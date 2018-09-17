CA Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM PDT Monday, September 17, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;66;Calm;0;17%

Arcata;Mostly cloudy;60;NNE;2;68%

Auburn;Sunny;75;N;3;31%

Avalon;Sunny;74;WSW;9;45%

Bakersfield;Sunny;77;W;6;34%

Beale AFB;Sunny;75;ESE;4;35%

Big Bear City;Sunny;73;WSW;8;12%

Bishop;Sunny;78;N;7;11%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;65;S;10;26%

Blythe;Sunny;104;WSW;8;15%

Burbank;Sunny;85;S;9;17%

Camarillo;Sunny;78;W;7;41%

Camp Pendleton;Sunny;74;W;10;70%

Campo;Sunny;90;SW;14;17%

Carlsbad;Sunny;77;WSW;14;61%

Chico;Sunny;73;Calm;0;28%

China Lake;Sunny;86;N;3;10%

Chino;Sunny;86;ESE;4;28%

Concord;Sunny;76;SW;6;42%

Corona;Sunny;87;WNW;8;23%

Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;56;W;7;86%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;93;NNW;9;8%

Edwards AFB;Sunny;86;WSW;4;21%

El Centro;Sunny;105;W;7;12%

Eureka;Partly sunny;60;N;4;78%

Fairfield;Sunny;71;SW;5;48%

Fresno;Sunny;81;WNW;3;26%

Fullerton;Sunny;89;N;3;22%

Hanford;Sunny;82;N;5;27%

Hawthorne;Sunny;80;W;10;43%

Hayward;Mostly sunny;64;W;6;67%

Imperial;Sunny;105;W;7;12%

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;75;WNW;14;68%

Lancaster;Sunny;88;SW;13;5%

Lemoore Nas;Sunny;80;N;8;29%

Lincoln;Sunny;77;W;6;33%

Livermore;Sunny;75;WNW;15;41%

Lompoc;Mostly sunny;64;W;18;72%

Long Beach;Sunny;84;S;9;31%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;84;S;9;31%

Los Angeles;Sunny;85;ESE;2;39%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;85;ESE;2;39%

Madera;Sunny;83;W;8;27%

Mammoth;Sunny;68;N;4;22%

Marysville;Sunny;75;N;5;36%

Mather AFB;Sunny;77;WSW;6;33%

Merced;Sunny;80;N;8;30%

Merced (airport);Sunny;80;N;8;30%

Miramar Mcas;Sunny;82;WNW;8;43%

Modesto;Sunny;77;WNW;7;35%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;68;N;7;60%

Mojave;Sunny;86;SSW;13;6%

Montague;Sunny;70;N;3;26%

Monterey Rabr;Sunny;62;WNW;10;72%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;64;Calm;0;30%

Napa County;Sunny;68;Calm;1;52%

Needles;Sunny;104;N;6;16%

North Island;Mostly sunny;79;WNW;9;58%

Oakland;Mostly sunny;67;WNW;6;61%

Oceanside;Sunny;77;WSW;14;61%

Ontario;Sunny;86;ESE;4;28%

Oroville;Sunny;77;WSW;3;38%

Oxnard;Sunny;72;W;14;70%

Palm Springs;Sunny;105;Calm;0;7%

Palmdale;Sunny;90;W;17;6%

Paso Robles;Sunny;80;WNW;6;29%

Point Mugu;Sunny;71;W;12;62%

Porterville;Sunny;79;W;8;34%

Ramona;Sunny;89;WNW;12;21%

Redding;Sunny;80;N;3;21%

Riverside;Sunny;90;N;3;13%

Riverside March;Sunny;84;N;2;34%

Sacramento;Sunny;75;SW;6;46%

Sacramento International;Sunny;75;SE;6;42%

Salinas;Sunny;67;NW;15;60%

San Bernardino;Sunny;90;W;5;15%

San Carlos;Partly sunny;70;WNW;7;52%

San Diego;Mostly sunny;78;WNW;9;60%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;80;WNW;8;46%

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;80;W;9;44%

San Francisco;Partly sunny;63;WNW;7;66%

San Jose;Sunny;72;NNW;10;51%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;71;Calm;0;47%

San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;67;WNW;21;65%

Sandberg;Sunny;80;S;16;8%

Santa Ana;Sunny;83;NW;2;42%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;76;WSW;9;53%

Santa Maria;Sunny;71;NW;9;56%

Santa Monica;Sunny;79;WSW;8;48%

Santa Rosa;Sunny;73;S;8;47%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;75;WSW;7;35%

Santee;Sunny;86;W;12;28%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;69;NNE;7;24%

Stockton;Sunny;73;NW;7;47%

Thermal;Sunny;107;SE;6;8%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;72;SW;14;7%

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;97;WSW;6;14%

Ukiah;Sunny;72;Calm;0;40%

Vacaville;Sunny;76;N;5;38%

Van Nuys;Sunny;91;SSW;5;11%

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;65;N;5;65%

Victorville;Sunny;84;Calm;0;26%

Visalia;Sunny;77;N;5;41%

Watsonville;Sunny;67;SW;7;60%

