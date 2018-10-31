CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM PDT Wednesday, October 31, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;42%
Arcata;Mostly cloudy;61;NW;3;77%
Auburn;Mostly sunny;70;Calm;0;21%
Avalon;Sunny;79;E;10;21%
Bakersfield;Sunny;69;Calm;0;33%
Beale AFB;Sunny;68;Calm;0;29%
Big Bear City;Sunny;50;E;10;6%
Bishop;Sunny;60;N;4;15%
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;60;W;6;24%
Blythe;Sunny;76;NNW;21;14%
Burbank;Sunny;76;SE;5;25%
Camarillo;Sunny;83;NE;22;7%
Camp Pendleton;Sunny;79;W;9;34%
Campo;Sunny;68;ENE;23;11%
Carlsbad;Sunny;74;W;5;52%
Chico;Intermittent clouds;73;NW;5;14%
China Lake;Mostly sunny;65;S;7;13%
Chino;Mostly sunny;76;W;8;26%
Concord;Sunny;74;ESE;7;18%
Corona;Sunny;77;ENE;10;12%
Crescent City;Cloudy;59;S;7;69%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;65;N;5;13%
Edwards AFB;Mostly cloudy;65;NNE;7;13%
El Centro;Sunny;77;NNW;16;11%
Eureka;Mostly cloudy;60;NW;4;73%
Fairfield;Sunny;74;NNE;9;19%
Fresno;Mostly sunny;66;SE;6;42%
Fullerton;Sunny;78;NNW;5;31%
Hanford;Sunny;67;S;6;31%
Hawthorne;Sunny;74;WSW;6;34%
Hayward;Partly sunny;68;W;7;50%
Imperial;Sunny;77;NNW;16;11%
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;73;WNW;8;55%
Lancaster;Sunny;65;ENE;15;12%
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;67;WNW;4;24%
Lincoln;Sunny;68;Calm;0;28%
Livermore;Sunny;71;WNW;6;22%
Lompoc;Sunny;73;Calm;0;20%
Long Beach;Sunny;77;N;3;41%
Los Alamitos;Sunny;76;Calm;0;41%
Los Angeles;Sunny;78;Calm;0;28%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;78;Calm;0;28%
Madera;Sunny;68;N;5;40%
Mammoth;Cloudy;54;E;3;50%
Marysville;Sunny;68;Calm;0;29%
Mather AFB;Sunny;70;Calm;0;30%
Merced;Sunny;67;SSE;6;40%
Merced (airport);Sunny;67;SSE;6;40%
Miramar Mcas;Sunny;80;N;4;29%
Modesto;Sunny;67;NW;3;26%
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;74;N;2;26%
Mojave;Sunny;61;N;5;14%
Montague;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;44%
Monterey Rabr;Sunny;71;WNW;4;32%
Mount Shasta;Cloudy;55;N;4;42%
Napa County;Sunny;75;N;6;27%
Needles;Sunny;72;NNE;26;15%
North Island;Mostly sunny;72;WNW;8;59%
Oakland;Mostly sunny;68;NNW;4;57%
Oceanside;Sunny;74;W;5;52%
Ontario;Mostly sunny;76;W;8;26%
Oroville;Mostly sunny;68;SE;6;26%
Oxnard;Sunny;79;NE;13;21%
Palm Springs;Sunny;79;N;10;8%
Palmdale;Sunny;65;ENE;13;12%
Paso Robles;Sunny;70;N;4;28%
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;81;NNE;14;12%
Porterville;Sunny;69;N;3;38%
Ramona;Sunny;80;NNE;9;10%
Redding;Cloudy;74;N;8;23%
Riverside;Sunny;76;NE;14;7%
Riverside March;Sunny;74;NW;9;11%
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;66;N;3;33%
Sacramento International;Partly sunny;68;N;4;34%
Salinas;Sunny;69;N;4;32%
San Bernardino;Sunny;76;N;3;11%
San Carlos;Intermittent clouds;73;Calm;0;26%
San Diego;Mostly sunny;72;WNW;8;59%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;79;Calm;0;19%
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;78;NW;1;27%
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;69;NNW;5;48%
San Jose;Mostly cloudy;73;N;2;27%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;76;S;6;27%
San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;74;NE;8;51%
Sandberg;Sunny;58;ENE;21;14%
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;79;ESE;6;44%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;73;SW;8;35%
Santa Maria;Sunny;76;N;3;21%
Santa Monica;Sunny;71;SSW;5;46%
Santa Rosa;Sunny;74;NNW;5;30%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;79;W;6;13%
Santee;Sunny;80;N;2;21%
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;54;N;2;25%
Stockton;Sunny;67;NW;5;28%
Thermal;Sunny;77;N;7;11%
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;49;Calm;1;27%
Twentynine Palms;Sunny;71;ENE;12;12%
Ukiah;Partly sunny;69;Calm;0;30%
Vacaville;Sunny;72;N;6;22%
Van Nuys;Sunny;76;N;9;24%
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;73;WNW;4;29%
Victorville;Sunny;65;NE;8;13%
Visalia;Sunny;67;S;7;43%
Watsonville;Sunny;70;SE;3;30%
_____
