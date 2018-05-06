CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
Published 5:58 am, Sunday, May 6, 2018
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018
103 FPUS56 KEKA 060953
ZFPEKA
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
253 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
CAZ101-070100-
Coastal Del Norte-
253 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 69. Southwest wind up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest wind around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to
73. North wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. North wind around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 73.
South wind around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
47 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
59 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
Highs 59 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 60 to
73.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 57 49 61 / 10 0 0
Klamath 63 48 67 / 10 0 0
CAZ102-070100-
Del Norte Interior-
253 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 63 to
78.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 79.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
43 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
57 to 72.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
Highs 63 to 78.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs
65 to 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 71 47 74 / 10 0 0
CAZ103-070100-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
253 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 57 to 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. West wind around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 71. North wind around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. North wind around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
60 to 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 46 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
Highs 58 to 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 59 to
72.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 59 47 62 / 10 0 0
Arcata 59 48 62 / 10 0 0
Eureka 57 48 58 / 10 0 0
Fortuna 63 47 65 / 10 0 0
CAZ104-070100-
Southwestern Humboldt-
253 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 58 to 73. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80. North wind around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. North wind around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
61 to 73. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 44 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Lows
42 to 52.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 63 to
78.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 67 45 73 / 10 0 0
CAZ105-070100-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
253 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to
83.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 69 to 84.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 69 to 84.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
Highs 66 to 81.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 70 to
85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 83 47 83 / 10 0 0
Hoopa 79 47 79 / 10 0 0
Willow Creek 78 46 79 / 10 0 0
CAZ106-070100-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
253 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to
79.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
65 to 79.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 43 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. Lows
41 to 51.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 70 to
85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 75 45 80 / 0 0 0
CAZ107-070100-
Northern Trinity-
253 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs 69 to 84.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
72 to 87.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to
85. Lows 38 to 48.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows
39 to 49.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 74 46 82 / 10 10 0
Weaverville 79 45 85 / 10 0 0
CAZ108-070100-
Southern Trinity-
253 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
69 to 84.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.
Lows 38 to 48.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows
40 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 79 41 84 / 0 0 0
Ruth 75 41 80 / 0 0 0
CAZ109-070100-
Mendocino Coast-
253 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 58 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
59 to 71. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to
73. Lows 41 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 72.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 59 to
74.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 58 46 60 / 0 0 0
Point Arena 57 48 59 / 0 0 0
CAZ110-070100-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
253 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to
81.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
Highs 70 to 85.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86. Lows
41 to 51.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 73 to
88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 70 44 74 / 0 0 0
Laytonville 76 44 80 / 0 0 0
Willits 71 43 77 / 0 0 0
CAZ111-070100-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
253 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
69 to 84.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows
42 to 52.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows
44 to 54.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 77 45 82 / 0 0 0
CAZ112-070100-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
253 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to
77.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 81.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.
Highs 66 to 81.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.
Lows 41 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 66 to
81.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 73 46 79 / 0 0 0
CAZ113-070100-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
253 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 82.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.
Highs 67 to 82.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.
Highs 67 to 82.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 69 to
84.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 77 47 83 / 0 0 0
