CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
242 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.
Coastal Del Norte-
242 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows
46 to 56. West wind around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 72.
North wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind around 10 mph
shifting to the north overnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. North wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs
62 to 72. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
47 to 57. Highs 62 to 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to
58. Highs 62 to 74.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.
Highs 64 to 79.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 51 62 52 62 / 10 10 0 0
Klamath 53 65 53 66 / 10 10 0 0
Del Norte Interior-
242 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Patchy
drizzle and valley fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle and valley fog in the morning.
Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 69 to 84.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 70 to 85.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows
50 to 60. Highs 70 to 85.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 70 to 85.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke and patchy valley
fog. Lows 50 to 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 67 to 82.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.
Highs 76 to 91.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 52 80 53 81 / 0 0 0 0
Northern Humboldt Coast-
242 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows
46 to 56. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 72.
North wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56. Northeast
wind up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 72. North wind
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
46 to 56. Highs 59 to 72. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
46 to 56. Highs 61 to 76.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.
Highs 66 to 81.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 50 68 50 65 / 10 10 0 0
Arcata 51 66 51 63 / 10 10 0 0
Eureka 51 61 51 62 / 10 10 0 0
Fortuna 50 64 50 65 / 10 10 0 0
Southwestern Humboldt-
242 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.
North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to
87. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Breezy.
Lows 47 to 57. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts at higher
elevations to around 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 72 to 87. North wind 15 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 47 to
57. Highs 72 to 87. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts at
higher elevations to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 72 to
87. Lows 48 to 58.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.
Highs 78 to 93.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 50 80 50 80 / 0 0 0 0
Northern Humboldt Interior-
242 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog
overnight. Lows 48 to 58.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle and valley fog in the morning.
Highs 75 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs
76 to 91.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92.
Lows 49 to 59.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 98. Lows
50 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 56 90 57 91 / 0 0 0 0
Hoopa 53 87 53 87 / 0 0 0 0
Willow Creek 54 87 54 87 / 0 0 0 0
Southern Humboldt Interior-
242 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog
overnight. Lows 48 to 58.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
drizzle and valley fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 91.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows
48 to 58.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 76 to 91.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 48 to 58.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 74 to 89.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 48 to 58.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs
76 to 91. Lows 48 to 58.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.
Highs 80 to 95.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 50 86 50 86 / 0 0 0 0
Northern Trinity-
242 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 62. West wind around
20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 98.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 61.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 98.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 50 to
60. Highs 83 to 98.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs
80 to 95. Lows 49 to 59.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to
61. Highs 85 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 99.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 58 93 57 92 / 0 0 0 0
Weaverville 54 95 53 96 / 0 0 0 0
Southern Trinity-
242 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 79 to
94.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows
47 to 57.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows
48 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 96.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 51 94 50 94 / 0 0 0 0
Ruth 53 89 52 88 / 0 0 0 0
Mendocino Coast-
242 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57. North
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56. North wind
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows 45 to 55. Highs 65 to 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 66 to 81.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.
Highs 70 to 85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 49 61 49 62 / 0 0 0 0
Point Arena 51 61 51 60 / 10 0 0 0
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
242 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98.
Lows 48 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 52 85 52 85 / 0 0 0 0
Laytonville 53 88 53 89 / 0 0 0 0
Willits 51 90 51 89 / 0 0 0 0
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
242 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 82 to
97.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 78 to
93.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.
Highs 76 to 91.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows
52 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 97.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 55 94 55 94 / 0 0 0 0
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
242 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
drizzle and valley fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 92.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 78 to 93.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.
Lows 47 to 57. Highs 78 to 93.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley
fog. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 75 to 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.
Highs 83 to 98.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 51 83 50 84 / 0 0 0 0
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
242 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest wind around 20 mph in
the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind
around 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows
51 to 61.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows
52 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 57 96 57 95 / 0 0 0 0
