CA Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM PDT Wednesday, July 4, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;84;N;7;15%

Arcata;Cloudy;64;WNW;5;76%

Auburn;Sunny;75;Calm;0;43%

Avalon;Sunny;66;WSW;6;72%

Bakersfield;Sunny;88;WNW;12;30%

Beale AFB;Sunny;78;SSW;13;41%

Big Bear City;Sunny;73;W;14;20%

Bishop;Sunny;91;S;18;9%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;69;S;12;50%

Blythe;Mostly sunny;106;S;9;17%

Burbank;Sunny;80;S;7;43%

Camarillo;Sunny;75;WSW;14;54%

Camp Pendleton;Sunny;74;W;12;59%

Campo;Mostly sunny;90;SW;13;15%

Carlsbad;Sunny;76;W;10;53%

Chico;Sunny;82;SSE;17;30%

China Lake;Sunny;96;SSE;17;7%

Chino;Sunny;87;N;4;33%

Concord;Sunny;72;W;15;51%

Corona;Sunny;86;WNW;5;39%

Crescent City;Cloudy;56;S;17;80%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;98;N;5;12%

Edwards AFB;Sunny;91;SW;9;15%

El Centro;Mostly sunny;103;SSE;6;16%

Eureka;Cloudy;62;WNW;5;77%

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;70;WSW;18;50%

Fresno;Sunny;91;ESE;5;24%

Fullerton;Sunny;79;SW;8;46%

Hanford;Sunny;89;N;5;27%

Hawthorne;Sunny;73;WSW;13;58%

Hayward;Sunny;71;W;13;54%

Imperial;Mostly sunny;103;SSE;6;16%

Imperial Beach;Sunny;71;W;12;62%

Lancaster;Sunny;91;SSW;17;11%

Lemoore Nas;Sunny;85;WSW;7;33%

Lincoln;Sunny;77;S;10;38%

Livermore;Sunny;75;WNW;13;46%

Lompoc;Sunny;68;W;16;67%

Long Beach;Sunny;75;S;9;54%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;75;S;9;54%

Los Angeles;Sunny;77;WSW;5;53%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;77;WSW;5;53%

Madera;Sunny;87;WNW;6;33%

Mammoth;Sunny;80;SSW;11;30%

Marysville;Sunny;79;S;16;35%

Mather AFB;Sunny;75;WSW;12;40%

Merced;Sunny;84;NNW;5;36%

Merced (airport);Sunny;84;NNW;5;36%

Miramar Mcas;Sunny;80;W;12;44%

Modesto;Sunny;83;NW;8;33%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;74;N;6;47%

Mojave;Sunny;90;S;20;11%

Montague;Sunny;85;SSE;18;25%

Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;16;69%

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;78;SW;3;41%

Napa County;Intermittent clouds;67;SW;18;65%

Needles;Sunny;106;WSW;8;9%

North Island;Sunny;72;W;13;61%

Oakland;Intermittent clouds;67;SSW;14;67%

Oceanside;Sunny;76;W;10;53%

Ontario;Sunny;87;N;4;33%

Oroville;Sunny;82;SSE;12;37%

Oxnard;Sunny;72;WSW;12;63%

Palm Springs;Sunny;102;Calm;0;9%

Palmdale;Sunny;92;WSW;18;16%

Paso Robles;Sunny;77;SW;10;46%

Point Mugu;Sunny;72;SW;12;63%

Porterville;Sunny;88;NW;9;33%

Ramona;Sunny;88;W;14;32%

Redding;Sunny;86;SSE;18;29%

Riverside;Sunny;91;WNW;6;22%

Riverside March;Partly sunny;90;S;8;18%

Sacramento;Sunny;73;SSW;14;45%

Sacramento International;Sunny;78;S;16;38%

Salinas;Partly sunny;67;NW;14;60%

San Bernardino;Sunny;93;WNW;6;16%

San Carlos;Partly sunny;73;WSW;12;49%

San Diego;Sunny;72;W;13;61%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;75;W;9;57%

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;78;W;12;47%

San Francisco;Intermittent clouds;65;SSW;14;67%

San Jose;Partly sunny;75;S;15;43%

San Luis Obispo;Cloudy;70;NW;6;60%

San Nicolas Island;Cloudy;68;N;7;81%

Sandberg;Sunny;79;S;21;28%

Santa Ana;Partly sunny;82;WSW;6;49%

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;72;W;8;63%

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;73;NW;12;58%

Santa Monica;Sunny;71;WSW;10;62%

Santa Rosa;Mostly cloudy;68;WSW;7;56%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;77;SW;8;46%

Santee;Sunny;86;SW;12;34%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;79;SSW;17;12%

Stockton;Sunny;81;N;6;38%

Thermal;Sunny;104;N;7;13%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;79;WSW;16;20%

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;100;E;8;11%

Ukiah;Sunny;70;SSE;10;48%

Vacaville;Sunny;74;SSW;18;44%

Van Nuys;Sunny;84;SE;8;36%

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;64;NNW;9;77%

Victorville;Sunny;89;S;9;14%

Visalia;Sunny;87;N;6;30%

Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;66;W;10;64%

_____

