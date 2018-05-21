CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 20, 2018

_____

335 FPUS56 KEKA 210920

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

220 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-220030-

Coastal Del Norte-

220 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming north around 5 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 73. West wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Lows

47 to 57. West wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Highs 59 to

69. West wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and

fog. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 59 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog.

Chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and

fog. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 45 to

55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 61 51 61 / 0 0 0

Klamath 67 51 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-220030-

Del Norte Interior-

220 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy

valley fog. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

46 to 56. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

61 to 76. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 77 50 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-220030-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

220 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning.

Highs 58 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows

44 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning.

Highs 59 to 69. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Lows

46 to 56. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Highs 58 to

68. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle and fog. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 58 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle

and fog. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 68. Lows

45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 61 50 61 / 10 0 0

Arcata 60 51 60 / 10 0 0

Eureka 58 50 59 / 10 0 0

Fortuna 61 50 62 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ104-220030-

Southwestern Humboldt-

220 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs 60 to 75. North

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows

42 to 52. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning.

Highs 63 to 78. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 54. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 56 to 71. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

43 to 53. Highs 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to

71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 67 47 71 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ105-220030-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

220 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 45 to

55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 77 to 92. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy

valley fog. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

46 to 56. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley

fog. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 82.

Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 86 51 90 / 0 0 10

Hoopa 80 49 84 / 10 0 10

Willow Creek 79 49 83 / 10 0 10

$$

CAZ106-220030-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

220 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 43 to

53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Highs 65 to 80. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley

fog. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 75. Lows 44 to

54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 76 48 79 / 10 0 10

$$

CAZ107-220030-

Northern Trinity-

220 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 69 to 84.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 68 to

83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 81 50 82 / 10 10 30

Weaverville 85 52 87 / 10 0 30

$$

CAZ108-220030-

Southern Trinity-

220 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

43 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 87. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 84 44 87 / 10 0 30

Ruth 81 47 82 / 10 0 30

$$

CAZ109-220030-

Mendocino Coast-

220 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 74. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 72.

West wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Lows

44 to 54. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Highs 57 to

67. West wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle

and fog. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 57 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and

fog. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 58 to

68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and

fog. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 49 60 / 10 0 10

Point Arena 57 50 58 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ110-220030-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

220 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 43 to

53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 42 to

52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

42 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley

fog. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to 80. Lows 41 to

51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 76 46 74 / 10 0 10

Laytonville 82 45 81 / 10 0 20

Willits 74 45 75 / 10 0 10

$$

CAZ111-220030-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

220 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

43 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 85. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 80. Lows 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 83 51 83 / 10 0 30

$$

CAZ112-220030-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

220 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and valley fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy drizzle and valley fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog.

Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog. Highs

62 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle and valley fog. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 64 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog. Slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 63 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and

valley fog. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 63 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 72 49 77 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ113-220030-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

220 AM PDT Mon May 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 46 to

56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 82. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 79 51 82 / 10 0 10

$$

_____

