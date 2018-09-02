CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM PDT Saturday, September 1, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Sunny;84;NNW;7;8%
Arcata;Mostly sunny;62;NW;9;73%
Auburn;Sunny;88;SSW;5;26%
Avalon;Sunny;67;W;3;84%
Bakersfield;Sunny;90;W;9;26%
Beale AFB;Sunny;90;S;6;29%
Big Bear City;Sunny;72;NNW;5;19%
Bishop;Sunny;91;WSW;6;10%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;74;W;8;30%
Blythe;Sunny;102;NNW;10;17%
Burbank;Sunny;81;S;12;55%
Camarillo;Sunny;76;WSW;8;59%
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;73;S;7;65%
Campo;Sunny;77;SW;16;43%
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;73;SW;9;68%
Chico;Sunny;97;N;6;13%
China Lake;Sunny;98;N;5;4%
Chino;Mostly sunny;82;W;13;46%
Concord;Sunny;86;SW;10;29%
Corona;Sunny;81;WNW;15;53%
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;60;S;10;77%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;98;NE;3;6%
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;95;Calm;0;6%
El Centro;Sunny;104;SE;5;8%
Eureka;Sunny;60;NW;9;73%
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;83;SW;22;37%
Fresno;Sunny;90;NW;6;28%
Fullerton;Sunny;75;N;7;63%
Hanford;Sunny;91;NW;7;25%
Hawthorne;Sunny;74;WSW;9;68%
Hayward;Partly sunny;69;WNW;13;60%
Imperial;Sunny;104;SE;5;8%
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;72;SSW;14;68%
Lancaster;Sunny;91;W;24;20%
Lemoore Nas;Sunny;93;N;10;24%
Lincoln;Sunny;91;Calm;0;23%
Livermore;Sunny;79;WNW;14;38%
Lompoc;Cloudy;64;WNW;20;72%
Long Beach;Sunny;73;SW;9;70%
Los Alamitos;Sunny;73;SW;9;70%
Los Angeles;Sunny;76;N;5;63%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;76;N;5;63%
Madera;Sunny;92;WNW;9;26%
Mammoth;Sunny;79;N;6;15%
Marysville;Sunny;90;SSE;8;28%
Mather AFB;Sunny;90;SSW;13;27%
Merced;Sunny;90;NW;8;32%
Merced (airport);Sunny;90;NW;8;32%
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;77;WSW;12;57%
Modesto;Sunny;90;NNW;8;29%
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;69;NW;9;65%
Mojave;Sunny;86;WNW;23;26%
Montague;Sunny;87;N;15;16%
Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;61;WSW;10;77%
Mount Shasta;Sunny;82;N;5;18%
Napa County;Mostly sunny;75;WNW;13;49%
Needles;Sunny;105;SSW;10;11%
North Island;Mostly cloudy;72;S;8;73%
Oakland;Partly sunny;64;NW;14;71%
Oceanside;Partly sunny;73;SW;9;68%
Ontario;Mostly sunny;82;W;13;46%
Oroville;Sunny;90;S;8;32%
Oxnard;Sunny;69;W;10;75%
Palm Springs;Sunny;101;NW;14;18%
Palmdale;Sunny;88;W;13;27%
Paso Robles;Sunny;86;SW;12;27%
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;73;W;10;73%
Porterville;Sunny;91;WNW;8;30%
Ramona;Sunny;76;WNW;13;55%
Redding;Partly sunny;96;NW;3;10%
Riverside;Sunny;81;W;16;50%
Riverside March;Sunny;83;WNW;12;45%
Sacramento;Sunny;87;S;7;34%
Sacramento International;Sunny;89;S;13;29%
Salinas;Cloudy;60;WNW;12;80%
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;91;WSW;14;29%
San Carlos;Sunny;70;W;13;52%
San Diego;Mostly cloudy;72;S;8;73%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;73;WSW;10;65%
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;71;SW;8;70%
San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;61;NW;14;75%
San Jose;Sunny;73;NNW;12;54%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;65;WNW;21;65%
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;68;E;11;74%
Sandberg;Sunny;74;NNW;14;38%
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;77;SW;10;62%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;71;SSE;7;72%
Santa Maria;Sunny;65;WNW;21;70%
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;75;WSW;7;65%
Santa Rosa;Sunny;74;SSE;12;47%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;68;W;15;59%
Santee;Sunny;75;SW;9;60%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;72;NNE;8;20%
Stockton;Mostly cloudy;89;NW;8;32%
Thermal;Sunny;105;SE;3;9%
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;79;N;6;15%
Twentynine Palms;Sunny;97;NE;8;16%
Ukiah;Sunny;94;NW;9;10%
Vacaville;Sunny;91;S;8;28%
Van Nuys;Sunny;79;SE;10;53%
Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;60;NNW;23;84%
Victorville;Sunny;92;Calm;0;18%
Visalia;Sunny;89;W;8;32%
Watsonville;Sunny;65;S;7;70%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather