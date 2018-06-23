CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
Published 6:33 am, Saturday, June 23, 2018
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
327 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
CAZ101-240130-
Coastal Del Norte-
327 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. North wind around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.
Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 75. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
45 to 55. Highs 62 to 77.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 65 53 63 / 0 0 0
Klamath 76 57 74 / 0 0 0
CAZ102-240130-
Del Norte Interior-
327 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs
73 to 88.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86.
Lows 46 to 56.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows
45 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 92 57 90 / 0 0 0
CAZ103-240130-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
327 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to
81. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78. Northwest wind around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.
Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to
73. Lows 45 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 71 51 65 / 0 0 0
Arcata 70 55 65 / 0 0 0
Eureka 65 52 63 / 0 0 0
Fortuna 76 53 70 / 0 0 0
CAZ104-240130-
Southwestern Humboldt-
327 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91. Temperatures falling into the
lower 70s in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. North wind 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs
68 to 83.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 87 55 85 / 0 0 0
CAZ105-240130-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
327 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102. Temperatures falling into the
mid 70s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to
56. Highs 80 to 95.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows
45 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 99 56 99 / 0 0 0
Hoopa 96 57 97 / 0 0 0
Willow Creek 95 57 98 / 0 0 0
CAZ106-240130-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
327 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 46 to 56.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 70 to 85.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs
74 to 89.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 95 55 92 / 0 0 0
CAZ107-240130-
Northern Trinity-
327 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs
82 to 97.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97.
Lows 47 to 57.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows
45 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 93 56 96 / 0 0 0
Weaverville 98 55 101 / 0 0 0
CAZ108-240130-
Southern Trinity-
327 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs
81 to 96.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 94.
Lows 46 to 56.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows
44 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 98 53 101 / 0 0 0
Ruth 95 55 97 / 0 0 0
CAZ109-240130-
Mendocino Coast-
327 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86. North wind around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55.
Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 66 to 81. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
44 to 54. Highs 68 to 83.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 71 53 65 / 0 0 0
Point Arena 61 53 60 / 0 0 0
CAZ110-240130-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
327 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97.
Lows 46 to 56.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows
45 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 95 61 92 / 0 0 0
Laytonville 101 58 98 / 0 0 0
Willits 92 54 90 / 0 0 0
CAZ111-240130-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
327 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs
81 to 96.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 94.
Lows 49 to 59.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows
47 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 103 57 103 / 0 0 0
CAZ112-240130-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
327 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 46 to 56.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 76 to 91.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to
54. Highs 76 to 91.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90.
Lows 45 to 55.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows
45 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 84.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 94 54 89 / 0 0 0
CAZ113-240130-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
327 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to
59. Highs 81 to 96.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows
48 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 103 62 100 / 0 0 0
