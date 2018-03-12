CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

068 FPUS56 KEKA 122256

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

356 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-131400-

Coastal Del Norte-

356 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain overnight.

Lows 45 to 55. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely overnight. Lows 37 to 47. South wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 57.

Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 56. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 59. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 47 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 51 54 43 53 / 100 100 70 60

Klamath 50 54 42 52 / 100 100 70 60

CAZ102-131400-

Del Norte Interior-

356 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain overnight.

Windy. Lows 37 to 47. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and

south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers through the day. Snow showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Snow level

4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. South

wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows

26 to 36.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 39 to 54. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 39 to 53. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 41 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 48 51 39 50 / 100 100 90 70

CAZ103-131400-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

356 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain overnight.

Windy. Lows 46 to 56. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 48. South wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to

58. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 45. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 60. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 50 55 42 53 / 100 90 70 50

Arcata 50 55 43 53 / 100 80 60 50

Eureka 52 55 43 53 / 100 70 50 50

Fortuna 50 56 42 54 / 100 80 60 50

CAZ104-131400-

Southwestern Humboldt-

356 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain. Very windy. Rain may be heavy at times

overnight. Lows 42 to 52. South wind 15 to 25 mph in the valleys

and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Rain showers likely through the night. Lows 35 to 45. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow

level 3000 feet. Lows 33 to 43. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 43 to 53. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to

43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 45 to 56. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 49 52 41 51 / 100 80 60 40

CAZ105-131400-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

356 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain overnight.

Windy. Lows 38 to 48. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and

south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers through the day. Snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Highs 42 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers in the evening,

then rain showers and snow showers likely overnight. Snow level

3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

3000 feet. Highs 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows

26 to 36.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 41 to 55. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

42 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 44 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 45 53 37 52 / 100 100 80 80

Hoopa 47 53 39 52 / 100 100 70 60

Willow Creek 46 53 38 52 / 100 100 70 60

CAZ106-131400-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

356 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight.

Windy. Lows 40 to 50. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and

south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Snow level 5000 feet falling to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Chance of snow showers through the night. Chance of rain showers

overnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 42 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows

29 to 39.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 44 to 58. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

45 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 47 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 50 54 41 53 / 100 90 60 50

CAZ107-131400-

Northern Trinity-

356 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 34 to 44. South wind 20 to 25 mph in

the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow

level 6000 feet falling to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 5 to 7 inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers in the evening,

then rain showers and snow showers likely overnight. Snow level

4000 feet falling to 3000 feet overnight. Snow accumulations of

2 to 4 inches. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet.

Highs 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow

level 3000 feet. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet.

Highs 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows

21 to 31.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 39 to 54. Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 23 to 33. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 41 47 31 43 / 100 100 70 80

Weaverville 43 50 34 47 / 100 100 50 80

CAZ108-131400-

Southern Trinity-

356 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight.

Breezy. Lows 34 to 44. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and

south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet

falling to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 2 to

4 inches. Highs 40 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 4000 feet falling to 3000 feet overnight. Lows 26 to

36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 35 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows

24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

40 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

41 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 42 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 41 51 32 48 / 100 90 40 50

Ruth 40 47 32 46 / 100 90 40 50

CAZ109-131400-

Mendocino Coast-

356 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight.

Windy. Lows 46 to 56. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Rain showers likely through the night. Lows 38 to 48. South wind

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to

56. West wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 46. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 56. South wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 59. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 52 56 44 53 / 100 70 60 40

Point Arena 53 55 45 53 / 90 60 60 30

CAZ110-131400-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

356 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 41 to 51. Southeast wind around

20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and snow showers

likely overnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet.

Highs 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 46 to 58. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 49 51 39 50 / 100 90 80 50

Laytonville 46 50 36 48 / 100 90 60 50

Willits 49 52 37 50 / 100 90 50 40

CAZ111-131400-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

356 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 36 to 46. South wind 20 to 25 mph in

the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet

falling to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Highs 39 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet falling to 3000 feet overnight.

Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Highs 34 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows

24 to 34.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 45 51 35 50 / 100 90 50 50

CAZ112-131400-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

356 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 45 to 55. South wind 20 to 25 mph

in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain

showers overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 59. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 51 55 41 52 / 100 80 60 40

CAZ113-131400-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

356 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 43 to 53. South wind 20 to 25 mph

in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 43 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs

43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 58. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 48 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 50 56 40 53 / 100 90 50 40

