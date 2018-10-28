G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Hodges,Samford 8 446 3,298 412.3
Adams,Western Caro. 8 333 2,392 299.0
Udinski,VMI 8 491 2,387 298.4
Tiano,Chattanooga 8 328 2,312 289.0
Black,The Citadel 7 206 1,194 170.6
Herink,ETSU 8 217 1,315 164.4

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Black,The Citadel 7 0 0 0 60 8.6
Fineran,Samford 8 37 10 13 67 8.4
Jerman,ETSU 9 24 15 18 69 7.7
Price,Chattanooga 8 0 0 0 60 7.5
Fisher,Mercer 8 35 8 11 59 7.4
Holmes,ETSU 9 0 0 0 66 7.3
Horton,Western Caro. 8 30 9 13 56 7.0
Myers,VMI 8 0 0 0 54 6.8
Stoddard,Wofford 8 0 0 0 54 6.8

___

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Stoddard,Wofford 8 114 721 9 90.1
Adams,Western Caro. 8 124 678 7 84.8
Mitchell,Mercer 8 123 676 6 84.5
Ward,The Citadel 7 142 573 3 81.9
McAfee,Wofford 8 69 643 6 80.4
Young,Western Caro. 7 101 515 1 73.6
Price,Chattanooga 8 154 567 9 70.9
Holmes,ETSU 9 152 636 10 70.7
Devezin,Mercer 8 83 555 6 69.4
Black,The Citadel 7 113 471 10 67.3

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Adams,Western Caro. 8 209 135 4 1,714 16 154.9
Hodges,Samford 8 387 276 14 3,076 26 153.0
Riley,Mercer 7 126 68 2 1,123 10 151.9
Tiano,Chattanooga 8 272 170 4 2,113 14 141.8
Herink,ETSU 8 166 102 6 1,218 4 123.8
Udinski,VMI 8 433 254 13 2,577 18 116.4

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
McKnight,Samford 8 70 986 8.8
Thornton,VMI 8 65 748 8.1
Nunnelly,Chattanooga 8 60 953 7.5
Mullen,Western Caro. 8 46 494 5.8
Shelling,Samford 8 43 513 5.4
Irvin,Mercer 8 41 672 5.1
Lara,VMI 8 40 623 5.0
Martin,VMI 6 27 223 4.5
Young,Chattanooga 8 36 408 4.5

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
McKnight,Samford 8 70 986 123.3
Nunnelly,Chattanooga 8 60 953 119.1
Thornton,VMI 8 65 748 93.5
Irvin,Mercer 8 41 672 84.0
Lara,VMI 8 40 623 77.9
Shelling,Samford 8 43 513 64.1
Mullen,Western Caro. 8 46 494 61.8

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Orr,Chattanooga 8 4 67 0 .5
Robinson,ETSU 9 4 66 1 .4
Spann,The Citadel 7 3 0 0 .4
Dowdell,Chattanooga 8 3 67 0 .4
Loftis,VMI 8 3 76 0 .4
Dawkins,The Citadel 7 2 47 1 .3
Harris,Western Caro. 7 2 18 0 .3
Montgomer,Samford 7 2 13 0 .3
Rountree,Wofford 7 2 30 0 .3
Barton,Samford 8 2 -2 0 .3
Bohler,Mercer 8 2 34 0 .3
Gbesee,Wofford 8 2 12 0 .3
Murphy,Western Caro. 8 2 58 1 .3
Tillman,Western Caro. 8 2 15 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Patten,Western Caro. 8 11 100 9.1
McKnight,Samford 8 18 126 7.0
Botkin,The Citadel 7 9 50 5.6
McAfee,Wofford 8 10 25 2.5

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Bell,Furman 7 17 447 26.3
Dermott,VMI 6 17 383 22.5
Bridy,VMI 7 10 178 17.8
Mullen,Western Caro. 8 10 177 17.7

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Shiel,Mercer 8 34 43.8
Campbell,The Citadel 7 29 43.4
Atkins,Furman 7 37 43.1
Berryman,Western Caro. 7 31 40.9
King,VMI 7 37 40.7
Watson,ETSU 9 44 39.2
Brewer,Chattanooga 8 32 38.7

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Jerman,ETSU 9 15 18 .000 1.67
Fineran,Samford 8 10 13 .000 1.25
Horton,Western Caro. 8 9 13 .000 1.13
Atkins,Furman 7 7 9 .000 1.00
Fisher,Mercer 8 8 11 .000 1.00
Godek,The Citadel 7 7 8 .000 1.00
Ulmo,Chattanooga 8 8 12 .000 1.00
Carter,Wofford 8 3 6 .000 .38

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
McKnight,Samford 8 0 986 126 0 0 88 1,112 139.00
Holmes,ETSU 9 636 189 0 262 0 187 1,087 120.78
Nunnelly,Chattanooga 8 0 953 0 0 0 61 953 119.13
Young,Western Caro. 7 515 277 0 0 0 127 792 113.14
Price,Chattanooga 8 567 253 0 0 0 184 820 102.50
Mitchell,Mercer 8 676 126 0 -2 0 136 800 100.00
Saylors,ETSU 8 425 179 0 149 0 83 753 94.13
Thornton,VMI 8 0 748 0 0 0 65 748 93.50
McAfee,Wofford 8 643 16 25 61 0 85 745 93.13