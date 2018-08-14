CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM PDT Monday, August 13, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Sunny;85;W;14;9%
Arcata;Cloudy;60;WSW;8;86%
Auburn;Sunny;90;S;6;22%
Avalon;Sunny;67;WSW;10;72%
Bakersfield;Sunny;100;NNW;12;12%
Beale AFB;Sunny;93;S;8;27%
Big Bear City;Partly sunny;70;W;6;37%
Bishop;Cloudy;86;SW;13;20%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;76;N;6;22%
Blythe;Partly sunny;102;SW;11;28%
Burbank;Sunny;81;S;9;39%
Camarillo;Sunny;78;W;10;53%
Camp Pendleton;Sunny;73;WSW;8;67%
Campo;Partly sunny;77;SW;14;46%
Carlsbad;Sunny;75;WSW;8;61%
Chico;Sunny;90;SSW;6;29%
China Lake;Partly sunny;102;S;15;10%
Chino;Mostly sunny;84;WSW;16;42%
Concord;Sunny;74;S;16;49%
Corona;Sunny;85;WNW;14;34%
Crescent City;Cloudy;55;SW;7;92%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;100;WSW;20;14%
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;95;WSW;24;16%
El Centro;Sunny;102;SE;16;35%
Eureka;Cloudy;60;W;8;85%
Fairfield;Sunny;77;SW;22;45%
Fresno;Partly sunny;96;NW;15;17%
Fullerton;Sunny;81;N;6;43%
Hanford;Sunny;95;NW;9;16%
Hawthorne;Sunny;73;WSW;12;70%
Hayward;Partly sunny;65;WNW;10;72%
Imperial;Sunny;102;SE;16;35%
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;75;WNW;12;70%
Lancaster;Sunny;89;SW;22;24%
Lemoore Nas;Intermittent clouds;98;N;12;17%
Lincoln;Sunny;95;S;10;17%
Livermore;Sunny;71;WNW;13;56%
Lompoc;Sunny;67;W;13;75%
Long Beach;Sunny;77;WNW;12;55%
Los Alamitos;Sunny;77;WNW;12;55%
Los Angeles;Sunny;76;N;5;59%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;76;N;5;59%
Madera;Sunny;92;WNW;9;23%
Mammoth;Cloudy;82;WSW;8;12%
Marysville;Sunny;91;S;10;26%
Mather AFB;Sunny;88;SSW;12;23%
Merced;Sunny;91;NNW;12;27%
Merced (airport);Sunny;91;NNW;12;27%
Miramar Mcas;Sunny;80;W;8;51%
Modesto;Sunny;89;WNW;12;21%
Moffett Nas;Sunny;67;N;16;75%
Mojave;Sunny;93;WNW;18;15%
Montague;Partly sunny;90;NNW;15;17%
Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;61;W;12;83%
Mount Shasta;Cloudy;82;Calm;0;20%
Napa County;Intermittent clouds;66;W;18;74%
Needles;Partly sunny;110;SSW;16;15%
North Island;Partly sunny;76;WNW;13;68%
Oakland;Intermittent clouds;62;WNW;14;86%
Oceanside;Sunny;75;WSW;8;61%
Ontario;Mostly sunny;84;WSW;16;42%
Oroville;Mostly sunny;94;SSE;9;30%
Oxnard;Sunny;70;W;13;83%
Palm Springs;Sunny;103;NW;15;20%
Palmdale;Sunny;88;WSW;18;21%
Paso Robles;Sunny;80;SSW;13;30%
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;74;WSW;9;70%
Porterville;Sunny;97;NNW;9;22%
Ramona;Sunny;76;W;9;51%
Redding;Sunny;93;SE;9;13%
Riverside;Sunny;83;WNW;9;31%
Riverside March;Sunny;87;WNW;13;24%
Sacramento;Sunny;81;S;13;41%
Sacramento International;Sunny;83;S;15;37%
Salinas;Cloudy;61;NW;14;83%
San Bernardino;Partly sunny;93;W;14;19%
San Carlos;Partly sunny;68;WNW;13;63%
San Diego;Partly sunny;76;WNW;13;68%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;75;Calm;0;64%
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;76;WNW;8;59%
San Francisco;Intermittent clouds;61;WNW;15;81%
San Jose;Partly sunny;68;NW;10;68%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;74;NW;8;55%
San Nicolas Island;Sunny;69;SW;10;92%
Sandberg;Sunny;79;WNW;3;28%
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;78;WSW;11;57%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;70;W;12;78%
Santa Maria;Sunny;66;WNW;9;74%
Santa Monica;Sunny;72;SW;9;73%
Santa Rosa;Sunny;63;SE;12;69%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;79;W;7;47%
Santee;Sunny;82;W;12;41%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;77;S;7;24%
Stockton;Sunny;91;W;13;18%
Thermal;Sunny;104;S;5;25%
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;79;W;12;19%
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;97;SW;12;22%
Ukiah;Sunny;91;NW;7;17%
Vacaville;Intermittent clouds;87;SW;17;34%
Van Nuys;Sunny;82;SE;10;36%
Vandenberg AFB;Intermittent clouds;62;WNW;13;87%
Victorville;Mostly sunny;88;WSW;17;26%
Visalia;Sunny;97;W;7;22%
Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;60;S;6;86%
