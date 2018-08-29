CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 28, 2018

_____

853 FPUS56 KEKA 291021

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

321 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-300130-

Coastal Del Norte-

321 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning,

then areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 70. Southwest

wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening, then

patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58. West wind around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning, then areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke, patchy drizzle

and fog. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke, patchy drizzle and fog.

Highs 62 to 75. North wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 62 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

smoke. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 62 to 75.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 59 52 62 / 10 10 10

Klamath 66 54 66 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ102-300130-

Del Norte Interior-

321 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle and valley fog in the morning.

Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 66 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Patchy

drizzle and valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle and valley fog in the morning.

Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 66 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

smoke. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 71 to 86.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 70 to 85.

Lows 49 to 59.

.Labor Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs

73 to 88. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 72 51 71 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ103-300130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

321 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 73.

West wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy drizzle overnight.

Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 72.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Lows

49 to 59. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Highs 61 to 74.

North wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 60 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 62 54 64 / 10 10 10

Arcata 63 55 63 / 10 10 10

Eureka 60 54 61 / 10 10 10

Fortuna 67 55 65 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ104-300130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

321 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 74. South wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows

47 to 57. West wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning.

Highs 64 to 79. North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Lows

47 to 57. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle and fog. Highs 72 to 87.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 69 51 74 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ105-300130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

321 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle and valley fog in the morning.

Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Patchy

drizzle and valley fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle and valley fog in the morning.

Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Lows 49 to 59. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 84 53 86 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 81 54 83 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 83 55 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-300130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

321 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle and valley fog in the morning.

Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle and valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle and valley fog in the

morning. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog.

Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle and valley fog. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 47 to 57. Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

75 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 47 to 57. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 76 52 79 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ107-300130-

Northern Trinity-

321 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Areas of smoke. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

smoke. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 83 to 98.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 82 to

97. Lows 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 81 50 78 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 85 51 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-300130-

Southern Trinity-

321 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Lows 44 to 54. Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 85 44 86 / 0 0 0

Ruth 81 42 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-300130-

Mendocino Coast-

321 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 69.

Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy drizzle overnight.

Lows 47 to 57. West wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 74.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Lows

47 to 57. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Highs 67 to 82.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 60 52 60 / 10 10 10

Point Arena 61 53 61 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ110-300130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

321 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 71 50 75 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 75 46 80 / 0 0 0

Willits 73 45 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-300130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

321 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 70 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

smoke. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 78 to 93.

.Labor Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 78 to

93. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 82 42 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-300130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

321 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy drizzle and

valley fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and valley fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog.

Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog. Highs

74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 48 to 58. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 73 52 75 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ113-300130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

321 AM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and valley fog in the morning. Areas of smoke through the

day. Highs 69 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night. Patchy drizzle and

valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and valley fog in the morning. Areas of smoke through the

day. Highs 70 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 76 to 91.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs

78 to 91. Lows 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 80 54 81 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

