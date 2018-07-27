CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018

_____

923 FPUS56 KEKA 272107

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

207 PM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ101-281215-

Coastal Del Norte-

207 PM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy drizzle overnight.

Lows 47 to 57. West wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 81.

Light winds becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Highs 65 to 80.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog.

Lows 48 to 58. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

63 to 78. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 64 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 50 63 52 63 / 0 0 0 0

Klamath 52 69 52 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-281215-

Del Norte Interior-

207 PM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke through the night. Patchy

drizzle and valley fog overnight. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

55 to 65. Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

smoke. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 59 93 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-281215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

207 PM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy

drizzle overnight. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 83.

Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

North wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Highs 63 to 78.

North wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog.

Lows 48 to 58. Highs 63 to 78. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

61 to 76. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 51 62 51 65 / 0 0 0 0

Arcata 52 62 51 66 / 0 0 0 0

Eureka 51 57 51 59 / 0 0 0 0

Fortuna 52 64 51 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-281215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

207 PM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows

52 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning.

Highs 85 to 100. Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the

afternoon. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog

overnight. Lows 52 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle and fog. Highs 79 to 94.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog.

Lows 50 to 60. Highs 79 to 94. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 56 92 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-281215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

207 PM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy drizzle and valley fog overnight.

Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

86 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 64 104 64 101 / 0 0 0 0

Hoopa 60 101 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

Willow Creek 61 101 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-281215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

207 PM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

86 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 53 101 53 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-281215-

Northern Trinity-

207 PM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 94 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 92 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

58 to 68. Highs 92 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

smoke. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 89 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 87 to

102. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 66 102 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Weaverville 63 105 62 102 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-281215-

Southern Trinity-

207 PM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

89 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 58 104 57 102 / 0 0 0 0

Ruth 60 102 59 97 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-281215-

Mendocino Coast-

207 PM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy drizzle overnight.

Lows 50 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 96. Temperatures

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Highs 74 to 89.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog.

Lows 49 to 59. Highs 74 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 51 58 50 60 / 0 0 0 0

Point Arena 53 58 53 59 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-281215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

207 PM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 88 to 103.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 60 100 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

Laytonville 61 104 60 98 / 0 0 0 0

Willits 59 95 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-281215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

207 PM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

66. Highs 86 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows 55 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 62 104 61 100 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-281215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

207 PM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog

overnight. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and valley fog in the morning. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog

overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle and valley fog. Highs

84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and

valley fog. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley

fog. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 51 91 52 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-281215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

207 PM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

87 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 64 105 63 100 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

