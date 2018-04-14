CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
Updated 5:13 pm, Saturday, April 14, 2018
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018
662 FPUS56 KEKA 142109
ZFPEKA
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.
CAZ101-151215-
Coastal Del Norte-
209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely overnight. Lows 42 to 52. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs 47 to 57. South wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows
37 to 47. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to
46. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
50 to 60. South wind around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
52 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
39 to 49.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.
Lows 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows
39 to 49.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 48 53 43 52 / 70 100 60 70
Klamath 47 52 42 51 / 50 100 70 60
CAZ102-151215-
Del Norte Interior-
209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely overnight. Lows 35 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers
in the afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow level
4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
South wind 20 to 25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level
2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 27 to
37.
.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level
2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 37 to 52.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 26 to 36.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Snow
level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 42 to 57.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 46 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 31 to 41.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 50 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69. Lows
33 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 44 53 39 52 / 70 100 70 70
CAZ103-151215-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain overnight. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest wind
around 10 mph shifting to the south overnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature around 50. South wind 10 to
20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows
36 to 46. West wind around 10 mph shifting to the south
overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs 47 to 57. West wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest wind around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
51 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
36 to 46.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Lows
36 to 46.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 46 52 41 52 / 30 100 60 50
Arcata 46 52 42 51 / 30 100 60 40
Eureka 47 52 42 52 / 30 100 60 40
Fortuna 46 52 41 53 / 30 100 60 50
CAZ104-151215-
Southwestern Humboldt-
209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 39 to
49. West wind around 10 mph shifting to the south overnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the
afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
South wind 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms through the night. Snow showers likely overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 2500 to
3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 33 to 43. West
wind around 10 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, slight chance of
thunderstorms and chance of snow showers. Snow level 2500 to
3000 feet. Highs 42 to 54. West wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 59. North wind around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
46 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
35 to 45.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66. Lows
36 to 46.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 44 51 39 52 / 30 100 70 40
CAZ105-151215-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain overnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 36 to
46.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 41 to 53. South
wind around 20 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level
2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 28 to
38.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow
level 2500 feet. Highs 39 to 54.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 26 to 36.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Highs 46 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 31 to 41.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 50 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs
55 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 43 53 38 52 / 40 100 70 70
Hoopa 44 52 39 52 / 30 100 70 60
Willow Creek 44 52 39 51 / 30 100 70 60
CAZ106-151215-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Snow
level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 37 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Snow level
4500 feet in the afternoon. South wind around 20 mph in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers in the evening,
then rain showers and snow showers likely overnight. Snow level
2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 31 to
41.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.
Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 41 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Highs 46 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
32 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
50 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.
Highs 55 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 45 53 40 54 / 20 100 80 50
CAZ107-151215-
Northern Trinity-
209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level
5500 feet overnight. Lows 32 to 42.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and
snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to
6 inches.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the
evening. Chance of rain showers through the night. Chance of snow
showers overnight. Snow level 3500 feet falling to 2500 feet
overnight. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 22 to 32.
.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level
2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 37 to 52.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 19 to 29.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 46 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 26 to 36.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 48 to 63.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 29 to 39.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 39 45 30 43 / 20 100 60 70
Weaverville 40 50 33 48 / 10 90 40 50
CAZ108-151215-
Southern Trinity-
209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Snow level 5500 feet.
Lows 33 to 43.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain showers
and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.
Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 37 to 52.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the
evening. Chance of snow showers through the night. Chance of rain
showers overnight. Snow level 3500 feet falling to 2500 feet
overnight. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 25 to 35.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.
Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 37 to 52.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 23 to 33.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 59.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Highs 44 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 29 to 39.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 47 to 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 39 50 32 48 / 10 90 40 50
Ruth 37 44 31 44 / 10 100 50 60
CAZ109-151215-
Mendocino Coast-
209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest
wind up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature around 50. South wind 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows
36 to 46. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs 46 to 56. West wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
50 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
37 to 47.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.
Lows 37 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs
55 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 47 53 42 53 / 10 90 70 50
Point Arena 47 55 44 53 / 10 80 70 60
CAZ110-151215-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 44 to 54.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in
the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers
overnight. Snow level 3500 feet falling to 2500 feet overnight.
Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet.
Highs 43 to 54.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 61.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
49 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
32 to 42.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 64.
Lows 34 to 44.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs
56 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 44 50 38 50 / 10 100 70 40
Laytonville 41 49 34 48 / 10 100 70 50
Willits 41 50 36 49 / 10 90 70 50
CAZ111-151215-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers and snow
showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulations up to
2 inches.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers
likely in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow
showers overnight. Snow level 3500 feet falling to 2500 feet
overnight. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 26 to 36.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet.
Highs 37 to 52.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows 24 to 34.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Highs 44 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 29 to 39.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 49 to 64.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 33 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs
56 to 71.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 41 51 35 50 / 10 90 60 50
CAZ112-151215-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 45.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs 47 to 57.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
35 to 45.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.
Lows 36 to 46.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 71.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs
60 to 71.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 43 54 39 53 / 0 90 60 50
CAZ113-151215-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the
evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight.
Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch.
Lows 33 to 43.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet.
Highs 43 to 54.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 63.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain showers. Highs 49 to 61. Lows 34 to 44.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 66.
Lows 35 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 72.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs
58 to 72.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 43 55 40 54 / 0 90 60 50
