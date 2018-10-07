https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Patriot-Team-Leaders-13288186.php
Patriot Team Leaders
|G
|Saf
|Pts
|Avg
|Colgate
|5
|0
|23
|4.6
|Georgetown
|6
|1
|137
|22.8
|Bucknell
|6
|1
|170
|28.3
|Fordham
|5
|1
|161
|32.2
|Holy Cross
|6
|0
|195
|32.5
|Lafayette
|5
|1
|165
|33.0
|Lehigh
|5
|0
|197
|39.4
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Colgate
|5
|331
|1,694
|338.8
|Holy Cross
|6
|404
|1,831
|305.2
|Georgetown
|6
|387
|1,672
|278.7
|Lehigh
|5
|331
|1,365
|273.0
|Lafayette
|5
|292
|1,284
|256.8
|Fordham
|5
|311
|1,196
|239.2
|Bucknell
|6
|373
|1,231
|205.2
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Colgate
|5
|227
|820
|9
|164.0
|Holy Cross
|6
|231
|769
|4
|128.2
|Lehigh
|5
|165
|515
|5
|103.0
|Georgetown
|6
|198
|526
|4
|87.7
|Bucknell
|6
|177
|390
|4
|65.0
|Lafayette
|5
|114
|271
|3
|54.2
|Fordham
|5
|119
|121
|3
|24.2
___
|G
|Car
|Yds
|TD
|Yds Pg
|Colgate
|5
|152
|388
|1
|77.6
|Georgetown
|6
|238
|737
|11
|122.8
|Bucknell
|6
|285
|1,094
|14
|182.3
|Holy Cross
|6
|251
|1,200
|7
|200.0
|Fordham
|5
|232
|1,008
|10
|201.6
|Lafayette
|5
|214
|1,031
|12
|206.2
|Lehigh
|5
|218
|1,368
|17
|273.6
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Fordham
|5
|192
|100
|10
|1,075
|3
|215.0
|Lafayette
|5
|178
|99
|6
|1,013
|2
|202.6
|Georgetown
|6
|189
|103
|5
|1,146
|6
|191.0
|Holy Cross
|6
|173
|102
|10
|1,062
|6
|177.0
|Colgate
|5
|104
|65
|3
|874
|4
|174.8
|Lehigh
|5
|166
|90
|6
|850
|4
|170.0
|Bucknell
|6
|196
|105
|9
|841
|3
|140.2
___
|G
|FmG
|DInt
|Tot
|FmL
|InL
|Tot
|Mar/Gm
|Avg
|Colgate
|5
|9
|5
|14
|3
|3
|6
|8
|1.60
|Bucknell
|6
|9
|7
|16
|6
|9
|15
|1
|.17
|Georgetown
|6
|3
|10
|13
|11
|5
|16
|-3
|-0.50
|Holy Cross
|6
|3
|3
|6
|3
|10
|13
|-7
|-1.17
|Lafayette
|5
|3
|1
|4
|4
|6
|10
|-6
|-1.20
|Lehigh
|5
|3
|3
|6
|6
|6
|12
|-6
|-1.20
|Fordham
|5
|2
|2
|4
|3
|10
|13
|-9
|-1.80
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|DInt
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Colgate
|5
|154
|86
|5
|853
|1
|98.02
|Georgetown
|6
|193
|110
|10
|1,151
|5
|105.28
|Bucknell
|6
|167
|92
|7
|1,369
|7
|129.40
|Lehigh
|5
|138
|83
|3
|1,199
|7
|145.52
|Lafayette
|5
|145
|98
|1
|1,076
|8
|146.75
|Fordham
|5
|121
|72
|2
|1,116
|8
|155.49
|Holy Cross
|6
|177
|120
|3
|1,372
|16
|159.35
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Colgate
|5
|5
|121
|24.20
|Lafayette
|5
|19
|459
|24.16
|Georgetown
|6
|23
|499
|21.70
|Bucknell
|6
|23
|456
|19.83
|Holy Cross
|6
|24
|436
|18.17
|Fordham
|5
|22
|375
|17.05
|Lehigh
|5
|12
|173
|14.42
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Colgate
|5
|13
|199
|15.31
|Bucknell
|6
|17
|185
|10.88
|Lafayette
|5
|9
|88
|9.78
|Holy Cross
|6
|11
|100
|9.09
|Lehigh
|5
|12
|74
|6.17
|Fordham
|5
|5
|20
|4.00
|Georgetown
|6
|10
|25
|2.50
___
|G
|Yds
|Punts
|Net
|Lehigh
|5
|147
|38
|40.18
|Bucknell
|6
|224
|48
|38.83
|Fordham
|5
|35
|38
|38.00
|Lafayette
|5
|122
|25
|36.52
|Georgetown
|6
|134
|35
|36.31
|Colgate
|5
|26
|26
|35.38
|Holy Cross
|6
|123
|49
|34.39
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Colgate
|5
|306
|1,241
|248.2
|Georgetown
|6
|431
|1,888
|314.7
|Bucknell
|6
|452
|2,463
|410.5
|Lafayette
|5
|359
|2,107
|421.4
|Fordham
|5
|353
|2,124
|424.8
|Holy Cross
|6
|428
|2,572
|428.7
|Lehigh
|5
|356
|2,567
|513.4
___
|G
|FG
|Pts
|Avg
|Colgate
|5
|8
|129
|25.8
|Georgetown
|6
|3
|92
|15.3
|Holy Cross
|6
|2
|92
|15.3
|Lehigh
|5
|2
|68
|13.6
|Lafayette
|5
|3
|57
|11.4
|Bucknell
|6
|4
|67
|11.2
|Fordham
|5
|2
|47
|9.4
