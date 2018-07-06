CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM PDT Thursday, July 5, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Sunny;80;WSW;14;20%
Arcata;Cloudy;61;WNW;5;84%
Auburn;Sunny;82;S;7;21%
Avalon;Sunny;80;WNW;16;15%
Bakersfield;Sunny;92;WNW;10;27%
Beale AFB;Sunny;89;SSW;7;7%
Big Bear City;Sunny;77;NNW;3;7%
Bishop;Sunny;93;S;7;4%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;64;SSE;3;51%
Blythe;Partly cloudy;106;NW;8;7%
Burbank;Sunny;88;WNW;7;15%
Camarillo;Sunny;77;SW;5;43%
Camp Pendleton;Sunny;73;W;9;70%
Campo;Partly cloudy;83;SSW;6;29%
Carlsbad;Sunny;73;SW;8;70%
Chico;Sunny;90;SE;14;11%
China Lake;Mostly sunny;101;W;10;6%
Chino;Partly sunny;84;WSW;13;30%
Concord;Sunny;82;W;12;34%
Corona;Sunny;93;W;10;21%
Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;60;S;13;77%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;100;WNW;5;4%
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;98;WNW;18;5%
El Centro;Partly cloudy;104;Calm;0;6%
Eureka;Cloudy;60;WNW;7;87%
Fairfield;Sunny;85;WSW;15;28%
Fresno;Intermittent clouds;91;NW;10;24%
Fullerton;Sunny;82;WNW;5;34%
Hanford;Sunny;89;NNW;8;32%
Hawthorne;Sunny;74;W;9;59%
Hayward;Partly sunny;69;WNW;17;58%
Imperial;Partly cloudy;104;Calm;0;6%
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;70;WNW;13;78%
Lancaster;Sunny;93;W;22;8%
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;91;N;13;29%
Lincoln;Sunny;88;WSW;5;17%
Livermore;Sunny;75;W;10;42%
Lompoc;Partly sunny;63;WSW;8;82%
Long Beach;Sunny;78;WNW;10;44%
Los Alamitos;Sunny;78;WNW;10;44%
Los Angeles;Sunny;77;Calm;0;53%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;77;Calm;0;53%
Madera;Sunny;88;NW;8;32%
Mammoth;Partly sunny;76;S;17;23%
Marysville;Sunny;86;SSE;7;31%
Mather AFB;Sunny;90;S;7;31%
Merced;Sunny;85;NW;10;38%
Merced (airport);Sunny;85;NW;10;38%
Miramar Mcas;Sunny;77;W;10;53%
Modesto;Sunny;88;NW;12;23%
Moffett Nas;Sunny;69;NNW;14;70%
Mojave;Sunny;90;NW;20;11%
Montague;Sunny;78;S;20;23%
Monterey Rabr;Sunny;62;WNW;6;74%
Mount Shasta;Sunny;74;Calm;0;29%
Napa County;Partly sunny;73;WNW;11;54%
Needles;Partly sunny;111;Calm;0;4%
North Island;Intermittent clouds;70;NW;7;78%
Oakland;Partly sunny;65;NW;14;74%
Oceanside;Sunny;73;SW;8;70%
Ontario;Partly sunny;84;WSW;13;30%
Oroville;Sunny;86;S;7;18%
Oxnard;Sunny;67;W;10;81%
Palm Springs;Clear;108;NW;10;5%
Palmdale;Sunny;89;WNW;22;8%
Paso Robles;Sunny;85;WNW;14;21%
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;74;WNW;7;59%
Porterville;Sunny;91;NW;7;31%
Ramona;Clear;79;WNW;8;41%
Redding;Sunny;87;S;10;21%
Riverside;Sunny;90;WSW;8;18%
Riverside March;Sunny;94;WNW;12;14%
Sacramento;Sunny;85;S;5;28%
Sacramento International;Sunny;86;S;9;25%
Salinas;Sunny;63;NW;8;72%
San Bernardino;Partly sunny;97;W;9;9%
San Carlos;Partly sunny;70;WNW;14;60%
San Diego;Intermittent clouds;70;NW;7;78%
San Diego Brown;Clear;69;N;3;83%
San Diego Montgomery;Clear;73;NW;7;58%
San Francisco;Partly sunny;62;NW;14;78%
San Jose;Mostly cloudy;70;WNW;16;58%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;64;NW;18;72%
San Nicolas Island;Sunny;70;WNW;23;83%
Sandberg;Sunny;75;N;10;18%
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;82;W;9;45%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;68;SE;6;75%
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;63;W;12;80%
Santa Monica;Sunny;74;S;5;61%
Santa Rosa;Sunny;71;S;6;54%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;63;W;8;72%
Santee;Sunny;84;W;12;37%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;67;SSW;7;29%
Stockton;Sunny;90;NW;10;23%
Thermal;Clear;100;SE;3;16%
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;70;SW;13;24%
Twentynine Palms;Partly cloudy;100;NW;9;6%
Ukiah;Sunny;84;SW;10;26%
Vacaville;Sunny;85;SW;9;28%
Van Nuys;Sunny;88;W;10;13%
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;60;N;14;87%
Victorville;Sunny;95;W;7;6%
Visalia;Sunny;91;NW;8;33%
Watsonville;Sunny;58;S;5;90%
