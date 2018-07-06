CA Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM PDT Thursday, July 5, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;80;WSW;14;20%

Arcata;Cloudy;61;WNW;5;84%

Auburn;Sunny;82;S;7;21%

Avalon;Sunny;80;WNW;16;15%

Bakersfield;Sunny;92;WNW;10;27%

Beale AFB;Sunny;89;SSW;7;7%

Big Bear City;Sunny;77;NNW;3;7%

Bishop;Sunny;93;S;7;4%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;64;SSE;3;51%

Blythe;Partly cloudy;106;NW;8;7%

Burbank;Sunny;88;WNW;7;15%

Camarillo;Sunny;77;SW;5;43%

Camp Pendleton;Sunny;73;W;9;70%

Campo;Partly cloudy;83;SSW;6;29%

Carlsbad;Sunny;73;SW;8;70%

Chico;Sunny;90;SE;14;11%

China Lake;Mostly sunny;101;W;10;6%

Chino;Partly sunny;84;WSW;13;30%

Concord;Sunny;82;W;12;34%

Corona;Sunny;93;W;10;21%

Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;60;S;13;77%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;100;WNW;5;4%

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;98;WNW;18;5%

El Centro;Partly cloudy;104;Calm;0;6%

Eureka;Cloudy;60;WNW;7;87%

Fairfield;Sunny;85;WSW;15;28%

Fresno;Intermittent clouds;91;NW;10;24%

Fullerton;Sunny;82;WNW;5;34%

Hanford;Sunny;89;NNW;8;32%

Hawthorne;Sunny;74;W;9;59%

Hayward;Partly sunny;69;WNW;17;58%

Imperial;Partly cloudy;104;Calm;0;6%

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;70;WNW;13;78%

Lancaster;Sunny;93;W;22;8%

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;91;N;13;29%

Lincoln;Sunny;88;WSW;5;17%

Livermore;Sunny;75;W;10;42%

Lompoc;Partly sunny;63;WSW;8;82%

Long Beach;Sunny;78;WNW;10;44%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;78;WNW;10;44%

Los Angeles;Sunny;77;Calm;0;53%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;77;Calm;0;53%

Madera;Sunny;88;NW;8;32%

Mammoth;Partly sunny;76;S;17;23%

Marysville;Sunny;86;SSE;7;31%

Mather AFB;Sunny;90;S;7;31%

Merced;Sunny;85;NW;10;38%

Merced (airport);Sunny;85;NW;10;38%

Miramar Mcas;Sunny;77;W;10;53%

Modesto;Sunny;88;NW;12;23%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;69;NNW;14;70%

Mojave;Sunny;90;NW;20;11%

Montague;Sunny;78;S;20;23%

Monterey Rabr;Sunny;62;WNW;6;74%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;74;Calm;0;29%

Napa County;Partly sunny;73;WNW;11;54%

Needles;Partly sunny;111;Calm;0;4%

North Island;Intermittent clouds;70;NW;7;78%

Oakland;Partly sunny;65;NW;14;74%

Oceanside;Sunny;73;SW;8;70%

Ontario;Partly sunny;84;WSW;13;30%

Oroville;Sunny;86;S;7;18%

Oxnard;Sunny;67;W;10;81%

Palm Springs;Clear;108;NW;10;5%

Palmdale;Sunny;89;WNW;22;8%

Paso Robles;Sunny;85;WNW;14;21%

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;74;WNW;7;59%

Porterville;Sunny;91;NW;7;31%

Ramona;Clear;79;WNW;8;41%

Redding;Sunny;87;S;10;21%

Riverside;Sunny;90;WSW;8;18%

Riverside March;Sunny;94;WNW;12;14%

Sacramento;Sunny;85;S;5;28%

Sacramento International;Sunny;86;S;9;25%

Salinas;Sunny;63;NW;8;72%

San Bernardino;Partly sunny;97;W;9;9%

San Carlos;Partly sunny;70;WNW;14;60%

San Diego;Intermittent clouds;70;NW;7;78%

San Diego Brown;Clear;69;N;3;83%

San Diego Montgomery;Clear;73;NW;7;58%

San Francisco;Partly sunny;62;NW;14;78%

San Jose;Mostly cloudy;70;WNW;16;58%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;64;NW;18;72%

San Nicolas Island;Sunny;70;WNW;23;83%

Sandberg;Sunny;75;N;10;18%

Santa Ana;Partly sunny;82;W;9;45%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;68;SE;6;75%

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;63;W;12;80%

Santa Monica;Sunny;74;S;5;61%

Santa Rosa;Sunny;71;S;6;54%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;63;W;8;72%

Santee;Sunny;84;W;12;37%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;67;SSW;7;29%

Stockton;Sunny;90;NW;10;23%

Thermal;Clear;100;SE;3;16%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;70;SW;13;24%

Twentynine Palms;Partly cloudy;100;NW;9;6%

Ukiah;Sunny;84;SW;10;26%

Vacaville;Sunny;85;SW;9;28%

Van Nuys;Sunny;88;W;10;13%

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;60;N;14;87%

Victorville;Sunny;95;W;7;6%

Visalia;Sunny;91;NW;8;33%

Watsonville;Sunny;58;S;5;90%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather