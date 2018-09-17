CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM PDT Monday, September 17, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Sunny;66;Calm;0;17%
Arcata;Mostly cloudy;60;NNE;2;68%
Auburn;Sunny;75;N;3;31%
Avalon;Sunny;74;WSW;9;45%
Bakersfield;Sunny;77;W;6;34%
Beale AFB;Sunny;75;ESE;4;35%
Big Bear City;Sunny;73;WSW;8;12%
Bishop;Sunny;78;N;7;11%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;65;S;10;26%
Blythe;Sunny;104;WSW;8;15%
Burbank;Sunny;85;S;9;17%
Camarillo;Sunny;78;W;7;41%
Camp Pendleton;Sunny;74;W;10;70%
Campo;Sunny;90;SW;14;17%
Carlsbad;Sunny;77;WSW;14;61%
Chico;Sunny;73;Calm;0;28%
China Lake;Sunny;86;N;3;10%
Chino;Sunny;86;ESE;4;28%
Concord;Sunny;76;SW;6;42%
Corona;Sunny;87;WNW;8;23%
Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;56;W;7;86%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;93;NNW;9;8%
Edwards AFB;Sunny;86;WSW;4;21%
El Centro;Sunny;105;W;7;12%
Eureka;Partly sunny;60;N;4;78%
Fairfield;Sunny;71;SW;5;48%
Fresno;Sunny;81;WNW;3;26%
Fullerton;Sunny;89;N;3;22%
Hanford;Sunny;82;N;5;27%
Hawthorne;Sunny;80;W;10;43%
Hayward;Mostly sunny;64;W;6;67%
Imperial;Sunny;105;W;7;12%
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;75;WNW;14;68%
Lancaster;Sunny;88;SW;13;5%
Lemoore Nas;Sunny;80;N;8;29%
Lincoln;Sunny;77;W;6;33%
Livermore;Sunny;75;WNW;15;41%
Lompoc;Mostly sunny;64;W;18;72%
Long Beach;Sunny;84;S;9;31%
Los Alamitos;Sunny;84;S;9;31%
Los Angeles;Sunny;85;ESE;2;39%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;85;ESE;2;39%
Madera;Sunny;83;W;8;27%
Mammoth;Sunny;68;N;4;22%
Marysville;Sunny;75;N;5;36%
Mather AFB;Sunny;77;WSW;6;33%
Merced;Sunny;80;N;8;30%
Merced (airport);Sunny;80;N;8;30%
Miramar Mcas;Sunny;82;WNW;8;43%
Modesto;Sunny;77;WNW;7;35%
Moffett Nas;Sunny;68;N;7;60%
Mojave;Sunny;86;SSW;13;6%
Montague;Sunny;70;N;3;26%
Monterey Rabr;Sunny;62;WNW;10;72%
Mount Shasta;Sunny;64;Calm;0;30%
Napa County;Sunny;68;Calm;1;52%
Needles;Sunny;104;N;6;16%
North Island;Mostly sunny;79;WNW;9;58%
Oakland;Mostly sunny;67;WNW;6;61%
Oceanside;Sunny;77;WSW;14;61%
Ontario;Sunny;86;ESE;4;28%
Oroville;Sunny;77;WSW;3;38%
Oxnard;Sunny;72;W;14;70%
Palm Springs;Sunny;105;Calm;0;7%
Palmdale;Sunny;90;W;17;6%
Paso Robles;Sunny;80;WNW;6;29%
Point Mugu;Sunny;71;W;12;62%
Porterville;Sunny;79;W;8;34%
Ramona;Sunny;89;WNW;12;21%
Redding;Sunny;80;N;3;21%
Riverside;Sunny;90;N;3;13%
Riverside March;Sunny;84;N;2;34%
Sacramento;Sunny;75;SW;6;46%
Sacramento International;Sunny;75;SE;6;42%
Salinas;Sunny;67;NW;15;60%
San Bernardino;Sunny;90;W;5;15%
San Carlos;Partly sunny;70;WNW;7;52%
San Diego;Mostly sunny;78;WNW;9;60%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;80;WNW;8;46%
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;80;W;9;44%
San Francisco;Partly sunny;63;WNW;7;66%
San Jose;Sunny;72;NNW;10;51%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;71;Calm;0;47%
San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;67;WNW;21;65%
Sandberg;Sunny;80;S;16;8%
Santa Ana;Sunny;83;NW;2;42%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;76;WSW;9;53%
Santa Maria;Sunny;71;NW;9;56%
Santa Monica;Sunny;79;WSW;8;48%
Santa Rosa;Sunny;73;S;8;47%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;75;WSW;7;35%
Santee;Sunny;86;W;12;28%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;69;NNE;7;24%
Stockton;Sunny;73;NW;7;47%
Thermal;Sunny;107;SE;6;8%
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;72;SW;14;7%
Twentynine Palms;Sunny;97;WSW;6;14%
Ukiah;Sunny;72;Calm;0;40%
Vacaville;Sunny;76;N;5;38%
Van Nuys;Sunny;91;SSW;5;11%
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;65;N;5;65%
Victorville;Sunny;84;Calm;0;26%
Visalia;Sunny;77;N;5;41%
Watsonville;Sunny;67;SW;7;60%
_____
