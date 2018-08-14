CA Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM PDT Monday, August 13, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;85;W;14;9%

Arcata;Cloudy;60;WSW;8;86%

Auburn;Sunny;90;S;6;22%

Avalon;Sunny;67;WSW;10;72%

Bakersfield;Sunny;100;NNW;12;12%

Beale AFB;Sunny;93;S;8;27%

Big Bear City;Partly sunny;70;W;6;37%

Bishop;Cloudy;86;SW;13;20%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;76;N;6;22%

Blythe;Partly sunny;102;SW;11;28%

Burbank;Sunny;81;S;9;39%

Camarillo;Sunny;78;W;10;53%

Camp Pendleton;Sunny;73;WSW;8;67%

Campo;Partly sunny;77;SW;14;46%

Carlsbad;Sunny;75;WSW;8;61%

Chico;Sunny;90;SSW;6;29%

China Lake;Partly sunny;102;S;15;10%

Chino;Mostly sunny;84;WSW;16;42%

Concord;Sunny;74;S;16;49%

Corona;Sunny;85;WNW;14;34%

Crescent City;Cloudy;55;SW;7;92%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;100;WSW;20;14%

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;95;WSW;24;16%

El Centro;Sunny;102;SE;16;35%

Eureka;Cloudy;60;W;8;85%

Fairfield;Sunny;77;SW;22;45%

Fresno;Partly sunny;96;NW;15;17%

Fullerton;Sunny;81;N;6;43%

Hanford;Sunny;95;NW;9;16%

Hawthorne;Sunny;73;WSW;12;70%

Hayward;Partly sunny;65;WNW;10;72%

Imperial;Sunny;102;SE;16;35%

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;75;WNW;12;70%

Lancaster;Sunny;89;SW;22;24%

Lemoore Nas;Intermittent clouds;98;N;12;17%

Lincoln;Sunny;95;S;10;17%

Livermore;Sunny;71;WNW;13;56%

Lompoc;Sunny;67;W;13;75%

Long Beach;Sunny;77;WNW;12;55%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;77;WNW;12;55%

Los Angeles;Sunny;76;N;5;59%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;76;N;5;59%

Madera;Sunny;92;WNW;9;23%

Mammoth;Cloudy;82;WSW;8;12%

Marysville;Sunny;91;S;10;26%

Mather AFB;Sunny;88;SSW;12;23%

Merced;Sunny;91;NNW;12;27%

Merced (airport);Sunny;91;NNW;12;27%

Miramar Mcas;Sunny;80;W;8;51%

Modesto;Sunny;89;WNW;12;21%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;67;N;16;75%

Mojave;Sunny;93;WNW;18;15%

Montague;Partly sunny;90;NNW;15;17%

Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;61;W;12;83%

Mount Shasta;Cloudy;82;Calm;0;20%

Napa County;Intermittent clouds;66;W;18;74%

Needles;Partly sunny;110;SSW;16;15%

North Island;Partly sunny;76;WNW;13;68%

Oakland;Intermittent clouds;62;WNW;14;86%

Oceanside;Sunny;75;WSW;8;61%

Ontario;Mostly sunny;84;WSW;16;42%

Oroville;Mostly sunny;94;SSE;9;30%

Oxnard;Sunny;70;W;13;83%

Palm Springs;Sunny;103;NW;15;20%

Palmdale;Sunny;88;WSW;18;21%

Paso Robles;Sunny;80;SSW;13;30%

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;74;WSW;9;70%

Porterville;Sunny;97;NNW;9;22%

Ramona;Sunny;76;W;9;51%

Redding;Sunny;93;SE;9;13%

Riverside;Sunny;83;WNW;9;31%

Riverside March;Sunny;87;WNW;13;24%

Sacramento;Sunny;81;S;13;41%

Sacramento International;Sunny;83;S;15;37%

Salinas;Cloudy;61;NW;14;83%

San Bernardino;Partly sunny;93;W;14;19%

San Carlos;Partly sunny;68;WNW;13;63%

San Diego;Partly sunny;76;WNW;13;68%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;75;Calm;0;64%

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;76;WNW;8;59%

San Francisco;Intermittent clouds;61;WNW;15;81%

San Jose;Partly sunny;68;NW;10;68%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;74;NW;8;55%

San Nicolas Island;Sunny;69;SW;10;92%

Sandberg;Sunny;79;WNW;3;28%

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;78;WSW;11;57%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;70;W;12;78%

Santa Maria;Sunny;66;WNW;9;74%

Santa Monica;Sunny;72;SW;9;73%

Santa Rosa;Sunny;63;SE;12;69%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;79;W;7;47%

Santee;Sunny;82;W;12;41%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;77;S;7;24%

Stockton;Sunny;91;W;13;18%

Thermal;Sunny;104;S;5;25%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;79;W;12;19%

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;97;SW;12;22%

Ukiah;Sunny;91;NW;7;17%

Vacaville;Intermittent clouds;87;SW;17;34%

Van Nuys;Sunny;82;SE;10;36%

Vandenberg AFB;Intermittent clouds;62;WNW;13;87%

Victorville;Mostly sunny;88;WSW;17;26%

Visalia;Sunny;97;W;7;22%

Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;60;S;6;86%

_____

