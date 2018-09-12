CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

207 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ101-131215-

Coastal Del Norte-

207 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. West wind around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 69. South wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to

54. West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. West wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 54.

Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 70. South wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 61 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 50 62 50 62 / 10 10 0 10

Klamath 49 65 49 65 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ102-131215-

Del Norte Interior-

207 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows 39 to

49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 46 67 45 69 / 10 10 0 0

CAZ103-131215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

207 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 54.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 54. North

wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

43 to 53. Highs 60 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 49 65 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

Arcata 49 63 50 64 / 0 0 0 0

Eureka 51 62 51 62 / 0 0 0 0

Fortuna 49 66 49 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ104-131215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

207 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 75. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to

53. North wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 75. North wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

43 to 53. Highs 60 to 75. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

43 to 53. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 47 71 46 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ105-131215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

207 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 39 to

49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight.

Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 45 76 43 78 / 10 0 0 0

Hoopa 45 75 43 76 / 0 0 0 0

Willow Creek 44 73 43 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ106-131215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

207 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows

39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 62 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 40 to

50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 46 75 45 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ107-131215-

Northern Trinity-

207 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and smoke in the evening. Slight chance of rain

showers in the evening. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows 36 to

46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke overnight. Lows

36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 43 to

53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 42 67 41 69 / 20 10 0 0

Weaverville 41 73 42 75 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ108-131215-

Southern Trinity-

207 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 78. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 41 to

51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 37 73 36 75 / 0 0 0 0

Ruth 36 69 35 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ109-131215-

Mendocino Coast-

207 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to

53. North wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

43 to 53. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

43 to 53. Highs 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 48 60 48 60 / 0 0 0 0

Point Arena 52 60 52 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ110-131215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

207 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

64 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 78. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

73 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 44 69 43 70 / 0 0 0 0

Laytonville 40 73 42 72 / 0 0 0 0

Willits 40 68 41 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ111-131215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

207 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 79. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 38 74 39 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ112-131215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

207 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight.

Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows 42 to

52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy valley fog. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 47 71 47 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ113-131215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

207 PM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

64 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 79. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 46 74 47 75 / 0 0 0 0

