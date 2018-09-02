CA Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM PDT Saturday, September 1, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;84;NNW;7;8%

Arcata;Mostly sunny;62;NW;9;73%

Auburn;Sunny;88;SSW;5;26%

Avalon;Sunny;67;W;3;84%

Bakersfield;Sunny;90;W;9;26%

Beale AFB;Sunny;90;S;6;29%

Big Bear City;Sunny;72;NNW;5;19%

Bishop;Sunny;91;WSW;6;10%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;74;W;8;30%

Blythe;Sunny;102;NNW;10;17%

Burbank;Sunny;81;S;12;55%

Camarillo;Sunny;76;WSW;8;59%

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;73;S;7;65%

Campo;Sunny;77;SW;16;43%

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;73;SW;9;68%

Chico;Sunny;97;N;6;13%

China Lake;Sunny;98;N;5;4%

Chino;Mostly sunny;82;W;13;46%

Concord;Sunny;86;SW;10;29%

Corona;Sunny;81;WNW;15;53%

Crescent City;Mostly sunny;60;S;10;77%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;98;NE;3;6%

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;95;Calm;0;6%

El Centro;Sunny;104;SE;5;8%

Eureka;Sunny;60;NW;9;73%

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;83;SW;22;37%

Fresno;Sunny;90;NW;6;28%

Fullerton;Sunny;75;N;7;63%

Hanford;Sunny;91;NW;7;25%

Hawthorne;Sunny;74;WSW;9;68%

Hayward;Partly sunny;69;WNW;13;60%

Imperial;Sunny;104;SE;5;8%

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;72;SSW;14;68%

Lancaster;Sunny;91;W;24;20%

Lemoore Nas;Sunny;93;N;10;24%

Lincoln;Sunny;91;Calm;0;23%

Livermore;Sunny;79;WNW;14;38%

Lompoc;Cloudy;64;WNW;20;72%

Long Beach;Sunny;73;SW;9;70%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;73;SW;9;70%

Los Angeles;Sunny;76;N;5;63%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;76;N;5;63%

Madera;Sunny;92;WNW;9;26%

Mammoth;Sunny;79;N;6;15%

Marysville;Sunny;90;SSE;8;28%

Mather AFB;Sunny;90;SSW;13;27%

Merced;Sunny;90;NW;8;32%

Merced (airport);Sunny;90;NW;8;32%

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;77;WSW;12;57%

Modesto;Sunny;90;NNW;8;29%

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;69;NW;9;65%

Mojave;Sunny;86;WNW;23;26%

Montague;Sunny;87;N;15;16%

Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;61;WSW;10;77%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;82;N;5;18%

Napa County;Mostly sunny;75;WNW;13;49%

Needles;Sunny;105;SSW;10;11%

North Island;Mostly cloudy;72;S;8;73%

Oakland;Partly sunny;64;NW;14;71%

Oceanside;Partly sunny;73;SW;9;68%

Ontario;Mostly sunny;82;W;13;46%

Oroville;Sunny;90;S;8;32%

Oxnard;Sunny;69;W;10;75%

Palm Springs;Sunny;101;NW;14;18%

Palmdale;Sunny;88;W;13;27%

Paso Robles;Sunny;86;SW;12;27%

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;73;W;10;73%

Porterville;Sunny;91;WNW;8;30%

Ramona;Sunny;76;WNW;13;55%

Redding;Partly sunny;96;NW;3;10%

Riverside;Sunny;81;W;16;50%

Riverside March;Sunny;83;WNW;12;45%

Sacramento;Sunny;87;S;7;34%

Sacramento International;Sunny;89;S;13;29%

Salinas;Cloudy;60;WNW;12;80%

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;91;WSW;14;29%

San Carlos;Sunny;70;W;13;52%

San Diego;Mostly cloudy;72;S;8;73%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;73;WSW;10;65%

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;71;SW;8;70%

San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;61;NW;14;75%

San Jose;Sunny;73;NNW;12;54%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;65;WNW;21;65%

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;68;E;11;74%

Sandberg;Sunny;74;NNW;14;38%

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;77;SW;10;62%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;71;SSE;7;72%

Santa Maria;Sunny;65;WNW;21;70%

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;75;WSW;7;65%

Santa Rosa;Sunny;74;SSE;12;47%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;68;W;15;59%

Santee;Sunny;75;SW;9;60%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;72;NNE;8;20%

Stockton;Mostly cloudy;89;NW;8;32%

Thermal;Sunny;105;SE;3;9%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;79;N;6;15%

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;97;NE;8;16%

Ukiah;Sunny;94;NW;9;10%

Vacaville;Sunny;91;S;8;28%

Van Nuys;Sunny;79;SE;10;53%

Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;60;NNW;23;84%

Victorville;Sunny;92;Calm;0;18%

Visalia;Sunny;89;W;8;32%

Watsonville;Sunny;65;S;7;70%

_____

