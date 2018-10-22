https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/x-Overtime-13326258.php
(x-Overtime)
|Sep
|09
|W 47- 3 Buffalo
|70,591
|Sep
|13
|L 23-34 at Cincinnati
|50,018
|Sep
|23
|W 27-14 Denver
|70,156
|Sep
|30
|W 26-14 at Pittsburgh
|62,030
|Oct
|07
|L
|9-12 at Cleveland
|67,431-x
|Oct
|14
|W 21- 0 at Tennessee
|64,441
|Oct
|21
|L 23-24 New Orleans
|70,639
|Oct
|28
|at Carolina
|Nov
|04
|Pittsburgh
|Nov
|18
|Cincinnati
|Nov
|25
|Oakland
|Dec
|02
|at Atlanta
|Dec
|09
|at Kansas City
|Dec
|16
|Tampa Bay
|Dec
|23
|at L.A. Chargers
|Dec
|30
|Cleveland
___
|BUFFALO BILLS
|WON 2, LOST 5
|Sep
|09
|L
|3-47 at Baltimore
|70,591
|Sep
|16
|L 20-31 L.A. Chargers
|69,187
|Sep
|23
|W 27- 6 at Minnesota
|66,800
|Sep
|30
|L
|0-22 at Green Bay
|78,312
|Oct
|07
|W 13-12 Tennessee
|68,202
|Oct
|14
|L 13-20 at Houston
|71,638
|Oct
|21
|L
|5-37 at Indianapolis
|56,848
|Oct
|29
|New England
|Nov
|04
|Chicago
|Nov
|11
|at N.Y. Jets
|Nov
|25
|Jacksonville
|Dec
|02
|at Miami
|Dec
|09
|N.Y. Jets
|Dec
|16
|Detroit
|Dec
|23
|at New England
|Dec
|30
|Miami
___
|CINCINNATI BENGALS
|WON 4, LOST 3
|Sep
|09
|W 34-23 at Indianapolis
|58,699
|Sep
|13
|W 34-23 Baltimore
|50,018
|Sep
|23
|L 21-31 at Carolina
|72,161
|Sep
|30
|W 37-36 at Atlanta
|71,985
|Oct
|07
|W 27-17 Miami
|52,708
|Oct
|14
|L 21-28 Pittsburgh
|60,594
|Oct
|21
|L 10-45 at Kansas City
|75,676
|Oct
|28
|Tampa Bay
|Nov
|11
|New Orleans
|Nov
|18
|at Baltimore
|Nov
|25
|Cleveland
|Dec
|02
|Denver
|Dec
|09
|at L.A. Chargers
|Dec
|16
|Oakland
|Dec
|23
|at Cleveland
|Dec
|30
|at Pittsburgh
___
|CLEVELAND BROWNS
|WON 2, LOST 4, TIED 1
|Sep
|09
|T 21-21 Pittsburgh
|67,431-x
|Sep
|16
|L 18-21 at New Orleans
|73,086
|Sep
|20
|W 21-17 N.Y. Jets
|67,431
|Sep
|30
|L 42-45 at Oakland
|53,387-x
|Oct
|07
|W 12- 9 Baltimore
|67,431-x
|Oct
|14
|L 14-38 L.A. Chargers
|67,431
|Oct
|21
|L 23-26 at Tampa Bay
|53,682-x
|Oct
|28
|at Pittsburgh
|Nov
|04
|Kansas City
|Nov
|11
|Atlanta
|Nov
|25
|at Cincinnati
|Dec
|02
|at Houston
|Dec
|09
|Carolina
|Dec
|15
|at Denver
|Dec
|23
|Cincinnati
|Dec
|30
|at Baltimore
___
|DENVER BRONCOS
|WON 3, LOST 4
|Sep
|09
|W 27-24 Seattle
|76,761
|Sep
|16
|W 20-19 Oakland
|76,696
|Sep
|23
|L 14-27 at Baltimore
|70,156
|Oct
|01
|L 23-27 Kansas City
|76,656
|Oct
|07
|L 16-34 at N.Y. Jets
|77,982
|Oct
|14
|L 20-23 L.A. Rams
|76,109
|Oct
|18
|W 45-10 at Arizona
|62,359
|Oct
|28
|at Kansas City
|Nov
|04
|Houston
|Nov
|18
|at L.A. Chargers
|Nov
|25
|Pittsburgh
|Dec
|02
|at Cincinnati
|Dec
|09
|at San Francisco
|Dec
|15
|Cleveland
|Dec
|24
|at Oakland
|Dec
|30
|L.A. Chargers
___
|HOUSTON TEXANS
|WON 4, LOST 3
|Sep
|09
|L 20-27 at New England
|65,878
|Sep
|16
|L 17-20 at Tennessee
|62,372
|Sep
|23
|L 22-27 N.Y. Giants
|71,838
|Sep
|30
|W 37-34 at Indianapolis
|57,716-x
|Oct
|07
|W 19-16 Dallas
|72,008-x
|Oct
|14
|W 20-13 Buffalo
|71,638
|Oct
|21
|W 20- 7 at Jacksonville
|66,534
|Oct
|25
|Miami
|Nov
|04
|at Denver
|Nov
|18
|at Washington
|Nov
|26
|Tennessee
|Dec
|02
|Cleveland
|Dec
|09
|Indianapolis
|Dec
|15
|at N.Y. Jets
|Dec
|23
|at Philadelphia
|Dec
|30
|Jacksonville
___
|INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
|WON 2, LOST 5
|Sep
|09
|L 23-34 Cincinnati
|58,699
|Sep
|16
|W 21- 9 at Washington
|57,013
|Sep
|23
|L 16-20 at Philadelphia
|69,696
|Sep
|30
|L 34-37 Houston
|57,716-x
|Oct
|04
|L 24-38 at New England
|65,878
|Oct
|14
|L 34-42 at N.Y. Jets
|77,982
|Oct
|21
|W 37- 5 Buffalo
|56,848
|Oct
|28
|at Oakland
|Nov
|11
|Jacksonville
|Nov
|18
|Tennessee
|Nov
|25
|Miami
|Dec
|02
|at Jacksonville
|Dec
|09
|at Houston
|Dec
|16
|Dallas
|Dec
|23
|N.Y. Giants
|Dec
|30
|at Tennessee
___
|JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
|WON 3, LOST 4
|Sep
|09
|W 20-15 at N.Y. Giants
|77,992
|Sep
|16
|W 31-20 New England
|68,527
|Sep
|23
|L
|6- 9 Tennessee
|64,015
|Sep
|30
|W 31-12 N.Y. Jets
|65,353
|Oct
|07
|L 14-30 at Kansas City
|75,289
|Oct
|14
|L
|7-40 at Dallas
|90,767
|Oct
|21
|L
|7-20 Houston
|66,534
|Oct
|28
|Philadelphia
|Nov
|11
|at Indianapolis
|Nov
|18
|Pittsburgh
|Nov
|25
|at Buffalo
|Dec
|02
|Indianapolis
|Dec
|06
|at Tennessee
|Dec
|16
|Washington
|Dec
|23
|at Miami
|Dec
|30
|at Houston
___
|KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
|WON 6, LOST 1
|Sep
|09
|W 38-28 at L.A. Chargers
|25,351
|Sep
|16
|W 42-37 at Pittsburgh
|63,956
|Sep
|23
|W 38-27 San Francisco
|76,023
|Oct
|01
|W 27-23 at Denver
|76,656
|Oct
|07
|W 30-14 Jacksonville
|75,289
|Oct
|14
|L 40-43 at New England
|65,878
|Oct
|21
|W 45-10 Cincinnati
|75,676
|Oct
|28
|Denver
|Nov
|04
|at Cleveland
|Nov
|11
|Arizona
|Nov
|19
|at L.A. Rams
|Dec
|02
|at Oakland
|Dec
|09
|Baltimore
|Dec
|13
|L.A. Chargers
|Dec
|23
|at Seattle
|Dec
|30
|Oakland
___
|LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|WON 5, LOST 2
|Sep
|09
|L 28-38 Kansas City
|25,351
|Sep
|16
|W 31-20 at Buffalo
|69,187
|Sep
|23
|L 23-35 at L.A. Rams
|68,947
|Sep
|30
|W 29-27 San Francisco
|25,397
|Oct
|07
|W 26-10 Oakland
|25,362
|Oct
|14
|W 38-14 at Cleveland
|67,431
|Oct
|21
|W 20-19 Tennessee
|84,301
|Nov
|04
|at Seattle
|Nov
|11
|at Oakland
|Nov
|18
|Denver
|Nov
|25
|Arizona
|Dec
|02
|at Pittsburgh
|Dec
|09
|Cincinnati
|Dec
|13
|at Kansas City
|Dec
|23
|Baltimore
|Dec
|30
|at Denver
___
|MIAMI DOLPHINS
|WON 4, LOST 3
|Sep
|09
|W 27-20 Tennessee
|65,184
|Sep
|16
|W 20-12 at N.Y. Jets
|77,982
|Sep
|23
|W 28-20 Oakland
|65,667
|Sep
|30
|L
|7-38 at New England
|65,878
|Oct
|07
|L 17-27 at Cincinnati
|52,708
|Oct
|14
|W 31-28 Chicago
|65,791-x
|Oct
|21
|L 21-32 Detroit
|65,265
|Oct
|25
|at Houston
|Nov
|04
|N.Y. Jets
|Nov
|11
|at Green Bay
|Nov
|25
|at Indianapolis
|Dec
|02
|Buffalo
|Dec
|09
|New England
|Dec
|16
|at Minnesota
|Dec
|23
|Jacksonville
|Dec
|30
|at Buffalo
___
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
|WON 5, LOST 2
|Sep
|09
|W 27-20 Houston
|65,878
|Sep
|16
|L 20-31 at Jacksonville
|68,527
|Sep
|23
|L 10-26 at Detroit
|61,769
|Sep
|30
|W 38- 7 Miami
|65,878
|Oct
|04
|W 38-24 Indianapolis
|65,878
|Oct
|14
|W 43-40 Kansas City
|65,878
|Oct
|21
|W 38-31 at Chicago
|62,389
|Oct
|29
|at Buffalo
|Nov
|04
|Green Bay
|Nov
|11
|at Tennessee
|Nov
|25
|at N.Y. Jets
|Dec
|02
|Minnesota
|Dec
|09
|at Miami
|Dec
|16
|at Pittsburgh
|Dec
|23
|Buffalo
|Dec
|30
|N.Y. Jets
___
|NEW YORK JETS
|WON 3, LOST 4
|Sep
|10
|W 48-17 at Detroit
|61,352
|Sep
|16
|L 12-20 Miami
|77,982
|Sep
|20
|L 17-21 at Cleveland
|67,431
|Sep
|30
|L 12-31 at Jacksonville
|65,353
|Oct
|07
|W 34-16 Denver
|77,982
|Oct
|14
|W 42-34 Indianapolis
|77,982
|Oct
|21
|L 17-37 Minnesota
|77,982
|Oct
|28
|at Chicago
|Nov
|04
|at Miami
|Nov
|11
|Buffalo
|Nov
|25
|New England
|Dec
|02
|at Tennessee
|Dec
|09
|at Buffalo
|Dec
|15
|Houston
|Dec
|23
|Green Bay
|Dec
|30
|at New England
___
|OAKLAND RAIDERS
|WON 1, LOST 5
|Sep
|10
|L 13-33 L.A. Rams
|53,857
|Sep
|16
|L 19-20 at Denver
|76,696
|Sep
|23
|L 20-28 at Miami
|65,667
|Sep
|30
|W 45-42 Cleveland
|53,387-x
|Oct
|07
|L 10-26 at L.A. Chargers
|25,362
|Oct
|14
|L
|3-27 Seattle
|84,922
|Oct
|28
|Indianapolis
|Nov
|01
|at San Francisco
|Nov
|11
|L.A. Chargers
|Nov
|18
|at Arizona
|Nov
|25
|at Baltimore
|Dec
|02
|Kansas City
|Dec
|09
|Pittsburgh
|Dec
|16
|at Cincinnati
|Dec
|24
|Denver
|Dec
|30
|at Kansas City
___
|PITTSBURGH STEELERS
|WON 3, LOST 2, TIED 1
|Sep
|09
|T 21-21 at Cleveland
|67,431-x
|Sep
|16
|L 37-42 Kansas City
|63,956
|Sep
|24
|W 30-27 at Tampa Bay
|62,571
|Sep
|30
|L 14-26 Baltimore
|62,030
|Oct
|07
|W 41-17 Atlanta
|64,781
|Oct
|14
|W 28-21 at Cincinnati
|60,594
|Oct
|28
|Cleveland
|Nov
|04
|at Baltimore
|Nov
|08
|Carolina
|Nov
|18
|at Jacksonville
|Nov
|25
|at Denver
|Dec
|02
|L.A. Chargers
|Dec
|09
|at Oakland
|Dec
|16
|New England
|Dec
|23
|at New Orleans
|Dec
|30
|Cincinnati
___
|TENNESSEE TITANS
|WON 3, LOST 4
|Sep
|09
|L 20-27 at Miami
|65,184
|Sep
|16
|W 20-17 Houston
|62,372
|Sep
|23
|W
|9- 6 at Jacksonville
|64,015
|Sep
|30
|W 26-23 Philadelphia
|69,013-x
|Oct
|07
|L 12-13 at Buffalo
|68,202
|Oct
|14
|L
|0-21 Baltimore
|64,441
|Oct
|21
|L 19-20 at L.A. Chargers
|84,301
|Nov
|05
|at Dallas
|Nov
|11
|New England
|Nov
|18
|at Indianapolis
|Nov
|26
|at Houston
|Dec
|02
|N.Y. Jets
|Dec
|06
|Jacksonville
|Dec
|16
|at N.Y. Giants
|Dec
|23
|Washington
|Dec
|30
|Indianapolis
___
View Comments