CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM PDT Wednesday, July 4, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Sunny;84;N;7;15%
Arcata;Cloudy;64;WNW;5;76%
Auburn;Sunny;75;Calm;0;43%
Avalon;Sunny;66;WSW;6;72%
Bakersfield;Sunny;88;WNW;12;30%
Beale AFB;Sunny;78;SSW;13;41%
Big Bear City;Sunny;73;W;14;20%
Bishop;Sunny;91;S;18;9%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;69;S;12;50%
Blythe;Mostly sunny;106;S;9;17%
Burbank;Sunny;80;S;7;43%
Camarillo;Sunny;75;WSW;14;54%
Camp Pendleton;Sunny;74;W;12;59%
Campo;Mostly sunny;90;SW;13;15%
Carlsbad;Sunny;76;W;10;53%
Chico;Sunny;82;SSE;17;30%
China Lake;Sunny;96;SSE;17;7%
Chino;Sunny;87;N;4;33%
Concord;Sunny;72;W;15;51%
Corona;Sunny;86;WNW;5;39%
Crescent City;Cloudy;56;S;17;80%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;98;N;5;12%
Edwards AFB;Sunny;91;SW;9;15%
El Centro;Mostly sunny;103;SSE;6;16%
Eureka;Cloudy;62;WNW;5;77%
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;70;WSW;18;50%
Fresno;Sunny;91;ESE;5;24%
Fullerton;Sunny;79;SW;8;46%
Hanford;Sunny;89;N;5;27%
Hawthorne;Sunny;73;WSW;13;58%
Hayward;Sunny;71;W;13;54%
Imperial;Mostly sunny;103;SSE;6;16%
Imperial Beach;Sunny;71;W;12;62%
Lancaster;Sunny;91;SSW;17;11%
Lemoore Nas;Sunny;85;WSW;7;33%
Lincoln;Sunny;77;S;10;38%
Livermore;Sunny;75;WNW;13;46%
Lompoc;Sunny;68;W;16;67%
Long Beach;Sunny;75;S;9;54%
Los Alamitos;Sunny;75;S;9;54%
Los Angeles;Sunny;77;WSW;5;53%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;77;WSW;5;53%
Madera;Sunny;87;WNW;6;33%
Mammoth;Sunny;80;SSW;11;30%
Marysville;Sunny;79;S;16;35%
Mather AFB;Sunny;75;WSW;12;40%
Merced;Sunny;84;NNW;5;36%
Merced (airport);Sunny;84;NNW;5;36%
Miramar Mcas;Sunny;80;W;12;44%
Modesto;Sunny;83;NW;8;33%
Moffett Nas;Sunny;74;N;6;47%
Mojave;Sunny;90;S;20;11%
Montague;Sunny;85;SSE;18;25%
Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;16;69%
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;78;SW;3;41%
Napa County;Intermittent clouds;67;SW;18;65%
Needles;Sunny;106;WSW;8;9%
North Island;Sunny;72;W;13;61%
Oakland;Intermittent clouds;67;SSW;14;67%
Oceanside;Sunny;76;W;10;53%
Ontario;Sunny;87;N;4;33%
Oroville;Sunny;82;SSE;12;37%
Oxnard;Sunny;72;WSW;12;63%
Palm Springs;Sunny;102;Calm;0;9%
Palmdale;Sunny;92;WSW;18;16%
Paso Robles;Sunny;77;SW;10;46%
Point Mugu;Sunny;72;SW;12;63%
Porterville;Sunny;88;NW;9;33%
Ramona;Sunny;88;W;14;32%
Redding;Sunny;86;SSE;18;29%
Riverside;Sunny;91;WNW;6;22%
Riverside March;Partly sunny;90;S;8;18%
Sacramento;Sunny;73;SSW;14;45%
Sacramento International;Sunny;78;S;16;38%
Salinas;Partly sunny;67;NW;14;60%
San Bernardino;Sunny;93;WNW;6;16%
San Carlos;Partly sunny;73;WSW;12;49%
San Diego;Sunny;72;W;13;61%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;75;W;9;57%
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;78;W;12;47%
San Francisco;Intermittent clouds;65;SSW;14;67%
San Jose;Partly sunny;75;S;15;43%
San Luis Obispo;Cloudy;70;NW;6;60%
San Nicolas Island;Cloudy;68;N;7;81%
Sandberg;Sunny;79;S;21;28%
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;82;WSW;6;49%
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;72;W;8;63%
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;73;NW;12;58%
Santa Monica;Sunny;71;WSW;10;62%
Santa Rosa;Mostly cloudy;68;WSW;7;56%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;77;SW;8;46%
Santee;Sunny;86;SW;12;34%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;79;SSW;17;12%
Stockton;Sunny;81;N;6;38%
Thermal;Sunny;104;N;7;13%
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;79;WSW;16;20%
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;100;E;8;11%
Ukiah;Sunny;70;SSE;10;48%
Vacaville;Sunny;74;SSW;18;44%
Van Nuys;Sunny;84;SE;8;36%
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;64;NNW;9;77%
Victorville;Sunny;89;S;9;14%
Visalia;Sunny;87;N;6;30%
Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;66;W;10;64%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather