CA Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM PDT Wednesday, October 31, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;42%

Arcata;Mostly cloudy;61;NW;3;77%

Auburn;Mostly sunny;70;Calm;0;21%

Avalon;Sunny;79;E;10;21%

Bakersfield;Sunny;69;Calm;0;33%

Beale AFB;Sunny;68;Calm;0;29%

Big Bear City;Sunny;50;E;10;6%

Bishop;Sunny;60;N;4;15%

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;60;W;6;24%

Blythe;Sunny;76;NNW;21;14%

Burbank;Sunny;76;SE;5;25%

Camarillo;Sunny;83;NE;22;7%

Camp Pendleton;Sunny;79;W;9;34%

Campo;Sunny;68;ENE;23;11%

Carlsbad;Sunny;74;W;5;52%

Chico;Intermittent clouds;73;NW;5;14%

China Lake;Mostly sunny;65;S;7;13%

Chino;Mostly sunny;76;W;8;26%

Concord;Sunny;74;ESE;7;18%

Corona;Sunny;77;ENE;10;12%

Crescent City;Cloudy;59;S;7;69%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;65;N;5;13%

Edwards AFB;Mostly cloudy;65;NNE;7;13%

El Centro;Sunny;77;NNW;16;11%

Eureka;Mostly cloudy;60;NW;4;73%

Fairfield;Sunny;74;NNE;9;19%

Fresno;Mostly sunny;66;SE;6;42%

Fullerton;Sunny;78;NNW;5;31%

Hanford;Sunny;67;S;6;31%

Hawthorne;Sunny;74;WSW;6;34%

Hayward;Partly sunny;68;W;7;50%

Imperial;Sunny;77;NNW;16;11%

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;73;WNW;8;55%

Lancaster;Sunny;65;ENE;15;12%

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;67;WNW;4;24%

Lincoln;Sunny;68;Calm;0;28%

Livermore;Sunny;71;WNW;6;22%

Lompoc;Sunny;73;Calm;0;20%

Long Beach;Sunny;77;N;3;41%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;76;Calm;0;41%

Los Angeles;Sunny;78;Calm;0;28%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;78;Calm;0;28%

Madera;Sunny;68;N;5;40%

Mammoth;Cloudy;54;E;3;50%

Marysville;Sunny;68;Calm;0;29%

Mather AFB;Sunny;70;Calm;0;30%

Merced;Sunny;67;SSE;6;40%

Merced (airport);Sunny;67;SSE;6;40%

Miramar Mcas;Sunny;80;N;4;29%

Modesto;Sunny;67;NW;3;26%

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;74;N;2;26%

Mojave;Sunny;61;N;5;14%

Montague;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;44%

Monterey Rabr;Sunny;71;WNW;4;32%

Mount Shasta;Cloudy;55;N;4;42%

Napa County;Sunny;75;N;6;27%

Needles;Sunny;72;NNE;26;15%

North Island;Mostly sunny;72;WNW;8;59%

Oakland;Mostly sunny;68;NNW;4;57%

Oceanside;Sunny;74;W;5;52%

Ontario;Mostly sunny;76;W;8;26%

Oroville;Mostly sunny;68;SE;6;26%

Oxnard;Sunny;79;NE;13;21%

Palm Springs;Sunny;79;N;10;8%

Palmdale;Sunny;65;ENE;13;12%

Paso Robles;Sunny;70;N;4;28%

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;81;NNE;14;12%

Porterville;Sunny;69;N;3;38%

Ramona;Sunny;80;NNE;9;10%

Redding;Cloudy;74;N;8;23%

Riverside;Sunny;76;NE;14;7%

Riverside March;Sunny;74;NW;9;11%

Sacramento;Mostly sunny;66;N;3;33%

Sacramento International;Partly sunny;68;N;4;34%

Salinas;Sunny;69;N;4;32%

San Bernardino;Sunny;76;N;3;11%

San Carlos;Intermittent clouds;73;Calm;0;26%

San Diego;Mostly sunny;72;WNW;8;59%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;79;Calm;0;19%

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;78;NW;1;27%

San Francisco;Mostly sunny;69;NNW;5;48%

San Jose;Mostly cloudy;73;N;2;27%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;76;S;6;27%

San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;74;NE;8;51%

Sandberg;Sunny;58;ENE;21;14%

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;79;ESE;6;44%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;73;SW;8;35%

Santa Maria;Sunny;76;N;3;21%

Santa Monica;Sunny;71;SSW;5;46%

Santa Rosa;Sunny;74;NNW;5;30%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;79;W;6;13%

Santee;Sunny;80;N;2;21%

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;54;N;2;25%

Stockton;Sunny;67;NW;5;28%

Thermal;Sunny;77;N;7;11%

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;49;Calm;1;27%

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;71;ENE;12;12%

Ukiah;Partly sunny;69;Calm;0;30%

Vacaville;Sunny;72;N;6;22%

Van Nuys;Sunny;76;N;9;24%

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;73;WNW;4;29%

Victorville;Sunny;65;NE;8;13%

Visalia;Sunny;67;S;7;43%

Watsonville;Sunny;70;SE;3;30%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather