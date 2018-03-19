CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

_____

991 FPUS56 KEKA 191024

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

324 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-200130-

Coastal Del Norte-

324 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. East wind around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. North wind around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast

wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight.

Lows 41 to 51. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 42 to 52. Lows

34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 57 44 58 / 0 10 40

Klamath 59 43 58 / 0 10 40

$$

CAZ102-200130-

Del Norte Interior-

324 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 47 to

62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Snow

level 4000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Chance of snow through the day. Chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 46 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight.

Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, breezy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 63. South wind 20 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs

34 to 49. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 59 40 57 / 0 10 40

$$

CAZ103-200130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

324 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 54 to

64. East wind around 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind around 10 mph

shifting to the east overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64. East

wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to

56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 58 42 57 / 0 10 40

Arcata 58 41 58 / 0 10 40

Eureka 57 42 57 / 0 10 40

Fortuna 61 41 59 / 0 10 40

$$

CAZ104-200130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

324 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 51 to

63. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 37 to 47. North

wind around 5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain overnight. Lows 40 to 50. East wind around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, windy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers and

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 41 to 54. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 59 41 56 / 0 20 50

$$

CAZ105-200130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

324 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 50 to

64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 48 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs 51 to 64. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 26 to

36.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 63 37 59 / 0 10 50

Hoopa 62 40 58 / 0 10 40

Willow Creek 62 39 56 / 0 10 40

$$

CAZ106-200130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

324 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 52 to

65.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Chance

of rain through the day. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, breezy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 66. Southeast wind 20 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 29 to

39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 40 to 53. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 63 40 58 / 0 10 50

$$

CAZ107-200130-

Northern Trinity-

324 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 47 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Chance

of rain through the day. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening. Snow likely

through the night. Rain likely overnight. Snow level 5000 to

5500 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 48 to

63. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows

19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Highs 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 19 to

29.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow

showers. Highs 37 to 52. Lows 20 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 51 31 46 / 10 10 60

Weaverville 56 34 50 / 10 10 50

$$

CAZ108-200130-

Southern Trinity-

324 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

48 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet

rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 2 to

3 inches. Highs 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain overnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain through the night. Snow overnight. Lows

29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows

22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 35 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 23 to

33.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow

showers. Highs 36 to 50. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 58 32 50 / 10 10 50

Ruth 57 32 50 / 0 10 60

$$

CAZ109-200130-

Mendocino Coast-

324 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. East wind around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest

wind around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain overnight. Lows 41 to 51. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to

45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 58 44 57 / 0 10 60

Point Arena 55 46 53 / 0 20 70

$$

CAZ110-200130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 55 to

65.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast wind

around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 42 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 59 40 54 / 0 10 60

Laytonville 60 38 54 / 0 10 70

Willits 61 39 53 / 0 10 60

$$

CAZ111-200130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 47 to

62.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet

rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs

47 to 62. South wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 61 36 55 / 0 10 60

$$

CAZ112-200130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 56 to

66.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.

Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 45 to 55. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 64 43 54 / 0 20 60

$$

CAZ113-200130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 54 to

65.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance

of rain overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 63. Southeast wind around

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers and

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 41 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 29 to

39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 65 42 55 / 0 10 60

$$

