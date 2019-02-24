CA Current Conditions

CA Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM PST Sunday, February 24, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Cloudy;29;SSE;5;88%

Arcata;Showers;48;SE;12;89%

Auburn;Cloudy;42;ESE;6;70%

Avalon;Sunny;49;WNW;5;24%

Bakersfield;Sunny;37;E;6;72%

Beale AFB;Cloudy;45;SSW;10;69%

Big Bear City;Partly sunny;18;Calm;0;77%

Bishop;Mostly sunny;20;N;7;81%

Blue Canyon;Flurries;31;SE;7;69%

Blythe;Partly sunny;46;NNW;3;59%

Burbank;Sunny;43;WSW;5;59%

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;42;NNE;5;71%

Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy;43;NNW;2;69%

Campo;Mostly sunny;40;N;5;42%

Carlsbad;Mostly cloudy;39;NE;3;88%

Chico;Cloudy;48;SSE;7;57%

China Lake;Sunny;31;SW;7;66%

Chino;Sunny;46;N;1;57%

Concord;Cloudy;47;S;6;76%

Corona;Partly sunny;37;Calm;0;92%

Crescent City;Showers;48;S;26;92%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;35;W;7;75%

Edwards AFB;Sunny;29;Calm;0;94%

El Centro;Mostly sunny;33;W;5;81%

Eureka;Showers;49;SE;14;87%

Fairfield;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;88%

Fresno;Sunny;39;E;3;85%

Fullerton;Sunny;44;Calm;0;73%

Hanford;Sunny;37;N;3;95%

Hawthorne;Sunny;46;Calm;0;67%

Hayward;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;79%

Imperial;Mostly sunny;33;W;5;81%

Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;45;ENE;8;68%

Lancaster;Sunny;28;W;5;74%

Lemoore Nas;Sunny;35;ESE;3;92%

Lincoln;Cloudy;45;S;6;70%

Livermore;Cloudy;42;W;3;88%

Lompoc;Sunny;33;E;5;91%

Long Beach;Partly sunny;46;WNW;3;70%

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;46;WNW;3;70%

Los Angeles;Sunny;46;Calm;0;65%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;46;Calm;0;65%

Madera;Sunny;38;SW;3;82%

Mammoth;Cloudy;31;S;10;90%

Marysville;Cloudy;46;SSE;9;67%

Mather AFB;Cloudy;45;SE;7;75%

Merced;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;92%

Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;92%

Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy;44;ENE;1;66%

Modesto;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;79%

Moffett Nas;Cloudy;45;SE;3;82%

Mojave;Sunny;31;NNW;6;55%

Montague;Cloudy;41;S;23;59%

Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;43;E;5;82%

Mount Shasta;Cloudy;32;N;6;88%

Napa County;Cloudy;45;SSW;4;90%

Needles;Partly sunny;44;NNW;7;57%

North Island;Mostly cloudy;50;E;5;52%

Oakland;Cloudy;48;SSW;4;83%

Oceanside;Mostly cloudy;39;NE;3;88%

Ontario;Sunny;46;N;1;57%

Oroville;Cloudy;47;SSE;9;63%

Oxnard;Sunny;43;NNE;10;70%

Palm Springs;Partly sunny;43;NW;6;65%

Palmdale;Sunny;32;WNW;3;72%

Paso Robles;Sunny;32;SE;3;95%

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;39;NNW;6;79%

Porterville;Sunny;34;E;6;96%

Ramona;Partly sunny;33;Calm;0;81%

Redding;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;76%

Riverside;Partly sunny;39;ENE;3;79%

Riverside March;Partly sunny;35;Calm;0;100%

Sacramento;Cloudy;45;SE;5;79%

Sacramento International;Cloudy;46;SSE;9;79%

Salinas;Sunny;40;SSE;12;82%

San Bernardino;Mostly cloudy;39;NE;5;69%

San Carlos;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;81%

San Diego;Mostly cloudy;50;E;5;52%

San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy;39;ESE;7;75%

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;43;Calm;0;67%

San Francisco;Cloudy;48;SW;4;87%

San Jose;Cloudy;44;SSE;5;88%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;35;Calm;0;88%

San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;53;SW;4;81%

Sandberg;Sunny;35;ENE;9;20%

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;48;NNE;1;65%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;39;Calm;0;82%

Santa Maria;Sunny;36;Calm;0;89%

Santa Monica;Sunny;45;N;3;62%

Santa Rosa;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;96%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;34;Calm;1;92%

Santee;Partly sunny;37;Calm;0;86%

South Lake Tahoe;Cloudy;32;SSW;12;66%

Stockton;Cloudy;44;ESE;3;78%

Thermal;Partly sunny;43;N;7;62%

Truckee-Tahoe;Cloudy;30;S;10;69%

Twentynine Palms;Mostly cloudy;41;NW;3;57%

Ukiah;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;85%

Vacaville;Cloudy;47;SSW;7;86%

Van Nuys;Sunny;43;Calm;0;67%

Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;37;SSE;7;91%

Victorville;Sunny;33;Calm;0;71%

Visalia;Sunny;36;E;3;96%

Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;41;Calm;0;92%

