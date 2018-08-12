CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018

_____

025 FPUS56 KEKA 120929

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

229 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-130030-

Coastal Del Norte-

229 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning, then areas of smoke in

the afternoon. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then

patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59. West wind around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 79. Light

winds becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 63 to 78. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 66 52 65 / 0 0 0

Klamath 71 54 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-130030-

Del Norte Interior-

229 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Areas of smoke

through the day. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Patchy valley

fog overnight. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Areas of smoke

through the day. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke and patchy valley fog. Lows

54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and patchy valley

fog. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Areas of smoke and patchy valley fog. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 80 to

95. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 86 55 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-130030-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

229 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 78.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59. West wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 63 to 78. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 77. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog.

Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 66 54 66 / 0 0 0

Arcata 65 55 64 / 0 0 0

Eureka 61 53 61 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 66 53 67 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-130030-

Southwestern Humboldt-

229 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 91. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 75 to 90. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 74 to 89. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 83 51 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-130030-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

229 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Areas of smoke

through the day. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Patchy

valley fog overnight. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 83 to

98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 98 58 97 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 94 58 94 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 93 59 94 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-130030-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

229 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 51 to

61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 79 to

94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy

valley fog. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 84 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 93 52 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-130030-

Northern Trinity-

229 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 89 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 87 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 101. Lows

55 to 65.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Highs 89 to 104. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 91 to

106. Lows 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 89 57 89 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 96 57 96 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-130030-

Southern Trinity-

229 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 85 to 100.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 96 49 96 / 0 0 0

Ruth 91 48 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-130030-

Mendocino Coast-

229 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 87.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 68 to 83. West wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 68 to 83. Northwest

wind around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 60 49 60 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 58 52 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-130030-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

229 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 100. Lows 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 88 53 85 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 94 54 91 / 0 0 0

Willits 84 51 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-130030-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

229 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 94 53 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-130030-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

229 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

valley fog. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 86 51 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-130030-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

229 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

66. Highs 81 to 96.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 100. Lows

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 93 59 91 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

