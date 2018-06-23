CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

399 FPUS56 KEKA 231027

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

327 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-240130-

Coastal Del Norte-

327 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. North wind around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 75. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

45 to 55. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 65 53 63 / 0 0 0

Klamath 76 57 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-240130-

Del Norte Interior-

327 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86.

Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 92 57 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-240130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

327 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

81. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to

73. Lows 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 71 51 65 / 0 0 0

Arcata 70 55 65 / 0 0 0

Eureka 65 52 63 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 76 53 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-240130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

327 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91. Temperatures falling into the

lower 70s in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 87 55 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-240130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

327 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102. Temperatures falling into the

mid 70s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 99 56 99 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 96 57 97 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 95 57 98 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-240130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

327 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 95 55 92 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-240130-

Northern Trinity-

327 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97.

Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 93 56 96 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 98 55 101 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-240130-

Southern Trinity-

327 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 94.

Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 98 53 101 / 0 0 0

Ruth 95 55 97 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-240130-

Mendocino Coast-

327 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86. North wind around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 66 to 81. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

44 to 54. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 71 53 65 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 61 53 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-240130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

327 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97.

Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 95 61 92 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 101 58 98 / 0 0 0

Willits 92 54 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-240130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

327 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 94.

Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 103 57 103 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-240130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

327 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90.

Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 94 54 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-240130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

327 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 103 62 100 / 0 0 0

$$

