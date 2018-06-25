CA Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM PDT Sunday, June 24, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;90;W;8;13%

Arcata;Cloudy;60;NNW;7;86%

Auburn;Sunny;82;S;7;36%

Avalon;Cloudy;58;WNW;3;90%

Bakersfield;Sunny;100;NNW;14;19%

Beale AFB;Sunny;93;SSE;14;27%

Big Bear City;Sunny;73;Calm;0;18%

Bishop;Sunny;97;S;9;6%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;74;WSW;3;40%

Blythe;Clear;99;SSW;11;9%

Burbank;Sunny;72;S;9;61%

Camarillo;Sunny;69;SW;10;62%

Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;6;70%

Campo;Partly cloudy;67;SSW;8;62%

Carlsbad;Sunny;64;WSW;6;72%

Chico;Mostly sunny;97;SSE;17;24%

China Lake;Sunny;104;SSW;13;7%

Chino;Sunny;78;WSW;14;49%

Concord;Sunny;65;W;18;70%

Corona;Sunny;74;WNW;10;55%

Crescent City;Cloudy;54;SW;5;92%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;97;W;15;9%

Edwards AFB;Sunny;90;WSW;23;15%

El Centro;Partly cloudy;99;SSE;15;17%

Eureka;Cloudy;61;NW;8;79%

Fairfield;Sunny;69;SW;32;61%

Fresno;Mostly cloudy;95;NW;14;27%

Fullerton;Sunny;68;S;5;65%

Hanford;Sunny;94;NW;12;29%

Hawthorne;Sunny;66;W;9;74%

Hayward;Sunny;71;WNW;14;60%

Imperial;Partly cloudy;99;SSE;15;17%

Imperial Beach;Cloudy;65;WSW;7;70%

Lancaster;Sunny;84;SW;20;23%

Lemoore Nas;Intermittent clouds;97;N;13;25%

Lincoln;Sunny;82;S;14;39%

Livermore;Sunny;68;WNW;17;62%

Lompoc;Sunny;64;W;10;77%

Long Beach;Sunny;66;S;7;72%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;66;S;7;72%

Los Angeles;Sunny;68;W;6;67%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;68;W;6;67%

Madera;Sunny;84;W;10;42%

Mammoth;Mostly sunny;89;WNW;9;15%

Marysville;Sunny;83;S;16;47%

Mather AFB;Partly sunny;75;S;12;49%

Merced;Sunny;89;NNW;13;35%

Merced (airport);Sunny;89;NNW;13;35%

Miramar Mcas;Sunny;69;WSW;8;60%

Modesto;Sunny;83;N;15;37%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;72;N;18;61%

Mojave;Sunny;91;WNW;20;20%

Montague;Sunny;93;WNW;14;17%

Monterey Rabr;Intermittent clouds;64;NE;13;75%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;86;Calm;0;25%

Napa County;Partly sunny;64;WSW;21;79%

Needles;Sunny;106;SSW;8;7%

North Island;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;6;70%

Oakland;Partly sunny;70;SW;15;68%

Oceanside;Sunny;64;WSW;6;72%

Ontario;Sunny;78;WSW;14;49%

Oroville;Sunny;91;SSE;13;33%

Oxnard;Partly sunny;65;SW;6;72%

Palm Springs;Sunny;101;NW;14;15%

Palmdale;Sunny;84;WSW;16;14%

Paso Robles;Sunny;65;SSW;16;70%

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;65;S;7;72%

Porterville;Partly sunny;99;WNW;13;23%

Ramona;Clear;65;W;8;67%

Redding;Sunny;98;S;14;18%

Riverside;Sunny;71;W;13;56%

Riverside March;Sunny;77;WNW;12;45%

Sacramento;Sunny;70;SW;12;60%

Sacramento International;Partly sunny;73;S;14;56%

Salinas;Cloudy;63;NW;12;80%

San Bernardino;Sunny;77;WSW;9;43%

San Carlos;Sunny;70;W;10;59%

San Diego;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;6;70%

San Diego Brown;Clear;62;W;5;80%

San Diego Montgomery;Clear;63;WSW;7;75%

San Francisco;Partly sunny;61;SSW;15;84%

San Jose;Partly sunny;73;NW;10;58%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;67;WNW;10;70%

San Nicolas Island;Sunny;61;S;6;77%

Sandberg;Sunny;71;SW;12;56%

Santa Ana;Sunny;68;SW;10;69%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;65;SE;5;75%

Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;62;NNW;8;83%

Santa Monica;Sunny;64;WSW;7;77%

Santa Rosa;Mostly cloudy;60;SSW;8;80%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;70;SW;8;59%

Santee;Clear;66;N;7;67%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;72;SSW;7;40%

Stockton;Overcast;84;NW;18;35%

Thermal;Clear;94;SE;5;21%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;77;W;9;29%

Twentynine Palms;Clear;99;SE;11;13%

Ukiah;Sunny;82;SE;10;39%

Vacaville;Sunny;75;SW;16;46%

Van Nuys;Sunny;69;S;10;62%

Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;59;NW;7;87%

Victorville;Sunny;86;S;17;21%

Visalia;Sunny;94;WNW;15;33%

Watsonville;Cloudy;61;WSW;9;83%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather