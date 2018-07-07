CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM PDT Saturday, July 7, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Sunny;89;W;17;11%
Arcata;Mostly sunny;67;NW;14;74%
Auburn;Sunny;93;W;3;19%
Avalon;Sunny;94;W;9;29%
Bakersfield;Sunny;96;NW;6;21%
Beale AFB;Partly sunny;96;SW;6;16%
Big Bear City;Sunny;79;W;13;29%
Bishop;Sunny;100;S;8;8%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;78;SSW;8;30%
Blythe;Partly sunny;113;S;10;14%
Burbank;Sunny;103;SE;15;19%
Camarillo;Sunny;91;WSW;10;27%
Camp Pendleton;Showers;80;S;6;53%
Campo;Partly sunny;94;SW;12;27%
Carlsbad;Sunny;86;SW;10;42%
Chico;Intermittent clouds;95;SSE;12;5%
China Lake;Sunny;110;NE;6;8%
Chino;Partly sunny;110;WSW;10;16%
Concord;Sunny;92;WNW;14;13%
Corona;Sunny;103;NNW;6;24%
Crescent City;Sunny;63;NW;9;75%
Daggett-Barstow;Thunderstorms;89;E;16;40%
Edwards AFB;Cloudy;107;SE;6;7%
El Centro;Partly sunny;113;ESE;13;19%
Eureka;Mostly sunny;64;NW;13;76%
Fairfield;Partly sunny;94;WSW;17;11%
Fresno;Partly sunny;101;NW;12;21%
Fullerton;Cloudy;94;SSW;6;34%
Hanford;Sunny;101;NNW;9;21%
Hawthorne;Sunny;95;S;8;31%
Hayward;Sunny;73;W;13;52%
Imperial;Partly sunny;113;ESE;13;19%
Imperial Beach;Sunny;79;SW;17;57%
Lancaster;Sunny;103;ESE;13;11%
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;100;NNW;16;20%
Lincoln;Partly sunny;93;WNW;7;19%
Livermore;Sunny;93;W;14;10%
Lompoc;Sunny;74;WSW;17;55%
Long Beach;Sunny;85;SSE;9;47%
Los Alamitos;Sunny;85;SSE;9;47%
Los Angeles;Sunny;102;SE;7;23%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;102;SE;7;23%
Madera;Sunny;100;WNW;10;21%
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;88;E;9;8%
Marysville;Sunny;98;S;6;13%
Mather AFB;Sunny;99;W;9;15%
Merced;Sunny;99;NNW;16;21%
Merced (airport);Sunny;99;NNW;16;21%
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;100;SSW;13;25%
Modesto;Sunny;100;NNW;16;6%
Moffett Nas;Sunny;77;NNW;14;46%
Mojave;Sunny;104;SW;12;10%
Montague;Sunny;87;N;5;13%
Monterey Rabr;Sunny;69;WNW;8;52%
Mount Shasta;Sunny;86;Calm;0;12%
Napa County;Partly sunny;84;WSW;13;33%
Needles;Sunny;116;E;3;9%
North Island;Intermittent clouds;76;SSW;10;71%
Oakland;Partly sunny;72;WNW;15;58%
Oceanside;Sunny;86;SW;10;42%
Ontario;Partly sunny;110;WSW;10;16%
Oroville;Sunny;96;S;7;14%
Oxnard;Sunny;80;W;8;51%
Palm Springs;Sunny;114;N;5;13%
Palmdale;Sunny;107;E;9;12%
Paso Robles;Sunny;104;NW;14;14%
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;83;W;9;47%
Porterville;Sunny;97;SSW;8;25%
Ramona;Sunny;103;W;16;24%
Redding;Sunny;99;SE;10;5%
Riverside;Cloudy;103;W;3;20%
Riverside March;Mostly cloudy w/ t-storms;102;SSE;8;19%
Sacramento;Sunny;97;WSW;10;9%
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;96;SSW;7;16%
Salinas;Sunny;71;NW;15;52%
San Bernardino;Cloudy;99;WNW;8;24%
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;82;W;13;30%
San Diego;Intermittent clouds;76;SSW;10;71%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;89;N;7;44%
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;88;SSW;7;34%
San Francisco;Partly sunny;67;WNW;16;66%
San Jose;Mostly cloudy;85;NW;18;21%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;84;NW;24;32%
San Nicolas Island;Sunny;85;NNW;8;21%
Sandberg;Partly sunny;91;NNW;14;20%
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;103;WSW;9;26%
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;74;SSE;12;66%
Santa Maria;Sunny;79;WNW;13;40%
Santa Monica;Sunny;86;SW;10;45%
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;92;SSE;12;24%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;91;W;13;27%
Santee;Partly sunny;93;SW;10;31%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;81;SSW;10;24%
Stockton;Sunny;100;NW;14;8%
Thermal;Sunny;116;SE;12;13%
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;84;SW;15;22%
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;105;SW;14;19%
Ukiah;Sunny;88;W;9;19%
Vacaville;Sunny;100;W;12;8%
Van Nuys;Sunny;105;ESE;17;18%
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;71;NNW;15;55%
Victorville;Sunny;103;S;20;18%
Visalia;Sunny;97;N;5;29%
Watsonville;Sunny;75;SSE;8;53%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather