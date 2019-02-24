CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM PST Sunday, February 24, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Cloudy;29;SSE;5;88%
Arcata;Showers;48;SE;12;89%
Auburn;Cloudy;42;ESE;6;70%
Avalon;Sunny;49;WNW;5;24%
Bakersfield;Sunny;37;E;6;72%
Beale AFB;Cloudy;45;SSW;10;69%
Big Bear City;Partly sunny;18;Calm;0;77%
Bishop;Mostly sunny;20;N;7;81%
Blue Canyon;Flurries;31;SE;7;69%
Blythe;Partly sunny;46;NNW;3;59%
Burbank;Sunny;43;WSW;5;59%
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;42;NNE;5;71%
Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy;43;NNW;2;69%
Campo;Mostly sunny;40;N;5;42%
Carlsbad;Mostly cloudy;39;NE;3;88%
Chico;Cloudy;48;SSE;7;57%
China Lake;Sunny;31;SW;7;66%
Chino;Sunny;46;N;1;57%
Concord;Cloudy;47;S;6;76%
Corona;Partly sunny;37;Calm;0;92%
Crescent City;Showers;48;S;26;92%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;35;W;7;75%
Edwards AFB;Sunny;29;Calm;0;94%
El Centro;Mostly sunny;33;W;5;81%
Eureka;Showers;49;SE;14;87%
Fairfield;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;88%
Fresno;Sunny;39;E;3;85%
Fullerton;Sunny;44;Calm;0;73%
Hanford;Sunny;37;N;3;95%
Hawthorne;Sunny;46;Calm;0;67%
Hayward;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;79%
Imperial;Mostly sunny;33;W;5;81%
Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;45;ENE;8;68%
Lancaster;Sunny;28;W;5;74%
Lemoore Nas;Sunny;35;ESE;3;92%
Lincoln;Cloudy;45;S;6;70%
Livermore;Cloudy;42;W;3;88%
Lompoc;Sunny;33;E;5;91%
Long Beach;Partly sunny;46;WNW;3;70%
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;46;WNW;3;70%
Los Angeles;Sunny;46;Calm;0;65%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;46;Calm;0;65%
Madera;Sunny;38;SW;3;82%
Mammoth;Cloudy;31;S;10;90%
Marysville;Cloudy;46;SSE;9;67%
Mather AFB;Cloudy;45;SE;7;75%
Merced;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;92%
Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;92%
Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy;44;ENE;1;66%
Modesto;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;79%
Moffett Nas;Cloudy;45;SE;3;82%
Mojave;Sunny;31;NNW;6;55%
Montague;Cloudy;41;S;23;59%
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;43;E;5;82%
Mount Shasta;Cloudy;32;N;6;88%
Napa County;Cloudy;45;SSW;4;90%
Needles;Partly sunny;44;NNW;7;57%
North Island;Mostly cloudy;50;E;5;52%
Oakland;Cloudy;48;SSW;4;83%
Oceanside;Mostly cloudy;39;NE;3;88%
Ontario;Sunny;46;N;1;57%
Oroville;Cloudy;47;SSE;9;63%
Oxnard;Sunny;43;NNE;10;70%
Palm Springs;Partly sunny;43;NW;6;65%
Palmdale;Sunny;32;WNW;3;72%
Paso Robles;Sunny;32;SE;3;95%
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;39;NNW;6;79%
Porterville;Sunny;34;E;6;96%
Ramona;Partly sunny;33;Calm;0;81%
Redding;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;76%
Riverside;Partly sunny;39;ENE;3;79%
Riverside March;Partly sunny;35;Calm;0;100%
Sacramento;Cloudy;45;SE;5;79%
Sacramento International;Cloudy;46;SSE;9;79%
Salinas;Sunny;40;SSE;12;82%
San Bernardino;Mostly cloudy;39;NE;5;69%
San Carlos;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;81%
San Diego;Mostly cloudy;50;E;5;52%
San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy;39;ESE;7;75%
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;43;Calm;0;67%
San Francisco;Cloudy;48;SW;4;87%
San Jose;Cloudy;44;SSE;5;88%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;35;Calm;0;88%
San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;53;SW;4;81%
Sandberg;Sunny;35;ENE;9;20%
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;48;NNE;1;65%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;39;Calm;0;82%
Santa Maria;Sunny;36;Calm;0;89%
Santa Monica;Sunny;45;N;3;62%
Santa Rosa;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;96%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;34;Calm;1;92%
Santee;Partly sunny;37;Calm;0;86%
South Lake Tahoe;Cloudy;32;SSW;12;66%
Stockton;Cloudy;44;ESE;3;78%
Thermal;Partly sunny;43;N;7;62%
Truckee-Tahoe;Cloudy;30;S;10;69%
Twentynine Palms;Mostly cloudy;41;NW;3;57%
Ukiah;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;85%
Vacaville;Cloudy;47;SSW;7;86%
Van Nuys;Sunny;43;Calm;0;67%
Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;37;SSE;7;91%
Victorville;Sunny;33;Calm;0;71%
Visalia;Sunny;36;E;3;96%
Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;41;Calm;0;92%
_____
