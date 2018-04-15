CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

230 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

Coastal Del Norte-

230 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Slight

chance of thunderstorms through the night. Chance of rain showers

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows 37 to

47. West wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Slight

chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs

45 to 55. Southeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to

46. West wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. South wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 50 43 51 / 100 60 60

Klamath 49 41 50 / 100 70 50

Del Norte Interior-

230 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Rain through the day. Snow in the afternoon. Breezy.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 4 to 5 inches. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the evening,

then chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Snow

showers likely through the day. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Highs 35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68. Lows

33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 49 37 50 / 100 70 70

Northern Humboldt Coast-

230 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 56. South wind 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows

36 to 46. West wind around 10 mph shifting to the south

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail.

Highs 46 to 56. Southeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 64. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 51 42 51 / 90 60 40

Arcata 51 41 50 / 90 60 40

Eureka 51 43 51 / 90 60 30

Fortuna 51 41 52 / 90 70 50

Southwestern Humboldt-

230 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

through the night. Snow showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 34 to 44. West wind around

10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning.

Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms through

the day. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 41 to

52. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 57. North wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 46 to 59. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66. Lows

36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 49 40 50 / 90 70 60

Northern Humboldt Interior-

230 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 39 to 51.

South wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69. Lows

31 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 48 34 50 / 100 70 60

Hoopa 48 36 50 / 90 70 60

Willow Creek 48 35 49 / 90 70 60

Southern Humboldt Interior-

230 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Snow level 4500 feet in

the afternoon. South wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Snow showers likely through the day. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches. Highs 39 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 47 to 60. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 50 39 52 / 100 70 60

Northern Trinity-

230 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning. Snow through the day. Rain

in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Snow

level 5000 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. South wind

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Chance of rain showers through the night. Chance of snow showers

overnight. Snow level 3500 feet falling to 2500 feet overnight.

Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

2500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet falling to 2000 feet

overnight. Lows 19 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs

50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 43 28 42 / 90 50 80

Weaverville 48 32 47 / 80 40 60

Southern Trinity-

230 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to

5 inches. Highs 37 to 50. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening.

Chance of snow showers through the night. Rain showers likely

overnight. Snow level 3500 feet falling to 2500 feet overnight.

Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of

1 to 2 inches. Highs 35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 44 to 59. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70. Lows

31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 48 31 46 / 90 40 60

Ruth 43 30 42 / 100 50 70

Mendocino Coast-

230 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows 37 to 47. West wind

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail.

Highs 44 to 54. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

54 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 51 43 52 / 90 80 50

Point Arena 53 45 52 / 100 70 60

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

230 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely through the night. Snow showers

likely overnight. Snow level 3500 feet falling to 2500 feet

overnight. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 41 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 48 to 59. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 49 38 49 / 100 70 60

Laytonville 47 34 46 / 90 80 60

Willits 50 37 48 / 80 70 60

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

230 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 38 to 52. Southwest wind

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Chance of snow showers through the night. Chance of rain showers

overnight. Snow level 3500 feet falling to 2500 feet overnight.

Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65.

Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71. Lows

33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 49 34 48 / 80 60 50

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

230 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers through the day.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 53 40 51 / 90 70 50

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

230 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows

32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 42 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 48 to 61. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 67.

Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 55 38 52 / 80 50 50

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast