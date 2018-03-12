CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

925 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-121930-

Coastal Del Norte-

925 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 53.

Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 45 to 55. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast

wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 48 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 49 65 51 53 / 0 10 100 80

Klamath 48 67 49 54 / 0 10 100 80

CAZ102-121930-

Del Norte Interior-

925 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 70. South wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Windy. Lows 37 to 47. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the

valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet.

Highs 39 to 54. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Highs 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 39 to 54. Lows 28 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 43 63 47 51 / 0 10 100 90

CAZ103-121930-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

925 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 53.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 76. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Windy. Lows 44 to 54. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 48. Highs 49 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 50 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 60. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 47 71 48 54 / 0 10 90 80

Arcata 49 71 48 54 / 0 10 90 80

Eureka 49 70 50 54 / 0 10 80 80

Fortuna 49 71 48 54 / 0 20 90 80

CAZ104-121930-

Southwestern Humboldt-

925 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 2 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 58 to 68.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight.

Very windy. Lows 41 to 51. South wind 15 to 25 mph in the valleys

and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Highs 45 to 55. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows

36 to 46. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 3000 feet.

Highs 45 to 55. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 56. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 45 to 56. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 46 63 47 52 / 0 30 100 80

CAZ105-121930-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

925 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 2 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 59 to 74. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at

higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Windy. Lows 37 to 47. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the

valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Snow level 5000 feet falling to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 56. South wind 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Highs 40 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows

31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 41 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows

28 to 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 43 to 56. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 43 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 43 69 43 53 / 0 20 100 90

Hoopa 44 67 45 52 / 0 20 100 90

Willow Creek 43 65 45 52 / 0 20 100 90

CAZ106-121930-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

925 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 2 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain through the day. Breezy. Highs

58 to 72. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Windy. Lows 38 to 48. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the

valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 44 to 56. South wind

around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 42 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows

34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows

29 to 39.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 45 to 58. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 46 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 46 67 48 54 / 0 30 100 80

CAZ107-121930-

Northern Trinity-

925 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 6500 feet in

the morning. Highs 51 to 66. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight.

Windy. Lows 33 to 43. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and

south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet falling to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet

falling to 3000 feet overnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet rising to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows

25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows

22 to 32.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 23 to 33.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 35 53 40 45 / 0 60 100 90

Weaverville 39 58 42 50 / 0 40 90 90

CAZ108-121930-

Southern Trinity-

925 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 64. Southeast wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Breezy. Lows 34 to 44. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the

valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs

39 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 4000 feet falling to 3000 feet overnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet rising to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows

29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows

25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 40 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 36 60 40 51 / 0 30 90 90

Ruth 38 61 40 47 / 0 20 100 90

CAZ109-121930-

Mendocino Coast-

925 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening.

Lows 43 to 53. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 56 to 66.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight.

Windy. Lows 43 to 53. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

47 to 58. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to

46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 49 63 49 55 / 10 30 90 80

Point Arena 46 57 49 53 / 10 40 80 60

CAZ110-121930-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

925 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 57 to 67. Southeast wind 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight.

Windy. Lows 39 to 49. Southeast wind around 20 mph in the valleys

and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 43 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 44 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to

41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 46 62 47 51 / 0 30 100 90

Laytonville 45 63 44 49 / 0 30 100 90

Willits 45 62 47 52 / 0 30 100 80

CAZ111-121930-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

925 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 48 to 63. Southeast wind 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Windy. Lows 35 to 45. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the

valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs

38 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 4000 feet falling to 3000 feet overnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet.

Highs 36 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows

29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 37 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 42 62 44 50 / 0 30 100 90

CAZ112-121930-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

925 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67. Southeast

wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight.

Breezy. Lows 42 to 52. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and

south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 47 62 48 55 / 10 40 90 70

CAZ113-121930-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

925 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 56 to 66.

Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight.

Breezy. Lows 42 to 52. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and

south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs

44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 46 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 47 64 48 56 / 0 40 100 80

