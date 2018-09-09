Sep 09 Washington
Sep 16 at L.A. Rams
Sep 23 Chicago
Sep 30 Seattle
Oct 07 at San Francisco
Oct 14 at Minnesota
Oct 18 Denver
Oct 28 San Francisco
Nov 11 at Kansas City
Nov 18 Oakland
Nov 25 at L.A. Chargers
Dec 02 at Green Bay
Dec 09 Detroit
Dec 16 at Atlanta
Dec 23 L.A. Rams
Dec 30 at Seattle

___

ATLANTA FALCONS
WON 0, LOST 1
Sep 06 L 12-18 at Philadelphia 69,696
Sep 16 Carolina
Sep 23 New Orleans
Sep 30 Cincinnati
Oct 07 at Pittsburgh
Oct 14 Tampa Bay
Oct 22 N.Y. Giants
Nov 04 at Washington
Nov 11 at Cleveland
Nov 18 Dallas
Nov 22 at New Orleans
Dec 02 Baltimore
Dec 09 at Green Bay
Dec 16 Arizona
Dec 23 at Carolina
Dec 30 at Tampa Bay

___

CAROLINA PANTHERS
WON 0, LOST 0
Sep 09 Dallas
Sep 16 at Atlanta
Sep 23 Cincinnati
Oct 07 N.Y. Giants
Oct 14 at Washington
Oct 21 at Philadelphia
Oct 28 Baltimore
Nov 04 Tampa Bay
Nov 08 at Pittsburgh
Nov 18 at Detroit
Nov 25 Seattle
Dec 02 at Tampa Bay
Dec 09 at Cleveland
Dec 17 New Orleans
Dec 23 Atlanta
Dec 30 at New Orleans

___

CHICAGO BEARS
WON 0, LOST 0
Sep 09 at Green Bay
Sep 17 Seattle
Sep 23 at Arizona
Sep 30 Tampa Bay
Oct 14 at Miami
Oct 21 New England
Oct 28 N.Y. Jets
Nov 04 at Buffalo
Nov 11 Detroit
Nov 18 Minnesota
Nov 22 at Detroit
Dec 02 at N.Y. Giants
Dec 09 L.A. Rams
Dec 16 Green Bay
Dec 23 at San Francisco
Dec 30 at Minnesota

___

DALLAS COWBOYS
WON 0, LOST 0
Sep 09 at Carolina
Sep 16 N.Y. Giants
Sep 23 at Seattle
Sep 30 Detroit
Oct 07 at Houston
Oct 14 Jacksonville
Oct 21 at Washington
Nov 05 Tennessee
Nov 11 at Philadelphia
Nov 18 at Atlanta
Nov 22 Washington
Nov 29 New Orleans
Dec 09 Philadelphia
Dec 16 at Indianapolis
Dec 23 Tampa Bay
Dec 30 at N.Y. Giants

___

DETROIT LIONS
WON 0, LOST 0
Sep 10 N.Y. Jets
Sep 16 at San Francisco
Sep 23 New England
Sep 30 at Dallas
Oct 07 Green Bay
Oct 21 at Miami
Oct 28 Seattle
Nov 04 at Minnesota
Nov 11 at Chicago
Nov 18 Carolina
Nov 22 Chicago
Dec 02 L.A. Rams
Dec 09 at Arizona
Dec 16 at Buffalo
Dec 23 Minnesota
Dec 30 at Green Bay

___

GREEN BAY PACKERS
WON 0, LOST 0
Sep 09 Chicago
Sep 16 Minnesota
Sep 23 at Washington
Sep 30 Buffalo
Oct 07 at Detroit
Oct 15 San Francisco
Oct 28 at L.A. Rams
Nov 04 at New England
Nov 11 Miami
Nov 15 at Seattle
Nov 25 at Minnesota
Dec 02 Arizona
Dec 09 Atlanta
Dec 16 at Chicago
Dec 23 at N.Y. Jets
Dec 30 Detroit

___

LOS ANGELES RAMS
WON 0, LOST 0
Sep 10 at Oakland
Sep 16 Arizona
Sep 23 L.A. Chargers
Sep 27 Minnesota
Oct 07 at Seattle
Oct 14 at Denver
Oct 21 at San Francisco
Oct 28 Green Bay
Nov 04 at New Orleans
Nov 11 Seattle
Nov 19 Kansas City
Dec 02 at Detroit
Dec 09 at Chicago
Dec 16 Philadelphia
Dec 23 at Arizona
Dec 30 San Francisco

___

MINNESOTA VIKINGS
WON 0, LOST 0
Sep 09 San Francisco
Sep 16 at Green Bay
Sep 23 Buffalo
Sep 27 at L.A. Rams
Oct 07 at Philadelphia
Oct 14 Arizona
Oct 21 at N.Y. Jets
Oct 28 New Orleans
Nov 04 Detroit
Nov 18 at Chicago
Nov 25 Green Bay
Dec 02 at New England
Dec 10 at Seattle
Dec 16 Miami
Dec 23 at Detroit
Dec 30 Chicago

___

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
WON 0, LOST 0
Sep 09 Tampa Bay
Sep 16 Cleveland
Sep 23 at Atlanta
Sep 30 at N.Y. Giants
Oct 08 Washington
Oct 21 at Baltimore
Oct 28 at Minnesota
Nov 04 L.A. Rams
Nov 11 at Cincinnati
Nov 18 Philadelphia
Nov 22 Atlanta
Nov 29 at Dallas
Dec 09 at Tampa Bay
Dec 17 at Carolina
Dec 23 Pittsburgh
Dec 30 Carolina

___

NEW YORK GIANTS
WON 0, LOST 0
Sep 09 Jacksonville
Sep 16 at Dallas
Sep 23 at Houston
Sep 30 New Orleans
Oct 07 at Carolina
Oct 11 Philadelphia
Oct 22 at Atlanta
Oct 28 Washington
Nov 12 at San Francisco
Nov 18 Tampa Bay
Nov 25 at Philadelphia
Dec 02 Chicago
Dec 09 at Washington
Dec 16 Tennessee
Dec 23 at Indianapolis
Dec 30 Dallas

___

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
WON 1, LOST 0
Sep 06 W 18-12 Atlanta 69,696
Sep 16 at Tampa Bay
Sep 23 Indianapolis
Sep 30 at Tennessee
Oct 07 Minnesota
Oct 11 at N.Y. Giants
Oct 21 Carolina
Oct 28 at Jacksonville
Nov 11 Dallas
Nov 18 at New Orleans
Nov 25 N.Y. Giants
Dec 03 Washington
Dec 09 at Dallas
Dec 16 at L.A. Rams
Dec 23 Houston
Dec 30 at Washington

___

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
WON 0, LOST 0
Sep 09 at Minnesota
Sep 16 Detroit
Sep 23 at Kansas City
Sep 30 at L.A. Chargers
Oct 07 Arizona
Oct 15 at Green Bay
Oct 21 L.A. Rams
Oct 28 at Arizona
Nov 01 Oakland
Nov 12 N.Y. Giants
Nov 25 at Tampa Bay
Dec 02 at Seattle
Dec 09 Denver
Dec 16 Seattle
Dec 23 Chicago
Dec 30 at L.A. Rams

___

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
WON 0, LOST 0
Sep 09 at Denver
Sep 17 at Chicago
Sep 23 Dallas
Sep 30 at Arizona
Oct 07 L.A. Rams
Oct 14 at Oakland
Oct 28 at Detroit
Nov 04 L.A. Chargers
Nov 11 at L.A. Rams
Nov 15 Green Bay
Nov 25 at Carolina
Dec 02 San Francisco
Dec 10 Minnesota
Dec 16 at San Francisco
Dec 23 Kansas City
Dec 30 Arizona

___

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
WON 0, LOST 0
Sep 09 at New Orleans
Sep 16 Philadelphia
Sep 24 Pittsburgh
Sep 30 at Chicago
Oct 14 at Atlanta
Oct 21 Cleveland
Oct 28 at Cincinnati
Nov 04 at Carolina
Nov 11 Washington
Nov 18 at N.Y. Giants
Nov 25 San Francisco
Dec 02 Carolina
Dec 09 New Orleans
Dec 16 at Baltimore
Dec 23 at Dallas
Dec 30 Atlanta

___

WASHINGTON REDSKINS
WON 0, LOST 0
Sep 09 at Arizona
Sep 16 Indianapolis
Sep 23 Green Bay
Oct 08 at New Orleans
Oct 14 Carolina
Oct 21 Dallas
Oct 28 at N.Y. Giants
Nov 04 Atlanta
Nov 11 at Tampa Bay
Nov 18 Houston
Nov 22 at Dallas
Dec 03 at Philadelphia
Dec 09 N.Y. Giants
Dec 16 at Jacksonville
Dec 23 at Tennessee
Dec 30 Philadelphia

___