CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 3, 2018

_____

939 FPUS56 KEKA 041015

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

315 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-050115-

Coastal Del Norte-

315 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 73. Southwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

75. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57. South

wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 72. South wind

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

60 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 62 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 61 52 63 / 0 10 0

Klamath 68 52 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-050115-

Del Norte Interior-

315 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to

57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 75 53 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-050115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

315 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 72.

West wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

West wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

74. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. South wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 72. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 62 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

62 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 66 51 66 / 0 0 0

Arcata 67 52 69 / 0 0 0

Eureka 63 52 65 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 66 51 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-050115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

315 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning.

Highs 63 to 78. West wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 54. West wind around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78. South wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 74 48 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-050115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

315 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to

57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 87 54 86 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 85 53 85 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 85 54 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-050115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

315 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 46 to

56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 79 49 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-050115-

Northern Trinity-

315 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 81 51 80 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 87 51 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-050115-

Southern Trinity-

315 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 87 48 86 / 0 0 0

Ruth 81 46 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-050115-

Mendocino Coast-

315 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 74. West wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

45 to 55. West wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 75. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 75. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 59 48 61 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 59 50 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-050115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

315 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 80 to

95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 76 49 77 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 81 48 81 / 0 0 0

Willits 73 46 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-050115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

315 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 79 to

94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 82 49 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-050115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

315 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 76 48 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-050115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

315 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 73 to

88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 84 52 86 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

