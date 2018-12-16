CA Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM PST Saturday, December 15, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Cloudy;47;S;13;63%

Arcata;Cloudy;59;SSE;13;83%

Auburn;Cloudy;54;W;6;71%

Avalon;Sunny;63;W;7;55%

Bakersfield;Sunny;65;WNW;3;39%

Beale AFB;Cloudy;55;NW;5;83%

Big Bear City;Sunny;52;Calm;0;27%

Bishop;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;23%

Blue Canyon;Cloudy;46;NNW;6;52%

Blythe;Sunny;66;NNE;5;24%

Burbank;Sunny;72;S;8;27%

Camarillo;Sunny;66;W;9;56%

Camp Pendleton;Sunny;69;WSW;6;50%

Campo;Sunny;74;E;6;10%

Carlsbad;Sunny;66;W;8;48%

Chico;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;100%

China Lake;Sunny;61;NNW;4;22%

Chino;Sunny;69;ENE;5;25%

Concord;Cloudy;59;NNW;9;66%

Corona;Sunny;72;W;9;25%

Crescent City;Cloudy;54;S;13;77%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;60;N;3;21%

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;57;Calm;0;22%

El Centro;Sunny;70;NNW;3;16%

Eureka;Cloudy;59;SSE;15;81%

Fairfield;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;72%

Fresno;Sunny;65;Calm;0;43%

Fullerton;Sunny;74;N;5;26%

Hanford;Sunny;65;E;3;50%

Hawthorne;Sunny;68;W;7;38%

Hayward;Cloudy;65;S;5;54%

Imperial;Sunny;70;NNW;3;16%

Imperial Beach;Sunny;66;NW;15;64%

Lancaster;Sunny;56;SE;3;29%

Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;55%

Lincoln;Cloudy;54;WNW;7;87%

Livermore;Cloudy;58;ENE;8;69%

Lompoc;Sunny;62;W;10;64%

Long Beach;Sunny;72;WNW;9;28%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;72;WNW;9;28%

Los Angeles;Sunny;70;N;3;26%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;70;N;3;26%

Madera;Mostly cloudy;63;W;7;53%

Mammoth;Cloudy;42;SE;7;91%

Marysville;Cloudy;54;W;7;86%

Mather AFB;Intermittent clouds;59;SW;3;58%

Merced;Cloudy;58;SW;5;69%

Merced (airport);Cloudy;58;SW;5;69%

Miramar Mcas;Sunny;70;NW;10;34%

Modesto;Cloudy;60;S;5;57%

Moffett Nas;Cloudy;65;S;8;55%

Mojave;Sunny;57;Calm;0;22%

Montague;Cloudy;48;NE;3;62%

Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;64%

Mount Shasta;Cloudy;41;N;5;95%

Napa County;Cloudy;58;N;12;80%

Needles;Sunny;69;Calm;0;13%

North Island;Mostly sunny;68;NNW;15;54%

Oakland;Cloudy;61;SE;6;77%

Oceanside;Sunny;66;W;8;48%

Ontario;Sunny;69;ENE;5;25%

Oroville;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;89%

Oxnard;Sunny;63;W;16;72%

Palm Springs;Sunny;83;Calm;0;7%

Palmdale;Sunny;57;Calm;0;27%

Paso Robles;Sunny;55;Calm;0;74%

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;64;W;10;64%

Porterville;Sunny;65;Calm;0;39%

Ramona;Sunny;71;NW;12;25%

Redding;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;92%

Riverside;Sunny;75;WNW;3;13%

Riverside March;Sunny;73;NNE;6;11%

Sacramento;Cloudy;59;S;3;61%

Sacramento International;Cloudy;54;WNW;6;86%

Salinas;Partly sunny;64;Calm;0;53%

San Bernardino;Sunny;75;Calm;0;25%

San Carlos;Cloudy;63;N;5;63%

San Diego;Mostly sunny;68;NNW;15;54%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;69;WNW;8;44%

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;69;NW;12;29%

San Francisco;Cloudy;60;SSE;7;78%

San Jose;Cloudy;64;SE;9;57%

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;63;WNW;9;59%

San Nicolas Island;Sunny;61;WSW;9;80%

Sandberg;Sunny;55;NE;7;26%

Santa Ana;Sunny;67;NNW;5;51%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;64;W;10;64%

Santa Maria;Sunny;64;WNW;7;60%

Santa Monica;Sunny;68;SW;7;45%

Santa Rosa;Cloudy;58;SSE;9;77%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;64;SW;5;48%

Santee;Sunny;73;W;12;26%

South Lake Tahoe;Cloudy;50;SSW;10;24%

Stockton;Cloudy;59;SSE;7;66%

Thermal;Sunny;74;NNW;3;12%

Truckee-Tahoe;Cloudy;46;SW;9;29%

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;62;N;3;21%

Ukiah;Cloudy;55;SSE;6;83%

Vacaville;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;83%

Van Nuys;Sunny;77;SE;3;13%

Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;60;NNW;7;66%

Victorville;Sunny;59;Calm;0;26%

Visalia;Sunny;64;NNW;3;53%

Watsonville;Cloudy;61;WSW;6;55%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather