CA Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM PDT Friday, June 7, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Mostly cloudy;42;NNW;10;54%

Arcata;Mostly sunny;49;NW;3;79%

Auburn;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;66%

Avalon;Fog;55;E;7;100%

Bakersfield;Sunny;66;N;6;26%

Beale AFB;Cloudy;52;SSW;3;81%

Big Bear City;Sunny;55;SW;5;32%

Bishop;Mostly sunny;60;NW;7;30%

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;45;SSE;3;55%

Blythe;Sunny;77;WSW;3;35%

Burbank;Cloudy;59;S;6;92%

Camarillo;Showers;60;W;6;89%

Camp Pendleton;Cloudy;59;SE;2;97%

Campo;Sunny;50;NE;6;89%

Carlsbad;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;89%

Chico;Sunny;55;NNW;13;40%

China Lake;Mostly sunny;73;SW;13;22%

Chino;Cloudy;61;WSW;3;86%

Concord;Cloudy;54;SSW;7;69%

Corona;Cloudy;63;NW;3;86%

Crescent City;Sunny;46;NE;3;88%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;70;NW;18;39%

Edwards AFB;Sunny;60;SW;12;44%

El Centro;Sunny;71;ESE;5;58%

Eureka;Mostly sunny;41;NW;5;100%

Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;49;SSW;13;78%

Fresno;Mostly sunny;60;NW;8;43%

Fullerton;Cloudy;63;W;4;77%

Hanford;Sunny;59;NW;7;41%

Hawthorne;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;77%

Hayward;Mostly cloudy;53;SSW;5;76%

Imperial;Sunny;71;ESE;5;58%

Imperial Beach;Cloudy;63;S;2;79%

Lancaster;Sunny;61;W;7;42%

Lemoore Nas;Sunny;54;WNW;3;52%

Lincoln;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;71%

Livermore;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;82%

Lompoc;Cloudy;50;WNW;3;92%

Long Beach;Cloudy;62;ESE;3;83%

Los Alamitos;Cloudy;62;ESE;3;83%

Los Angeles;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;83%

Los Angeles Downtown;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;83%

Madera;Sunny;57;WNW;7;54%

Mammoth;Sunny;38;NNW;10;71%

Marysville;Cloudy;55;ESE;3;74%

Mather AFB;Sunny;52;SE;7;81%

Merced;Mostly sunny;53;NNW;8;68%

Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;53;NNW;8;68%

Miramar Mcas;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;75%

Modesto;Mostly cloudy;56;NNW;8;59%

Moffett Nas;Mostly cloudy;54;SE;5;69%

Mojave;Sunny;68;WNW;20;34%

Montague;Sunny;41;NNE;9;67%

Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;49;SW;6;83%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;40;N;5;64%

Napa County;Cloudy;53;SW;3;71%

Needles;Sunny;83;WSW;10;19%

North Island;Cloudy;62;WSW;3;80%

Oakland;Mostly cloudy;53;WNW;6;82%

Oceanside;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;89%

Ontario;Cloudy;61;WSW;3;86%

Oroville;Sunny;56;Calm;0;69%

Oxnard;Showers;60;WNW;7;92%

Palm Springs;Sunny;73;NW;5;56%

Palmdale;Sunny;62;SE;3;55%

Paso Robles;Sunny;48;NNW;6;86%

Point Mugu;Showers;60;W;5;96%

Porterville;Sunny;55;SSE;6;66%

Ramona;Mostly cloudy;61;NNE;3;83%

Redding;Sunny;57;NW;10;41%

Riverside;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;83%

Riverside March;Cloudy;61;W;5;100%

Sacramento;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;82%

Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;80%

Salinas;Sunny;55;W;12;68%

San Bernardino;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;77%

San Carlos;Intermittent clouds;54;WSW;6;62%

San Diego;Cloudy;62;WSW;3;80%

San Diego Brown;Cloudy;60;W;5;86%

San Diego Montgomery;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;86%

San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;53;NW;8;74%

San Jose;Partly sunny;52;N;5;80%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;48;Calm;0;89%

San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy;57;NW;7;96%

Sandberg;Sunny;55;NW;14;32%

Santa Ana;Cloudy;63;SSW;3;80%

Santa Barbara;Mostly cloudy;57;W;5;100%

Santa Maria;Cloudy;48;SE;3;96%

Santa Monica;Cloudy;61;SW;5;93%

Santa Rosa;Mostly cloudy;50;W;5;63%

Santa Ynez;Showers;48;Calm;0;100%

Santee;Cloudy;63;WNW;3;82%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;48;S;12;34%

Stockton;Cloudy;54;W;6;66%

Thermal;Sunny;65;Calm;0;70%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;39;Calm;0;69%

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;71;W;7;33%

Ukiah;Sunny;51;N;8;51%

Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;52;SW;3;68%

Van Nuys;Cloudy;62;N;3;83%

Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;48;NNE;5;100%

Victorville;Sunny;58;SW;7;57%

Visalia;Sunny;57;W;3;57%

Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;82%

