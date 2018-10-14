G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Williams,Texas A&M 7 139 829 8 118.4
Snell Jr.,Kentucky 6 128 699 8 116.5
Phillips,Ole Miss 7 108 723 9 103.3
Fitzgeral,Mississippi St. 5 98 513 7 102.6
Brossette,LSU 7 134 640 9 91.4
Hill,Mississippi St. 6 68 474 3 79.0
Rountree,Missouri 6 85 431 4 71.8
Vaughn,Vanderbilt 7 72 495 5 70.7
Holyfield,Georgia 7 65 488 4 69.7
Edwards-H,LSU 7 89 475 5 67.9
Whitlow,Auburn 7 81 456 4 65.1
Harris,Alabama 7 69 439 4 62.7

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Tagovailo,Alabama 7 123 88 0 1,760 21 248.1
Ta'amu,Ole Miss 7 222 146 5 2,298 15 170.5
Fromm,Georgia 7 148 99 4 1,409 13 170.4
Guarantan,Tennessee 6 125 80 2 1,129 6 152.5
Franks,Florida 7 182 103 5 1,406 15 143.2
Mond,Texas A&M 7 214 132 5 1,800 10 143.1
Lock,Missouri 6 223 131 6 1,629 12 132.5
Shurmur,Vanderbilt 7 223 131 5 1,629 11 131.9
Bentley,South Carolina 5 167 101 7 1,151 10 129.8
Stidham,Auburn 7 213 129 4 1,499 7 126.8
Storey,Arkansas 6 142 81 5 983 7 124.4
Burrow,LSU 7 195 104 2 1,415 6 122.4
Wilson Jr,Kentucky 6 113 75 5 703 3 118.5

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Brown,Ole Miss 7 50 650 7.1
Lipscomb,Vanderbilt 7 49 560 7.0
Lodge,Ole Miss 6 35 466 5.8
Samuel,South Carolina 6 33 382 5.5
Okwuegbun,Missouri 6 31 241 5.2
Davis,Auburn 7 36 309 5.1
Edwards,South Carolina 6 28 351 4.7
Bowden Jr,Kentucky 6 27 273 4.5

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Jeudy,Alabama 7 26 705 100.7
Brown,Ole Miss 7 50 650 92.9
Metcalf,Ole Miss 7 26 569 81.3
Lipscomb,Vanderbilt 7 49 560 80.0
Lodge,Ole Miss 6 35 466 77.7
Sternberg,Texas A&M 7 29 496 70.9
Jefferson,LSU 7 27 453 64.7
Samuel,South Carolina 6 33 382 63.7

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Fenton,South Carolina 6 3 16 0 .5
West,Kentucky 6 3 51 0 .5
Delpit,LSU 7 3 0 0 .4
Smith,Alabama 7 3 71 1 .4
Thompson,Tennessee 6 2 27 0 .3
Baker,Georgia 7 2 82 0 .3
Battle,LSU 7 2 29 0 .3
Carter,Alabama 7 2 89 2 .3
Dinson,Auburn 7 2 3 0 .3
McKinney,Alabama 7 2 23 1 .3
Pulley,Arkansas 7 2 0 0 .3
Stewart,Florida 7 2 25 1 .3
Thomas,Auburn 7 2 29 1 .3
Thompson,Alabama 7 2 65 0 .3
Williams,LSU 7 2 20 0 .3
Williams,Vanderbilt 7 2 0 0 .3
Woods,Ole Miss 7 2 -2 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Waddle,Alabama 7 11 200 18.2
Swain,Florida 7 14 214 15.3
Davis,Auburn 7 13 161 12.4
Ellis,Vanderbilt 7 9 97 10.8
Paul,Texas A&M 7 14 112 8.0
Mixon,Mississippi St. 6 11 72 6.5
Bouvier,Kentucky 6 8 51 6.4

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Jacobs,Alabama 7 9 308 34.2
Cole,Mississippi St. 5 10 225 22.5
Wakefield,Vanderbilt 7 17 364 21.4
Samuel,South Carolina 6 8 165 20.6
Bowden Jr,Kentucky 6 11 222 20.2

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Mann,Texas A&M 7 27 54.5
Duffy,Kentucky 6 28 46.8
Von Ronse,LSU 7 26 46.7
Charlton,South Carolina 6 22 45.3
Thome,Vanderbilt 7 27 45.2
Siposs,Auburn 7 28 45.0
Townsend,Florida 7 31 43.5
Doyle,Tennessee 6 29 42.5
Brown,Ole Miss 7 27 39.9
Bauer,Arkansas 7 31 38.8

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Tracy,LSU 7 17 19 .895 2.43
McCann,Missouri 6 14 19 .737 2.33
Limpert,Arkansas 7 12 15 .800 1.71
McPherson,Florida 7 11 12 .917 1.57
Blankensh,Georgia 7 10 12 .833 1.43
Carlson,Auburn 7 10 18 .556 1.43
Cimaglia,Tennessee 5 7 8 .875 1.40
White,South Carolina 6 8 9 .889 1.33
Logan,Ole Miss 7 9 12 .750 1.29
Bulovas,Alabama 7 8 12 .667 1.14
Guay,Vanderbilt 7 8 13 .615 1.14
Christman,Mississippi St. 6 6 9 .667 1.00

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Williams,Texas A&M 7 829 137 0 0 0 152 966 138.00
Snell Jr.,Kentucky 6 699 47 0 0 0 136 746 124.33
Phillips,Ole Miss 7 723 57 0 0 0 114 780 111.43
Fitzgeral,Mississippi St. 5 513 0 0 0 0 98 513 102.60
Jeudy,Alabama 7 0 705 0 0 0 26 705 100.71
Brossette,LSU 7 640 57 0 0 0 139 697 99.57
Hardman,Georgia 7 36 358 176 105 0 40 675 96.43
Hill,Mississippi St. 6 474 93 0 0 0 77 567 94.50
Samuel,South Carolina 6 13 382 0 165 0 45 560 93.33
Brown,Ole Miss 7 0 650 0 0 0 50 650 92.86

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Ta'amu,Ole Miss 7 275 2,551 364.4
Mond,Texas A&M 7 297 2,055 293.6
Lock,Missouri 6 246 1,678 279.7
Tagovailo,Alabama 7 148 1,877 268.1
Bentley,South Carolina 5 196 1,251 250.2
Fitzgeral,Mississippi St. 5 221 1,222 244.4
Burrow,LSU 7 253 1,657 236.7
Shurmur,Vanderbilt 7 235 1,601 228.7
Franks,Florida 7 237 1,532 218.9
Stidham,Auburn 7 257 1,475 210.7
Fromm,Georgia 7 167 1,370 195.7
Storey,Arkansas 6 187 1,160 193.3
Guarantan,Tennessee 6 146 1,109 184.8
Wilson Jr,Kentucky 6 179 1,007 167.8

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Tracy,LSU 7 23 17 19 74 10.6
McCann,Missouri 6 20 14 19 62 10.3
Phillips,Ole Miss 7 0 0 0 66 9.4
Blankensh,Georgia 7 33 10 12 63 9.0
Bulovas,Alabama 7 40 8 12 63 9.0
Logan,Ole Miss 7 35 9 12 61 8.7
Fitzgeral,Mississippi St. 5 0 0 0 42 8.4
McPherson,Florida 7 25 11 12 58 8.3
Limpert,Arkansas 7 21 12 15 57 8.1
Snell Jr.,Kentucky 6 0 0 0 48 8.0
Brossette,LSU 7 0 0 0 54 7.7
Jeudy,Alabama 7 0 0 0 54 7.7
Cimaglia,Tennessee 5 17 7 8 38 7.6
White,South Carolina 6 19 8 9 43 7.2
Carlson,Auburn 7 19 10 18 49 7.0