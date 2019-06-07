CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM PDT Friday, June 7, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Mostly cloudy;42;NNW;10;54%
Arcata;Mostly sunny;49;NW;3;79%
Auburn;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;66%
Avalon;Fog;55;E;7;100%
Bakersfield;Sunny;66;N;6;26%
Beale AFB;Cloudy;52;SSW;3;81%
Big Bear City;Sunny;55;SW;5;32%
Bishop;Mostly sunny;60;NW;7;30%
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;45;SSE;3;55%
Blythe;Sunny;77;WSW;3;35%
Burbank;Cloudy;59;S;6;92%
Camarillo;Showers;60;W;6;89%
Camp Pendleton;Cloudy;59;SE;2;97%
Campo;Sunny;50;NE;6;89%
Carlsbad;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;89%
Chico;Sunny;55;NNW;13;40%
China Lake;Mostly sunny;73;SW;13;22%
Chino;Cloudy;61;WSW;3;86%
Concord;Cloudy;54;SSW;7;69%
Corona;Cloudy;63;NW;3;86%
Crescent City;Sunny;46;NE;3;88%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;70;NW;18;39%
Edwards AFB;Sunny;60;SW;12;44%
El Centro;Sunny;71;ESE;5;58%
Eureka;Mostly sunny;41;NW;5;100%
Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;49;SSW;13;78%
Fresno;Mostly sunny;60;NW;8;43%
Fullerton;Cloudy;63;W;4;77%
Hanford;Sunny;59;NW;7;41%
Hawthorne;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;77%
Hayward;Mostly cloudy;53;SSW;5;76%
Imperial;Sunny;71;ESE;5;58%
Imperial Beach;Cloudy;63;S;2;79%
Lancaster;Sunny;61;W;7;42%
Lemoore Nas;Sunny;54;WNW;3;52%
Lincoln;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;71%
Livermore;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;82%
Lompoc;Cloudy;50;WNW;3;92%
Long Beach;Cloudy;62;ESE;3;83%
Los Alamitos;Cloudy;62;ESE;3;83%
Los Angeles;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;83%
Los Angeles Downtown;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;83%
Madera;Sunny;57;WNW;7;54%
Mammoth;Sunny;38;NNW;10;71%
Marysville;Cloudy;55;ESE;3;74%
Mather AFB;Sunny;52;SE;7;81%
Merced;Mostly sunny;53;NNW;8;68%
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;53;NNW;8;68%
Miramar Mcas;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;75%
Modesto;Mostly cloudy;56;NNW;8;59%
Moffett Nas;Mostly cloudy;54;SE;5;69%
Mojave;Sunny;68;WNW;20;34%
Montague;Sunny;41;NNE;9;67%
Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;49;SW;6;83%
Mount Shasta;Sunny;40;N;5;64%
Napa County;Cloudy;53;SW;3;71%
Needles;Sunny;83;WSW;10;19%
North Island;Cloudy;62;WSW;3;80%
Oakland;Mostly cloudy;53;WNW;6;82%
Oceanside;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;89%
Ontario;Cloudy;61;WSW;3;86%
Oroville;Sunny;56;Calm;0;69%
Oxnard;Showers;60;WNW;7;92%
Palm Springs;Sunny;73;NW;5;56%
Palmdale;Sunny;62;SE;3;55%
Paso Robles;Sunny;48;NNW;6;86%
Point Mugu;Showers;60;W;5;96%
Porterville;Sunny;55;SSE;6;66%
Ramona;Mostly cloudy;61;NNE;3;83%
Redding;Sunny;57;NW;10;41%
Riverside;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;83%
Riverside March;Cloudy;61;W;5;100%
Sacramento;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;82%
Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;80%
Salinas;Sunny;55;W;12;68%
San Bernardino;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;77%
San Carlos;Intermittent clouds;54;WSW;6;62%
San Diego;Cloudy;62;WSW;3;80%
San Diego Brown;Cloudy;60;W;5;86%
San Diego Montgomery;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;86%
San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;53;NW;8;74%
San Jose;Partly sunny;52;N;5;80%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;48;Calm;0;89%
San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy;57;NW;7;96%
Sandberg;Sunny;55;NW;14;32%
Santa Ana;Cloudy;63;SSW;3;80%
Santa Barbara;Mostly cloudy;57;W;5;100%
Santa Maria;Cloudy;48;SE;3;96%
Santa Monica;Cloudy;61;SW;5;93%
Santa Rosa;Mostly cloudy;50;W;5;63%
Santa Ynez;Showers;48;Calm;0;100%
Santee;Cloudy;63;WNW;3;82%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;48;S;12;34%
Stockton;Cloudy;54;W;6;66%
Thermal;Sunny;65;Calm;0;70%
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;39;Calm;0;69%
Twentynine Palms;Sunny;71;W;7;33%
Ukiah;Sunny;51;N;8;51%
Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;52;SW;3;68%
Van Nuys;Cloudy;62;N;3;83%
Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;48;NNE;5;100%
Victorville;Sunny;58;SW;7;57%
Visalia;Sunny;57;W;3;57%
Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;82%
