 2
Tom Wilson Washington 5 2
Patrice Bergeron Boston 6 2
Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 6 2
Charlie Coyle Boston 6 2
Kevin Hayes Winnipeg 6 2
David Krejci Boston 6 2
Mitchell Marner Toronto 6 2
Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis 6 2
David Pastrnak Boston 6 2
Joe Pavelski San Jose 6 2
David Perron St. Louis 6 2
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 6 2
Paul Stastny Vegas 6 2
Oskar Sundqvist St. Louis 6 2
Vladimir Tarasenko St. Louis 6 2

___

Power Play Goals Short Handed Goals
Name Team GP PP Name Team GP SH
Alex Ovechkin Washington 5 3 Matt Nieto Colorado 5 2
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 5 2 Josh Anderson Columbus 4 1
Dougie Hamilton Carolina 5 2 Alex Killorn Tampa Bay 4 1
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 5 2 Colin Miller Vegas 5 1
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 5 2 Tomas Hertl San Jose 6 1
Patrice Bergeron Boston 6 2 William Karlsson Vegas 6 1
Tomas Hertl San Jose 6 2 Bryan Little Winnipeg 6 1
Jonathan Marchessau Vegas 6 2 Mitchell Marner Toronto 6 1
Auston Matthews Toronto 6 2
Max Pacioretty Vegas 6 2
Mark Stone Vegas 6 2
Vladimir Tarasenko St. Louis 6 2
Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders 4 1
Oliver Bjorkstrand Columbus 4 1
Matt Duchene Columbus 4 1
Seth Jones Columbus 4 1
Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh 4 1
Brock Nelson N.Y. Islanders 4 1
Brayden Point Tampa Bay 4 1
Alexandre Texier Columbus 4 1
Zachary Werenski Columbus 4 1
Rasmus Andersson Calgary 5 1
Mikael Backlund Calgary 5 1
Sam Bennett Calgary 5 1
Miro Heiskanen Dallas 5 1
Roope Hintz Dallas 5 1
Elias Lindholm Calgary 5 1
Alexander Radulov Dallas 5 1
Jordan Staal Carolina 5 1
Matthew Tkachuk Calgary 5 1
Colin Wilson Colorado 5 1
Tom Wilson Washington 5 1
Mats Zuccarello Dallas 5 1
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 6 1
Logan Couture San Jose 6 1
Charlie Coyle Boston 6 1
Andreas Johnsson Toronto 6 1
Torey Krug Boston 6 1
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 6 1
Brad Marchand Boston 6 1
Charlie McAvoy Boston 6 1
Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis 6 1
David Pastrnak Boston 6 1
Joe Pavelski San Jose 6 1
David Perron St. Louis 6 1
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 6 1
Jaden Schwartz St. Louis 6 1
Reilly Smith Vegas 6 1
Paul Stastny Vegas 6 1

___

Power Play Assists Short Handed Assists
Name Team GP PPA Name Team GP SHA
Tyson Barrie Colorado 5 4 Boone Jenner Columbus 4 1
John Carlson Washington 5 4 Marc-Edouard Vlasi San Jose 4 1
Brad Marchand Boston 6 4 Ian Cole Colorado 5 1
Shea Theodore Vegas 6 4 Erik Johnson Colorado 5 1
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 5 3 Mathieu Perreault Winnipeg 5 1
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 5 3 Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 6 1
Matt Grzelcyk Boston 6 3 Nate Schmidt Vegas 6 1
Seth Jones Columbus 4 2 Reilly Smith Vegas 6 1
Artemi Panarin Columbus 4 2
Devon Toews N.Y. Islanders 4 2
Zachary Werenski Columbus 4 2
Rasmus Andersson Calgary 5 2
Mikael Backlund Calgary 5 2
Sam Bennett Calgary 5 2
Mark Giordano Calgary 5 2
John Klingberg Dallas 5 2
Colin Miller Vegas 5 2
Jaccob Slavin Carolina 5 2
Tom Wilson Washington 5 2
Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 6 2
Vince Dunn St. Louis 6 2
Erik Karlsson San Jose 6 2
William Karlsson Vegas 6 2
Mitchell Marner Toronto 6 2
Alex Pietrangelo St. Louis 6 2
Paul Stastny Vegas 6 2
Mark Stone Vegas 6 2
Blake Wheeler Winnipeg 6 2

___

Power Play Points Short Handed Points
Name Team GP PPP Name Team GP SHP
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 5 5 Matt Nieto Colorado 5 2
Brad Marchand Boston 6 5 Josh Anderson Columbus 4 1
Tyson Barrie Colorado 5 4 Boone Jenner Columbus 4 1
John Carlson Washington 5 4 Alex Killorn Tampa Bay 4 1
Mark Stone Vegas 6 4 Marc-Edouard Vlasi San Jose 4 1
Shea Theodore Vegas 6 4 Ian Cole Colorado 5 1
Seth Jones Columbus 4 3 Erik Johnson Colorado 5 1
Zachary Werenski Columbus 4 3 Colin Miller Vegas 5 1
Rasmus Andersson Calgary 5 3 Mathieu Perreault Winnipeg 5 1
Mikael Backlund Calgary 5 3 Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 6 1
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 5 3 Tomas Hertl San Jose 6 1
Sam Bennett Calgary 5 3 William Karlsson Vegas 6 1
Dougie Hamilton Carolina 5 3 Bryan Little Winnipeg 6 1
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 5 3 Mitchell Marner Toronto 6 1
Alex Ovechkin Washington 5 3 Nate Schmidt Vegas 6 1
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 5 3 Reilly Smith Vegas 6 1
Tom Wilson Washington 5 3
Patrice Bergeron Boston 6 3
Matt Grzelcyk Boston 6 3
Auston Matthews Toronto 6 3
Max Pacioretty Vegas 6 3
Paul Stastny Vegas 6 3
Matt Duchene Columbus 4 2
Artemi Panarin Columbus 4 2
Alexandre Texier Columbus 4 2
Devon Toews N.Y. Islanders 4 2
Mark Giordano Calgary 5 2
John Klingberg Dallas 5 2
Elias Lindholm Calgary 5 2
Colin Miller Vegas 5 2
Jaccob Slavin Carolina 5 2
Jordan Staal Carolina 5 2
Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 6 2
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 6 2
Logan Couture San Jose 6 2
Charlie Coyle Boston 6 2
Vince Dunn St. Louis 6 2
Tomas Hertl San Jose 6 2
Andreas Johnsson Toronto 6 2
Erik Karlsson San Jose 6 2
William Karlsson Vegas 6 2
Torey Krug Boston 6 2
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 6 2
Jonathan Marchessau Vegas 6 2
Mitchell Marner Toronto 6 2
Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis 6 2
David Pastrnak Boston 6 2
Joe Pavelski San Jose 6 2
David Perron St. Louis 6 2
Alex Pietrangelo St. Louis 6 2
Reilly Smith Vegas 6 2
Vladimir Tarasenko St. Louis 6 2
Blake Wheeler Winnipeg 6 2

___

Game Winning Goals
Name Team GP GW
Oliver Bjorkstrand Columbus 4 2
Brock Nelson N.Y. Islanders 4 2
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 5 2
Jaden Schwartz St. Louis 6 2
Cale Makar Colorado 3 1
Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders 4 1
Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders 4 1
Seth Jones Columbus 4 1
Marc-Edouard Vlasic San Jose 4 1
Zachary Werenski Columbus 4 1
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 5 1
Warren Foegele Carolina 5 1
Mikael Granlund Nashville 5 1
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 5 1
Andrew Mangiapane Calgary 5 1
Brooks Orpik Washington 5 1
Alex Ovechkin Washington 5 1
Alexander Radulov Dallas 5 1
Tyler Seguin Dallas 5 1
Craig Smith Nashville 5 1
Brandon Tanev Winnipeg 5 1
Teuvo Teravainen Carolina 5 1
Mats Zuccarello Dallas 5 1
Tyler Bozak St. Louis 6 1
Zdeno Chara Boston 6 1
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 6 1
Jake DeBrusk Boston 6 1
Barclay Goodrow San Jose 6 1
Tomas Hertl San Jose 6 1
Andreas Johnsson Toronto 6 1
Kasperi Kapanen Toronto 6 1
Brad Marchand Boston 6 1
Mitchell Marner Toronto 6 1
Ryan O'Reilly St. Louis 6 1
Max Pacioretty Vegas 6 1
Paul Stastny Vegas 6 1
Mark Stone Vegas 6 1

___

Shots
Name Team GP S
Auston Matthews Toronto 6 29
Max Pacioretty Vegas 6 29
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 5 26
Logan Couture San Jose 6 26
David Pastrnak Boston 6 26
Alexander Radulov Dallas 5 25
Tomas Hertl San Jose 6 25
Morgan Rielly Toronto 6 25
Reilly Smith Vegas 6 25
Tyler Seguin Dallas 5 24
Brad Marchand Boston 6 23
Vladimir Tarasenko St. Louis 6 23
Patrice Bergeron Boston 6 22
Gabriel Landeskog Colorado 5 21
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 5 21
Jonathan Marchessau Vegas 6 21
Tyson Barrie Colorado 5 20
Evander Kane San Jose 6 19
John Carlson Washington 5 18
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 6 18
Mikael Backlund Calgary 5 17
Justin Faulk Carolina 5 17
Kasperi Kapanen Toronto 6 17
Alex Pietrangelo St. Louis 6 17
John Tavares Toronto 6 17
Alex Tuch Vegas 6 17

___

Plus/Minus
Name Team GP +/-
Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders 4 6
Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders 4 6
Alexander Radulov Dallas 5 6
Ron Hainsey Toronto 6 6
Cam Atkinson Columbus 4 5
Matt Duchene Columbus 4 5
Anders Lee N.Y. Islanders 4 5
John Klingberg Dallas 5 5
Cale Makar Colorado 3 4
Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders 4 4
Scott Harrington Columbus 4 4
Zachary Werenski Columbus 4 4
Ian Cole Colorado 5 4
Warren Foegele Carolina 5 4
Gabriel Landeskog Colorado 5 4
Esa Lindell Dallas 5 4
Patrik Nemeth Colorado 5 4
Tyler Seguin Dallas 5 4
Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 6 4
Brayden McNabb Vegas 6 4
Jaden Schwartz St. Louis 6 4
Brian Boyle Nashville 2 3
Ryan Dzingel Columbus 4 3
Valtteri Filppula N.Y. Islanders 4 3
Seth Jones Columbus 4 3
Nick Leddy N.Y. Islanders 4 3
Artemi Panarin Columbus 4 3
Adam Pelech N.Y. Islanders 4 3
Ryan Pulock N.Y. Islanders 4 3
Marc-Edouard Vlasic San Jose 4 3
Dougie Hamilton Carolina 5 3
Matt Nieto Colorado 5 3
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 5 3
Carl Soderberg Colorado 5 3
Tom Wilson Washington 5 3
Zdeno Chara Boston 6 3
Andrew Copp Winnipeg 6 3
Travis Dermott Toronto 6 3
Danton Heinen Boston 6 3
Brad Marchand Boston 6 3
William Nylander Toronto 6 3

___