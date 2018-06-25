CA Current Conditions
Updated 11:03 pm, Sunday, June 24, 2018
CA Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM PDT Sunday, June 24, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Sunny;90;W;8;13%
Arcata;Cloudy;60;NNW;7;86%
Auburn;Sunny;82;S;7;36%
Avalon;Cloudy;58;WNW;3;90%
Bakersfield;Sunny;100;NNW;14;19%
Beale AFB;Sunny;93;SSE;14;27%
Big Bear City;Sunny;73;Calm;0;18%
Bishop;Sunny;97;S;9;6%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;74;WSW;3;40%
Blythe;Clear;99;SSW;11;9%
Burbank;Sunny;72;S;9;61%
Camarillo;Sunny;69;SW;10;62%
Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;6;70%
Campo;Partly cloudy;67;SSW;8;62%
Carlsbad;Sunny;64;WSW;6;72%
Chico;Mostly sunny;97;SSE;17;24%
China Lake;Sunny;104;SSW;13;7%
Chino;Sunny;78;WSW;14;49%
Concord;Sunny;65;W;18;70%
Corona;Sunny;74;WNW;10;55%
Crescent City;Cloudy;54;SW;5;92%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;97;W;15;9%
Edwards AFB;Sunny;90;WSW;23;15%
El Centro;Partly cloudy;99;SSE;15;17%
Eureka;Cloudy;61;NW;8;79%
Fairfield;Sunny;69;SW;32;61%
Fresno;Mostly cloudy;95;NW;14;27%
Fullerton;Sunny;68;S;5;65%
Hanford;Sunny;94;NW;12;29%
Hawthorne;Sunny;66;W;9;74%
Hayward;Sunny;71;WNW;14;60%
Imperial;Partly cloudy;99;SSE;15;17%
Imperial Beach;Cloudy;65;WSW;7;70%
Lancaster;Sunny;84;SW;20;23%
Lemoore Nas;Intermittent clouds;97;N;13;25%
Lincoln;Sunny;82;S;14;39%
Livermore;Sunny;68;WNW;17;62%
Lompoc;Sunny;64;W;10;77%
Long Beach;Sunny;66;S;7;72%
Los Alamitos;Sunny;66;S;7;72%
Los Angeles;Sunny;68;W;6;67%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;68;W;6;67%
Madera;Sunny;84;W;10;42%
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;89;WNW;9;15%
Marysville;Sunny;83;S;16;47%
Mather AFB;Partly sunny;75;S;12;49%
Merced;Sunny;89;NNW;13;35%
Merced (airport);Sunny;89;NNW;13;35%
Miramar Mcas;Sunny;69;WSW;8;60%
Modesto;Sunny;83;N;15;37%
Moffett Nas;Sunny;72;N;18;61%
Mojave;Sunny;91;WNW;20;20%
Montague;Sunny;93;WNW;14;17%
Monterey Rabr;Intermittent clouds;64;NE;13;75%
Mount Shasta;Sunny;86;Calm;0;25%
Napa County;Partly sunny;64;WSW;21;79%
Needles;Sunny;106;SSW;8;7%
North Island;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;6;70%
Oakland;Partly sunny;70;SW;15;68%
Oceanside;Sunny;64;WSW;6;72%
Ontario;Sunny;78;WSW;14;49%
Oroville;Sunny;91;SSE;13;33%
Oxnard;Partly sunny;65;SW;6;72%
Palm Springs;Sunny;101;NW;14;15%
Palmdale;Sunny;84;WSW;16;14%
Paso Robles;Sunny;65;SSW;16;70%
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;65;S;7;72%
Porterville;Partly sunny;99;WNW;13;23%
Ramona;Clear;65;W;8;67%
Redding;Sunny;98;S;14;18%
Riverside;Sunny;71;W;13;56%
Riverside March;Sunny;77;WNW;12;45%
Sacramento;Sunny;70;SW;12;60%
Sacramento International;Partly sunny;73;S;14;56%
Salinas;Cloudy;63;NW;12;80%
San Bernardino;Sunny;77;WSW;9;43%
San Carlos;Sunny;70;W;10;59%
San Diego;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;6;70%
San Diego Brown;Clear;62;W;5;80%
San Diego Montgomery;Clear;63;WSW;7;75%
San Francisco;Partly sunny;61;SSW;15;84%
San Jose;Partly sunny;73;NW;10;58%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;67;WNW;10;70%
San Nicolas Island;Sunny;61;S;6;77%
Sandberg;Sunny;71;SW;12;56%
Santa Ana;Sunny;68;SW;10;69%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;65;SE;5;75%
Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;62;NNW;8;83%
Santa Monica;Sunny;64;WSW;7;77%
Santa Rosa;Mostly cloudy;60;SSW;8;80%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;70;SW;8;59%
Santee;Clear;66;N;7;67%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;72;SSW;7;40%
Stockton;Overcast;84;NW;18;35%
Thermal;Clear;94;SE;5;21%
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;77;W;9;29%
Twentynine Palms;Clear;99;SE;11;13%
Ukiah;Sunny;82;SE;10;39%
Vacaville;Sunny;75;SW;16;46%
Van Nuys;Sunny;69;S;10;62%
Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;59;NW;7;87%
Victorville;Sunny;86;S;17;21%
Visalia;Sunny;94;WNW;15;33%
Watsonville;Cloudy;61;WSW;9;83%
