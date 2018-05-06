CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

_____

103 FPUS56 KEKA 060953

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

253 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-070100-

Coastal Del Norte-

253 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 69. Southwest wind up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to

73. North wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 73.

South wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 59 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 60 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 57 49 61 / 10 0 0

Klamath 63 48 67 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ102-070100-

Del Norte Interior-

253 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 63 to

78.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 71 47 74 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ103-070100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

253 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. West wind around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 71. North wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 58 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 59 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 59 47 62 / 10 0 0

Arcata 59 48 62 / 10 0 0

Eureka 57 48 58 / 10 0 0

Fortuna 63 47 65 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ104-070100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

253 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 73. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80. North wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

61 to 73. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 63 to

78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 67 45 73 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ105-070100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

253 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to

83.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 70 to

85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 83 47 83 / 10 0 0

Hoopa 79 47 79 / 10 0 0

Willow Creek 78 46 79 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ106-070100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

253 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

79.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

65 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

41 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 70 to

85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 75 45 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-070100-

Northern Trinity-

253 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to

85. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 74 46 82 / 10 10 0

Weaverville 79 45 85 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ108-070100-

Southern Trinity-

253 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 79 41 84 / 0 0 0

Ruth 75 41 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-070100-

Mendocino Coast-

253 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

59 to 71. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to

73. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 59 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 58 46 60 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 57 48 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-070100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

253 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

81.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

41 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 73 to

88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 70 44 74 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 76 44 80 / 0 0 0

Willits 71 43 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-070100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

253 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 77 45 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-070100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

253 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

77.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 66 to

81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 73 46 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-070100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

253 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 69 to

84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 77 47 83 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

