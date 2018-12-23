CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018
_____
856 FPUS56 KEKA 231048
ZFPEKA
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
248 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
CAZ101-240200-
Coastal Del Norte-
248 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 59. South wind up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53. Southeast wind up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. South
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to
48. North wind around 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North wind around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
36 to 46.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
48 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 34 to 44.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 60. Lows
34 to 44.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 54 48 53 / 100 70 100
Klamath 54 48 53 / 90 60 100
$$
CAZ102-240200-
Del Norte Interior-
248 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 41 to 55.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the afternoon. South wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 39 to 53.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 31 to 41.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 39 to 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56. Lows
29 to 39.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 51 45 51 / 100 60 100
$$
CAZ103-240200-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
248 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 60. South wind around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.
Southeast wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. South
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.
Northwest wind around 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North wind 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
35 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
49 to 59.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 61. Lows
32 to 42.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 55 46 54 / 70 60 100
Arcata 55 47 54 / 70 50 100
Eureka 57 48 55 / 70 50 100
Fortuna 56 48 55 / 70 50 100
$$
CAZ104-240200-
Southwestern Humboldt-
248 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to 58. South wind up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.
Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 47 to 57.
South wind 5 to 15 mph in the valleys and south 15 to 25 mph at
higher elevation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Rain showers. Lows 38 to
48. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 46 to 56. North
wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 46 to 56.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 59. Lows
34 to 44.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 52 46 52 / 70 50 100
$$
CAZ105-240200-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
248 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.
Highs 43 to 55.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,
then rain and snow likely overnight. Snow level 5000 to 5500
feet. Lows 37 to 47.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 41 to 53.
South wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows 32 to 42.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 53.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to
55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 31 to 41.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 41 to 54.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.
Highs 44 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 52 44 51 / 90 50 100
Hoopa 52 44 51 / 80 60 100
Willow Creek 52 44 52 / 80 50 100
$$
CAZ106-240200-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
248 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Snow level 5000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs 46 to 56.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 5000 feet in
the evening. Lows 38 to 48.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 44 to 55.
South wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers. Snow level
4500 feet. Lows 34 to 44.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 44 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 44 to 56.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.
Highs 44 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 54 45 53 / 70 40 100
$$
CAZ107-240200-
Northern Trinity-
248 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely
through the day. Snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
5500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 38 to 53.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level
5000 feet. Lows 30 to 40.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and
snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Snow
accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Highs 37 to 52. South wind 20 to
25 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Snow level 4000 feet falling to 3000 feet overnight.
Lows 25 to 35.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 37 to 52. North wind around
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to
55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Lows 24 to 34.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs
38 to 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.
Lows 21 to 31.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 43 35 41 / 80 40 100
Weaverville 46 38 43 / 70 30 100
$$
CAZ108-240200-
Southern Trinity-
248 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs
41 to 54.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then chance of rain overnight. Snow level 5500 feet.
Lows 34 to 44.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the
afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 39 to 53.
South wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 29 to 39.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 54.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs
42 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.
Highs 44 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 48 37 46 / 70 30 100
Ruth 50 38 46 / 70 40 100
$$
CAZ109-240200-
Mendocino Coast-
248 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain overnight. Lows 43 to 53. Southeast wind
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers.
Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to
60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.
Highs 50 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs
51 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 58 50 57 / 60 30 100
Point Arena 57 50 57 / 50 30 90
$$
CAZ110-240200-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
248 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 57.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain overnight. Lows 38 to 48.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. South
wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to
43.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to
59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 30 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 53 45 53 / 70 40 100
Laytonville 52 42 50 / 60 30 100
Willits 53 43 52 / 60 30 100
$$
CAZ111-240200-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
248 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 6000 to 6500
feet. Highs 41 to 53.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level 5500
to 6000 feet. Lows 34 to 44.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs 40 to 52. South wind 20 to 25 mph at
higher elevation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 54.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.
Highs 41 to 56.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 52 41 51 / 60 30 100
$$
CAZ112-240200-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
248 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain overnight. Lows 42 to 52.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.
South wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to
48.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.
Highs 50 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to
42. Highs 50 to 61.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 55 47 54 / 40 20 90
$$
CAZ113-240200-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
248 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.
South wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to
46.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Lows
32 to 42.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.
Highs 48 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 55 45 55 / 60 20 100
$$
_____
