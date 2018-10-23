CA Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM PDT Monday, October 22, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;70;NNW;3;13%

Arcata;Cloudy;54;NNW;3;90%

Auburn;Sunny;76;N;5;24%

Avalon;Cloudy;64;SSW;3;80%

Bakersfield;Sunny;82;WNW;8;21%

Beale AFB;Sunny;80;Calm;0;25%

Big Bear City;Mostly cloudy;56;ENE;10;43%

Bishop;Sunny;74;N;5;18%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;61;W;10;27%

Blythe;Mostly cloudy;87;N;3;25%

Burbank;Mostly sunny;76;N;6;56%

Camarillo;Partly sunny;71;SW;13;60%

Camp Pendleton;Cloudy;69;W;8;67%

Campo;Cloudy;70;SSW;12;48%

Carlsbad;Cloudy;67;WSW;6;70%

Chico;Sunny;81;SSE;6;16%

China Lake;Mostly sunny;82;Calm;0;18%

Chino;Partly sunny;77;W;10;48%

Concord;Sunny;73;W;14;37%

Corona;Partly sunny;77;WNW;12;47%

Crescent City;Cloudy;50;S;9;89%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;82;N;3;25%

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;80;N;8;19%

El Centro;Cloudy;88;E;5;19%

Eureka;Cloudy;55;NNW;4;86%

Fairfield;Sunny;74;SW;17;38%

Fresno;Mostly sunny;82;NW;5;24%

Fullerton;Partly sunny;76;SW;7;49%

Hanford;Sunny;82;NNW;5;28%

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;71;WSW;10;65%

Hayward;Sunny;65;WNW;13;58%

Imperial;Cloudy;88;E;5;19%

Imperial Beach;Cloudy;65;W;6;72%

Lancaster;Sunny;81;NNW;7;19%

Lemoore Nas;Sunny;83;N;12;24%

Lincoln;Sunny;78;NNW;3;29%

Livermore;Sunny;73;W;8;36%

Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;64;WNW;13;72%

Long Beach;Mostly cloudy;73;S;8;58%

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;73;S;8;58%

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;71;W;7;62%

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;71;W;7;62%

Madera;Sunny;83;WNW;7;25%

Mammoth;Sunny;68;E;3;15%

Marysville;Sunny;80;S;3;24%

Mather AFB;Sunny;79;W;5;27%

Merced;Sunny;80;NW;10;28%

Merced (airport);Sunny;80;NW;10;28%

Miramar Mcas;Cloudy;69;W;6;62%

Modesto;Sunny;77;NW;12;31%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;63;NNW;9;67%

Mojave;Sunny;77;NE;5;20%

Montague;Sunny;74;Calm;0;15%

Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;63;W;10;62%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;71;Calm;0;17%

Napa County;Sunny;66;WNW;6;63%

Needles;Sunny;87;NNE;6;28%

North Island;Cloudy;66;WNW;8;72%

Oakland;Mostly sunny;62;WNW;10;72%

Oceanside;Cloudy;67;WSW;6;70%

Ontario;Partly sunny;77;W;10;48%

Oroville;Sunny;80;Calm;0;19%

Oxnard;Partly sunny;68;WSW;10;72%

Palm Springs;Mostly cloudy;90;SE;9;17%

Palmdale;Sunny;81;NNE;8;21%

Paso Robles;Sunny;85;Calm;0;15%

Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;69;WSW;9;65%

Porterville;Sunny;82;WNW;8;24%

Ramona;Cloudy;70;W;10;58%

Redding;Sunny;82;SE;7;18%

Riverside;Partly sunny;79;W;12;37%

Riverside March;Mostly cloudy;78;NW;10;42%

Sacramento;Sunny;78;Calm;0;26%

Sacramento International;Sunny;78;Calm;0;28%

Salinas;Sunny;63;WNW;13;67%

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;82;WSW;7;24%

San Carlos;Mostly sunny;64;N;9;67%

San Diego;Cloudy;66;WNW;8;72%

San Diego Brown;Cloudy;65;W;8;75%

San Diego Montgomery;Cloudy;67;WNW;6;67%

San Francisco;Mostly sunny;59;WNW;11;77%

San Jose;Sunny;66;NW;9;58%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;67;WNW;16;62%

San Nicolas Island;Cloudy;65;NW;14;77%

Sandberg;Mostly sunny;72;ENE;7;20%

Santa Ana;Partly sunny;73;SW;9;63%

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;67;W;14;72%

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;67;NW;15;67%

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;71;SW;9;62%

Santa Rosa;Sunny;68;S;7;54%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;72;W;10;55%

Santee;Cloudy;70;W;12;59%

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;39%

Stockton;Sunny;77;NW;13;33%

Thermal;Cloudy;88;SE;10;23%

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;61;ESE;6;18%

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;81;NE;6;28%

Ukiah;Sunny;78;SE;10;15%

Vacaville;Sunny;80;N;5;28%

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;79;SSE;8;44%

Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;60;NNW;13;81%

Victorville;Sunny;78;Calm;0;23%

Visalia;Sunny;80;Calm;0;30%

Watsonville;Sunny;63;WSW;8;69%

