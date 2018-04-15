CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
Published 5:32 am, Sunday, April 15, 2018
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018
_____
036 FPUS56 KEKA 150930
ZFPEKA
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
230 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
CAZ101-160030-
Coastal Del Norte-
230 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Slight
chance of thunderstorms through the night. Chance of rain showers
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows 37 to
47. West wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south overnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Slight
chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers likely in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs
45 to 55. Southeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to
46. West wind around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. South wind around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 37 to 47.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.
Lows 38 to 48.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Lows
39 to 49.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 50 43 51 / 100 60 60
Klamath 49 41 50 / 100 70 50
$$
CAZ102-160030-
Del Norte Interior-
230 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Rain through the day. Snow in the afternoon. Breezy.
Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Snow may be heavy at
times in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Snow
accumulations of 4 to 5 inches. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the evening,
then chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow
level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
Lows 27 to 37.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Snow
showers likely through the day. Rain showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to
2 inches. Highs 35 to 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 26 to 36.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 30 to 40.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.
Lows 32 to 42.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68. Lows
33 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 49 37 50 / 100 70 70
$$
CAZ103-160030-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
230 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Highs 46 to 56. South wind 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows
36 to 46. West wind around 10 mph shifting to the south
overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail.
Highs 46 to 56. Southeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest wind around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 35 to 45.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 64. Lows
35 to 45.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 51 42 51 / 90 60 40
Arcata 51 41 50 / 90 60 40
Eureka 51 43 51 / 90 60 30
Fortuna 51 41 52 / 90 70 50
$$
CAZ104-160030-
Southwestern Humboldt-
230 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
South wind 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
through the night. Snow showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce small hail. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow
accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 34 to 44. West wind around
10 mph shifting to the south overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning.
Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms through
the day. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level
2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 41 to
52. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 57. North wind around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Highs 46 to 59. Lows 35 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66. Lows
36 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 49 40 50 / 90 70 60
$$
CAZ105-160030-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
230 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 39 to 51.
South wind around 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in the
evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight.
Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to
3 inches. Lows 28 to 38.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to
2 inches. Highs 37 to 52.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 30 to 40.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69. Lows
31 to 41.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 48 34 50 / 100 70 60
Hoopa 48 36 50 / 90 70 60
Willow Creek 48 35 49 / 90 70 60
$$
CAZ106-160030-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
230 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Snow level 4500 feet in
the afternoon. South wind around 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level
2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows
29 to 39.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.
Snow showers likely through the day. Rain showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of
1 to 3 inches. Highs 39 to 53.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Highs 47 to 60. Lows 31 to 41.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69. Lows
33 to 43.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 50 39 52 / 100 70 60
$$
CAZ107-160030-
Northern Trinity-
230 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning. Snow through the day. Rain
in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Snow
level 5000 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. South wind
around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.
Chance of rain showers through the night. Chance of snow showers
overnight. Snow level 3500 feet falling to 2500 feet overnight.
Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 22 to 32.
.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level
2500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 35 to 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet falling to 2000 feet
overnight. Lows 19 to 29.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.
Lows 25 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 25 to 35.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs
50 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs
57 to 72.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 43 28 42 / 90 50 80
Weaverville 48 32 47 / 80 40 60
$$
CAZ108-160030-
Southern Trinity-
230 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to
5 inches. Highs 37 to 50. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening.
Chance of snow showers through the night. Rain showers likely
overnight. Snow level 3500 feet falling to 2500 feet overnight.
Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Lows 24 to 34.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers
in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of
1 to 2 inches. Highs 35 to 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 22 to 32.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Highs 44 to 59. Lows 28 to 38.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.
Lows 29 to 39.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70. Lows
31 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 48 31 46 / 90 40 60
Ruth 43 30 42 / 100 50 70
$$
CAZ109-160030-
Mendocino Coast-
230 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast
wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows 37 to 47. West wind
5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail.
Highs 44 to 54. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 37 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs
54 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 51 43 52 / 90 80 50
Point Arena 53 45 52 / 100 70 60
$$
CAZ110-160030-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
230 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs 43 to 54.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely through the night. Snow showers
likely overnight. Snow level 3500 feet falling to 2500 feet
overnight. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers
in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to
3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 41 to 52.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows 27 to 37.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 58.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Highs 48 to 59. Lows 32 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 66.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs
57 to 72.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 49 38 49 / 100 70 60
Laytonville 47 34 46 / 90 80 60
Willits 50 37 48 / 80 70 60
$$
CAZ111-160030-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
230 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 38 to 52. Southwest wind
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.
Chance of snow showers through the night. Chance of rain showers
overnight. Snow level 3500 feet falling to 2500 feet overnight.
Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 25 to 35.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers
in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to
3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 35 to 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows 23 to 33.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 44 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 29 to 39.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65.
Lows 31 to 41.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71. Lows
33 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 49 34 48 / 80 60 50
$$
CAZ112-160030-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
230 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely
overnight. Lows 35 to 45.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers through the day.
Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs
45 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 35 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs
57 to 72.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 53 40 51 / 90 70 50
$$
CAZ113-160030-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
230 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs 46 to 56.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow
level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows
32 to 42.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers
in the morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow
accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 42 to 53.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 61.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Highs 48 to 61. Lows 34 to 44.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 67.
Lows 35 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 72.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 55 38 52 / 80 50 50
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: California, Zone Forecast