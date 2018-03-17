CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

_____

653 FPUS56 KEKA 172115

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

215 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ101-181215-

Coastal Del Norte-

215 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

South wind around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 49 to

59. Southeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.

Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 40 to

50.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 46 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 40 53 41 56 / 10 10 10 10

Klamath 38 53 38 57 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ102-181215-

Del Norte Interior-

215 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening. Patchy frost overnight. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 41 to

56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 34 to

44.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 26 to

36.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs

39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 35 52 34 56 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ103-181215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

215 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost overnight. Lows

32 to 42. North wind around 10 mph shifting to the east

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 60.

Southeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65. East

wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 58. Lows 34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 37 54 37 57 / 10 10 10 10

Arcata 38 53 38 57 / 10 10 10 10

Eureka 38 53 39 57 / 10 10 10 10

Fortuna 36 56 37 60 / 10 0 10 10

$$

CAZ104-181215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

215 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost overnight. Lows

31 to 41. North wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs 45 to 55. East

wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 61. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62. East

wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 43 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 43 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 35 52 37 58 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ105-181215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

215 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight.

Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs 43 to

58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Slight chance of snow showers through the night.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs 49 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 50 to 62. Lows 35 to

45.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 31 57 33 62 / 10 10 20 10

Hoopa 34 56 34 60 / 10 10 20 10

Willow Creek 33 55 33 60 / 10 10 20 10

$$

CAZ106-181215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

215 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight.

Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs 46 to

58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet. Highs 51 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 53 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 42 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 34 56 36 61 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ107-181215-

Northern Trinity-

215 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the evening. Slight chance of snow showers overnight. Patchy

frost overnight. Snow level 3500 feet falling to 2500 feet

overnight. Lows 20 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Slight

chance of snow showers through the day. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Snow

level 3000 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 46 to

61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow

showers. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 39 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 27 46 29 49 / 30 10 30 20

Weaverville 29 51 31 55 / 10 10 20 20

$$

CAZ108-181215-

Southern Trinity-

215 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Patchy

frost overnight. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows 22 to

32.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 41 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers overnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 39 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow

showers. Lows 23 to 33. Highs 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 27 51 29 56 / 10 10 20 20

Ruth 26 48 28 54 / 10 0 20 10

$$

CAZ109-181215-

Mendocino Coast-

215 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

North wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 47 to

57. East wind around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Northeast wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61. East

wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

51 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 47 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 39 55 40 57 / 0 0 10 10

Point Arena 41 52 42 55 / 0 0 10 0

$$

CAZ110-181215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

215 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight.

Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs 47 to

57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

52 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 45 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 34 52 35 57 / 0 0 10 10

Laytonville 32 53 34 59 / 0 0 10 10

Willits 31 53 32 59 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ111-181215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

215 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers and snow showers in the evening. Areas of

frost overnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

overnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 44 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 29 54 31 58 / 10 0 10 10

$$

CAZ112-181215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

215 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 49 to

59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

51 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 48 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 35 56 36 62 / 0 0 10 0

$$

CAZ113-181215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

215 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight.

Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs 46 to

57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

49 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 44 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 44 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to

42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 45 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 34 57 35 63 / 10 0 10 10

$$

