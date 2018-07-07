CA Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM PDT Saturday, July 7, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;89;W;17;11%

Arcata;Mostly sunny;67;NW;14;74%

Auburn;Sunny;93;W;3;19%

Avalon;Sunny;94;W;9;29%

Bakersfield;Sunny;96;NW;6;21%

Beale AFB;Partly sunny;96;SW;6;16%

Big Bear City;Sunny;79;W;13;29%

Bishop;Sunny;100;S;8;8%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;78;SSW;8;30%

Blythe;Partly sunny;113;S;10;14%

Burbank;Sunny;103;SE;15;19%

Camarillo;Sunny;91;WSW;10;27%

Camp Pendleton;Showers;80;S;6;53%

Campo;Partly sunny;94;SW;12;27%

Carlsbad;Sunny;86;SW;10;42%

Chico;Intermittent clouds;95;SSE;12;5%

China Lake;Sunny;110;NE;6;8%

Chino;Partly sunny;110;WSW;10;16%

Concord;Sunny;92;WNW;14;13%

Corona;Sunny;103;NNW;6;24%

Crescent City;Sunny;63;NW;9;75%

Daggett-Barstow;Thunderstorms;89;E;16;40%

Edwards AFB;Cloudy;107;SE;6;7%

El Centro;Partly sunny;113;ESE;13;19%

Eureka;Mostly sunny;64;NW;13;76%

Fairfield;Partly sunny;94;WSW;17;11%

Fresno;Partly sunny;101;NW;12;21%

Fullerton;Cloudy;94;SSW;6;34%

Hanford;Sunny;101;NNW;9;21%

Hawthorne;Sunny;95;S;8;31%

Hayward;Sunny;73;W;13;52%

Imperial;Partly sunny;113;ESE;13;19%

Imperial Beach;Sunny;79;SW;17;57%

Lancaster;Sunny;103;ESE;13;11%

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;100;NNW;16;20%

Lincoln;Partly sunny;93;WNW;7;19%

Livermore;Sunny;93;W;14;10%

Lompoc;Sunny;74;WSW;17;55%

Long Beach;Sunny;85;SSE;9;47%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;85;SSE;9;47%

Los Angeles;Sunny;102;SE;7;23%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;102;SE;7;23%

Madera;Sunny;100;WNW;10;21%

Mammoth;Mostly sunny;88;E;9;8%

Marysville;Sunny;98;S;6;13%

Mather AFB;Sunny;99;W;9;15%

Merced;Sunny;99;NNW;16;21%

Merced (airport);Sunny;99;NNW;16;21%

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;100;SSW;13;25%

Modesto;Sunny;100;NNW;16;6%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;77;NNW;14;46%

Mojave;Sunny;104;SW;12;10%

Montague;Sunny;87;N;5;13%

Monterey Rabr;Sunny;69;WNW;8;52%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;86;Calm;0;12%

Napa County;Partly sunny;84;WSW;13;33%

Needles;Sunny;116;E;3;9%

North Island;Intermittent clouds;76;SSW;10;71%

Oakland;Partly sunny;72;WNW;15;58%

Oceanside;Sunny;86;SW;10;42%

Ontario;Partly sunny;110;WSW;10;16%

Oroville;Sunny;96;S;7;14%

Oxnard;Sunny;80;W;8;51%

Palm Springs;Sunny;114;N;5;13%

Palmdale;Sunny;107;E;9;12%

Paso Robles;Sunny;104;NW;14;14%

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;83;W;9;47%

Porterville;Sunny;97;SSW;8;25%

Ramona;Sunny;103;W;16;24%

Redding;Sunny;99;SE;10;5%

Riverside;Cloudy;103;W;3;20%

Riverside March;Mostly cloudy w/ t-storms;102;SSE;8;19%

Sacramento;Sunny;97;WSW;10;9%

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;96;SSW;7;16%

Salinas;Sunny;71;NW;15;52%

San Bernardino;Cloudy;99;WNW;8;24%

San Carlos;Mostly sunny;82;W;13;30%

San Diego;Intermittent clouds;76;SSW;10;71%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;89;N;7;44%

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;88;SSW;7;34%

San Francisco;Partly sunny;67;WNW;16;66%

San Jose;Mostly cloudy;85;NW;18;21%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;84;NW;24;32%

San Nicolas Island;Sunny;85;NNW;8;21%

Sandberg;Partly sunny;91;NNW;14;20%

Santa Ana;Partly sunny;103;WSW;9;26%

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;74;SSE;12;66%

Santa Maria;Sunny;79;WNW;13;40%

Santa Monica;Sunny;86;SW;10;45%

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;92;SSE;12;24%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;91;W;13;27%

Santee;Partly sunny;93;SW;10;31%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;81;SSW;10;24%

Stockton;Sunny;100;NW;14;8%

Thermal;Sunny;116;SE;12;13%

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;84;SW;15;22%

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;105;SW;14;19%

Ukiah;Sunny;88;W;9;19%

Vacaville;Sunny;100;W;12;8%

Van Nuys;Sunny;105;ESE;17;18%

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;71;NNW;15;55%

Victorville;Sunny;103;S;20;18%

Visalia;Sunny;97;N;5;29%

Watsonville;Sunny;75;SSE;8;53%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather